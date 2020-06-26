 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Mother avoids the stress of worrying about her unborn baby during these trying times by just giving birth without knowing she was pregnant   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Pregnancy, Mother, Des Moines, Calvin William Washington Jr., Kathy Goetz, downtown Des Moines Tuesday morning, first time, excellent outcome  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obesity Crisis? What obesity crisis?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never believed these stories, but years ago an acquaintance did this. They didn't look fat. And I guess denial is a very powerful force.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His parents sounds dumb.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No prenatal care, precautions, or lifestyle changes whatsoever? Kid has a bright future.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've never believed these stories, but years ago an acquaintance did this. They didn't look fat. And I guess denial is a very powerful force.


I knew a woman who was an esitmated 7 months pregnant and she didn't know.

Neither did anyone else, she was horribly obese.

/shrug
 
Advernaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When your pregnancy just feels like a third helping of deep fried pizza.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Calvin William Washington Jr., otherwise known as CJ, is just a couple days old.
"This guy is a godsend for us. He really is," said Carl Washington, his father.


"Junior"??

[inigo_montoya.jpg]
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"My water just broke. I'm having birth,'" Dobrient said.

So that's how babby is formed.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bullsh*t.

Then again, they're not very bright in Iowa.
Yorkshire Birth: The Meaning of Life
Youtube CbybWIMJHwU
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was 10 weeks along and had lost weight (almost 10lbs that I really didn't have to lose) after being "sick with the flu" for about two weeks during which I slept a lot and my then-husband told me I needed to go to the doctor because I "had cancer or something" before I knew.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

m57lyra: I was 10 weeks along and had lost weight (almost 10lbs that I really didn't have to lose) after being "sick with the flu" for about two weeks during which I slept a lot and my then-husband told me I needed to go to the doctor because I "had cancer or something" before I knew.


I was a SWE at the time before you ask.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Watches video.

As expected.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: No prenatal care, precautions, or lifestyle changes whatsoever? Kid has a bright future.


He was born in Iowa. Things were not looking bright for him the moment he was conceived.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

m57lyra: m57lyra: I was 10 weeks along and had lost weight (almost 10lbs that I really didn't have to lose) after being "sick with the flu" for about two weeks during which I slept a lot and my then-husband told me I needed to go to the doctor because I "had cancer or something" before I knew.

I was a SWE at the time before you ask.


That doesn't help.

What's a SWE?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SWE
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: m57lyra: m57lyra: I was 10 weeks along and had lost weight (almost 10lbs that I really didn't have to lose) after being "sick with the flu" for about two weeks during which I slept a lot and my then-husband told me I needed to go to the doctor because I "had cancer or something" before I knew.

I was a SWE at the time before you ask.

That doesn't help.

What's a SWE?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SWE


Software engineer
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: BigNumber12: No prenatal care, precautions, or lifestyle changes whatsoever? Kid has a bright future.

He was born in Iowa. Things were not looking bright for him the moment he was conceived.


I mean, there was some hope. Our neighbors are Iowans who escaped. Fantastic people who've done well for themselves, now.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: BigNumber12: No prenatal care, precautions, or lifestyle changes whatsoever? Kid has a bright future.

He was born in Iowa. Things were not looking bright for him the moment he was conceived.


Can confirm.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TLC has a reality show/documentary/whatever about ten years ago called I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant. And yeah....there were a lot of cases where you thought 'Woman, how could you not know you were pregnant?!' but there were also a few cases where you'd go 'Ooookay...you're right. In your case being pregnant definitely would not have occurred to me either.'

It happens. Sometimes it's because the woman is stupid, naive, fat, or (tragically) too young to understand. But sometimes there just isn't any symptoms - no sickness, no baby bump - nothing. Until they go into labor. It happens.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

m57lyra: FrancoFile: m57lyra: m57lyra: I was 10 weeks along and had lost weight (almost 10lbs that I really didn't have to lose) after being "sick with the flu" for about two weeks during which I slept a lot and my then-husband told me I needed to go to the doctor because I "had cancer or something" before I knew.

I was a SWE at the time before you ask.

That doesn't help.

What's a SWE?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SWE

Software engineer


Aww. I was really hoping for Society of Wood Engravers...

//There's a meetup to avoid at all costs...
//Still, the plaque was lovely.
 
