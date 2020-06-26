 Skip to content
(WWLP)   "911, what's your emergency?" "I need a ride to another city." *click* "911, what's your emergency?" "I need a ride to another city." *click* "911, what's your emergency?" " I want to complain that no one will give me a ride to another city"   (wwlp.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meth will take you on a trip.  Just not to another city.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ma'am this is an Arby's 911 dispatch center"
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like a busted Winona Rider.

Meh. Clean her up, comb her hair and bring her to me. I can turn the lights down, and I have a vivid imagination.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she got her ride eventually.

Not to where she wanted but see? Try, try again works.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"...the officer didn't give her the service she needed - a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride."

Oh, she got one, all right...straight to the Graybar Hotel.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, she got her ride eventually.

Not to where she wanted but see? Try, try again works.


Great minds, and all...amirite?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: She looks like a busted Winona Rider.

Meh. Clean her up, comb her hair and bring her to me. I can turn the lights down, and I have a vivid imagination.


Better double bag it dude.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, she got her ride eventually.

Not to where she wanted but see? Try, try again works.

Great minds, and all...amirite?


Hive Mind is a tried and true thing here on Fark.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add this to the potential World's Dumbest segments.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've used Tinder.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers told Alameh not to call 911 again unless she had an emergency, but she called a fourth time. She was then taken to the Polk County Jail

Fark user imageView Full Size


Different city, different county.  *missionaccomplished.jpg*
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had better subsidized public transportation, I would suspect this wouldn't be an issue.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she gets out soon so she can apply that Karenattitude in other situations to generate more Fark headlines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Winter Haven? I used to have to go there on business. I'm not surprised that she wanted to leave.
Awful place. Full of Oranges, Retirees and Baptists.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too much toxicity in her city.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: She looks like a busted Winona Rider.

Meh. Clean her up, comb her hair and bring her to me. I can turn the lights down, and I have a vivid imagination.


Do not give her your real name!
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My guess is meth.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: gilgigamesh: She looks like a busted Winona Rider.

Meh. Clean her up, comb her hair and bring her to me. I can turn the lights down, and I have a vivid imagination.

Do not give her your real name!


Oh of course not! The second or third time a crazy meth chick burns your house down, you learn your lesson.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's got thumbs, doesn't she?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I hope she gets out soon so she can apply that Karenattitude in other situations to generate more Fark headlines.
[Fark user image 468x616]


She *did* call to speak with the officer's supervisor.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder why it's never Black people that call 911 when they need a ride...
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.