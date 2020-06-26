 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Don't mess with Australian wildlife, prehistoric edition: bear-sized wombat-like cousin   (cnet.com) divider line
19
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bear-sized wombat like cousin


whoever your cousin is, they should really be worried about this bear-sized wombat liking them
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A bear sized herbivore?  Hmmm, what other "bear sized herbivores" are there?  Some cows, elephants, some horses, hippos, rhinos, moose and a few others and while they can all mess you up if you choose to fark with them nobody would put them at the same threat level as say, a bear.  The mammals in Australia are not as a dangerous as a whole as say, the mammals in Canada or the USA.

"Don't mess with large mammals" is sage advice for ANYWHERE, not just Australia.  Generally speaking the mammals (other than humans) are the least of your worries in Oz, it's the sipders, snakes, lizards, sharks, crocodiles, toads, jellyfish, octopods, stingrays and other creepy crawlies that'll get you (oh and some of the plant life too).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it only was a mere mortal wombat?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they good eatin?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scary? A Fossil? SMH
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Fuxedos: Robot Vampire Wombats
Youtube KYlbkoXiKaE
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So not a Plummeting Ursa then?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So square turds the size of baseballs?
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I love you, internets.

/Watched that terrible Rock and Roll High School sequel more times than I'm comfortable admitting
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: So square turds the size of baseballs?


I think you're underestimating the size of bear sized turds. Think square clumps the size of honeydew melons.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mollari: A bear sized herbivore?  Hmmm, what other "bear sized herbivores" are there?  Some cows, elephants, some horses, hippos, rhinos, moose and a few others and while they can all mess you up if you choose to fark with them nobody would put them at the same threat level as say, a bear.  The mammals in Australia are not as a dangerous as a whole as say, the mammals in Canada or the USA.

"Don't mess with large mammals" is sage advice for ANYWHERE, not just Australia.  Generally speaking the mammals (other than humans) are the least of your worries in Oz, it's the sipders, snakes, lizards, sharks, crocodiles, toads, jellyfish, octopods, stingrays and other creepy crawlies that'll get you (oh and some of the plant life too).


Err, you might want to make a small correction in your list, since you included Hippos in your list of big but docile unless farked withlist.

Hippos are generally considered one of the more dangerous animals on the planet, predators included.

They are short tempered, extremely territorial, can hit 50km/hr for short distances, and an apt to tear you a new one just for looking at them when they are feeling twitchy.

Grizzely bears are warm and cuddly, and a lot less likelyto fark you up unless you do something stupid and kick them in the nads.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, a bunyip? I thought they discovered fossils of these things already.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wooo!

Wombat thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Oh, a bunyip? I thought they discovered fossils of these things already.


Small correction, I was thinking of diprotodons, another bear-sized wombat ancestor.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: rebelyell2006: So square turds the size of baseballs?

I think you're underestimating the size of bear sized turds. Think square clumps the size of honeydew melons.


Actually, I don't play sports, so I am overestimating the size of baseballs.  I might be thinking of softballs.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goes nicely with the marsupial lions, 10 foot tall kangaroos, and 50 foot long pythons.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They make good web comics
https://diggercomic.com/

Won a Hugo award too, not bad
 
