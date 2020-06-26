 Skip to content
 
(Straits Times)   Europe's kids are raving with Molly today, raging with 'rona tomorrow   (straitstimes.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swingin' on the Riviera one day, layin' in a Bombay alley next day.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stabbings and violence? These raves don't sound very PLUR to me.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Illegal
Youtube fOviivyGRHc
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the world is Dominic Cummings to?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OOONTZ..OONTZ..OOONTZ...*COUGH* *WHEEZE* *COUGH* ....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, humanity, you got it coming
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Swingin' on the Riviera one day, layin' in a Bombay alley next day.


He's contagion man, he's contagion man.
They've given him a virus, and partying is to blame.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the good ol' days of wearing masks at raves?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I only expected American kids to get 'Rona.

So disappointed.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the housing blocks of London to the beaches of Portugal, thousands of young people are holding illegal raves and parties across Europe, yearning for contact and bursting with energy after the solitude of the coronavirus lockdown.

In every city and every nation, from Lake Geneva to the Finland Station.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me - Rage Against The Machine
Youtube 2Hf-B9Tqkss
 
