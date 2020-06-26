 Skip to content
(AP News)   India's cases spike again, affecting almost a half-million people and untold past, present, and future lifetimes   (apnews.com) divider line

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have to admit, India is handling this waaaay better than I expected.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cow population expected to skyrocket.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weeks ago I expected this thing to go through India like a Cat 6 hurricane. I was pleasantly surprised to hear they seemed to be handling it well. I just figured it must be their immune systems are so much better than ours based on their living conditions. I hope it wasn't just delayed response.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I have to admit, India is handling this waaaay better than I expected.


Surprising they got a right wing crazy as leader.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: cretinbob: I have to admit, India is handling this waaaay better than I expected.

Surprising they got a right wing crazy as leader.


I don't know that he's so much crazy as simply bigoted, racist, and evil.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hello, this is Chuck *cough* with tech *wheeze* support. How... can I help you... *thud*
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus exercises at Lumpini park in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 26, 2020.

Socialized gym equipment. What a shiathole country.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Weeks ago I expected this thing to go through India like a Cat 6 hurricane. I was pleasantly surprised to hear they seemed to be handling it well. I just figured it must be their immune systems are so much better than ours based on their living conditions. I hope it wasn't just delayed response.


Meanwhile, the United States:

1. Is arguably the Number 1 superpower.
2. Is the 5th largest country in area (excluding Antarctica for obvious reasons).
3. Is the 3rd most-populous country.
4. Had forewarning that it was becoming a crisis in China before we knew of any cases here.

Is now:

1. #1 in number of cases worldwide; more than 2X as many as second place.  (It was 7X as many as second place until shiat went sideways in Brazil recently).
2. #1 in number of deaths; more than 2X as many as second place.  (It was 3X as many as second place but again, Brazil).
3. #1 in number of active cases; almost 3X more than second place.  (It was 6X as many as second place but Brazil strikes again).
4. #1 in number of serious/critical cases; 2X more than second place.
5. #26 in per-capita testing.

It's amazing, at least to me, that it got so out of hand here relative to the rest of the world.
/I guess I shouldn't be too surprised considering the current administration and the fact that people all over the country are doing their best not only to 'not' help but going out of their way to make everything worse.
 
