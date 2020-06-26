 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   There is an abandoned oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. It holds a million barrels of oil. It is decaying and taking on water, threatening a major environmental disaster. Have a nice day   (apnews.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burn it
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateurs. That's only like 20% of a Deepwater Horizon.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go yoink it.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in Dennis Hopper. He knows what to do in that situation.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those "unchecked capitalism" issues where the market has decided that the cost of recovering the ship exceeds the value of the oil it is holding and the fines for ruining the ocean when it fails?
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.


This isn't going to do shiat to stop pirate attacks.  This oil tanker going up will foul up the Red Sea, and halt pretty much all marine traffic through the area, farking up international trade on a scale not seen since the damned Six Day War.  Plus, PLUS!  You know what will happen if it hits the Red Sea?  It will kill off all the fish in the area, driving more fishermen to become pirates just so they won't starve.  This thing going up will CAUSE EVEN MORE PIRATE ATTACKS!

Shut the fark up and sit the fark down.  You don't know a damned thing about what you're talking about.  For fark's sake, the pirates come from SOMALIA, not Yemen!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US navy should be going there and take it right now. Or the saudi navy or the iranian navy or the chinese navy... anybody really.

Where the fark is the UN?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're threatening the UN with an ecological bomb that will go off at some undetermined point in the near future.

Offer the current rebel leaders 70% of the value of the oil to walk away peacefully.
If they refuse, take out the leaders with drone strikes, and offer the new leadership 60% of the value of the oil.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Is this one of those "unchecked capitalism" issues where the market has decided that the cost of recovering the ship exceeds the value of the oil it is holding and the fines for ruining the ocean when it fails?


The heavily armed rebels who have potent anti-ship missiles that control the coast where it is are the problem, not some vague "the market has decided" bullcrap.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid question: how hard would it be to surround the ship with oil spill containment booms?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a job for Super Man!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.

This isn't going to do shiat to stop pirate attacks.  This oil tanker going up will foul up the Red Sea, and halt pretty much all marine traffic through the area, farking up international trade on a scale not seen since the damned Six Day War.  Plus, PLUS!  You know what will happen if it hits the Red Sea?  It will kill off all the fish in the area, driving more fishermen to become pirates just so they won't starve.  This thing going up will CAUSE EVEN MORE PIRATE ATTACKS!

Shut the fark up and sit the fark down.  You don't know a damned thing about what you're talking about.  For fark's sake, the pirates come from SOMALIA, not Yemen!


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this documentary the man has gills.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an idea to make floating oil containment barriers out of ducks and various water foul but realized some people might have a problem with that and decided surrounding the oil with a pool of vinegar might work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newtraderu.comView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Is this one of those "unchecked capitalism" issues where the market has decided that the cost of recovering the ship exceeds the value of the oil it is holding and the fines for ruining the ocean when it fails?


No, it is one of those "unchecked imperialism" issues where nations have been destabilized to the point warlord and militias take over large territories, and do not work nicely with outsiders.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.

This isn't going to do shiat to stop pirate attacks.  This oil tanker going up will foul up the Red Sea, and halt pretty much all marine traffic through the area, farking up international trade on a scale not seen since the damned Six Day War.  Plus, PLUS!  You know what will happen if it hits the Red Sea?  It will kill off all the fish in the area, driving more fishermen to become pirates just so they won't starve.  This thing going up will CAUSE EVEN MORE PIRATE ATTACKS!

Shut the fark up and sit the fark down.  You don't know a damned thing about what you're talking about.  For fark's sake, the pirates come from SOMALIA, not Yemen!


Is it crass of me to suggest that since we know where they're coming from, we capitalize on it and start hosting Pirate Hunting cruises/safaris? I'm thinking $2500/head, and you have to supply your own ammo. In turn, you get a 4 day fun-filled cruise off the coast of Somalia, killing pirates by day, partying by night.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yumpin' Yemini!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul, fowl. You know what I ment.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: I had an idea to make floating oil containment barriers out of ducks and various water foul but realized some people might have a problem with that and decided surrounding the oil with a pool of vinegar might work.


Don't worry- the global warming deniers are right onto that solution already!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We and the Saudis have been killing the rebels since Obama.   They are sick and tired of this genocide.   Now they are getting a little international attention again ... albeit negative attention.   Just do not forget who the bad guys are here.

Didn't anyone watch Star Trek?   Terrorist and freedom fighters, depending on who you ask.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the government of Yemen 48 hours to solve the problem.  If they don't, nuke the entire country, and set a nuke off right on top of the oil tanker.  I bet if the entire thing gets turned in to white hot plasma in less than a second, oil won't get into the ocean.  Problem solved.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: NEDM: fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.

This isn't going to do shiat to stop pirate attacks.  This oil tanker going up will foul up the Red Sea, and halt pretty much all marine traffic through the area, farking up international trade on a scale not seen since the damned Six Day War.  Plus, PLUS!  You know what will happen if it hits the Red Sea?  It will kill off all the fish in the area, driving more fishermen to become pirates just so they won't starve.  This thing going up will CAUSE EVEN MORE PIRATE ATTACKS!

Shut the fark up and sit the fark down.  You don't know a damned thing about what you're talking about.  For fark's sake, the pirates come from SOMALIA, not Yemen!

Is it crass of me to suggest that since we know where they're coming from, we capitalize on it and start hosting Pirate Hunting cruises/safaris? I'm thinking $2500/head, and you have to supply your own ammo. In turn, you get a 4 day fun-filled cruise off the coast of Somalia, killing pirates by day, partying by night.


Uhhh...You'd have a ship full of armed psychopaths who think shooting people is fun.  I'd be rooting for the anti-ship missiles.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: We and the Saudis have been killing the rebels since Obama.   They are sick and tired of this genocide.   Now they are getting a little international attention again ... albeit negative attention.   Just do not forget who the bad guys are here.

Didn't anyone watch Star Trek?   Terrorist and freedom fighters, depending on who you ask.


They're also holding a gun to their own heads.  If they let this tanker go, it will fark over Yemen as hard as everyone else.  Yemeni fishermen will get it the worst.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason when I read subbys headline, it was to the tune of Helpless by Neil Young.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Isitoveryet: I had an idea to make floating oil containment barriers out of ducks and various water foul but realized some people might have a problem with that and decided surrounding the oil with a pool of vinegar might work.

Don't worry- the global warming deniers are right onto that solution already!

[Fark user image 850x566]


So, what you're saying is that we need a TUMS the size of the Moon to slam into the oceans? ON IT!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not ruining the view from Mar-A-Lago when I visit there next weekend, who cars?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at 1000 feet above sea level and thousands of miles away. Not a damn thing I can do about it either way. Guess it sucks so pile it in the "well that sucks" pile. Try not to let it tip over.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Kit Fister: NEDM: fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.

This isn't going to do shiat to stop pirate attacks.  This oil tanker going up will foul up the Red Sea, and halt pretty much all marine traffic through the area, farking up international trade on a scale not seen since the damned Six Day War.  Plus, PLUS!  You know what will happen if it hits the Red Sea?  It will kill off all the fish in the area, driving more fishermen to become pirates just so they won't starve.  This thing going up will CAUSE EVEN MORE PIRATE ATTACKS!

Shut the fark up and sit the fark down.  You don't know a damned thing about what you're talking about.  For fark's sake, the pirates come from SOMALIA, not Yemen!

Is it crass of me to suggest that since we know where they're coming from, we capitalize on it and start hosting Pirate Hunting cruises/safaris? I'm thinking $2500/head, and you have to supply your own ammo. In turn, you get a 4 day fun-filled cruise off the coast of Somalia, killing pirates by day, partying by night.

Uhhh...You'd have a ship full of armed psychopaths who think shooting people is fun.  I'd be rooting for the anti-ship missiles.


you'll note I said nothing about providing any sort of body armor or protection for the ship.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So would blowing it up prevent an oil spill, or would the effect be similar to that time Oregon tried to blow up a whale?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You mean it might foul up ports in Yemen where pirate attacks launch from, greatly impacting their ability to launch further attacks? Pity that, mmhmm.


It'll make its way practically around the world. Why wasn't it taken care of before now?!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Stupid question: how hard would it be to surround the ship with oil spill containment booms?


When a heavily-armed group is trying to prevent your doing so? Pretty hard.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The US navy should be going there and take it right now. Or the saudi navy or the iranian navy or the chinese navy... anybody really.

Where the fark is the UN?


Given that the Houthis see the hulk as their "nuclear deterrent," it's not a stretch of the imagination to suspect that it's rigged with quite a few explosives.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Give the government of Yemen 48 hours to solve the problem.  If they don't, nuke the entire country, and set a nuke off right on top of the oil tanker.  I bet if the entire thing gets turned in to white hot plasma in less than a second, oil won't get into the ocean.  Problem solved.


you obviously don't science
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baorao: Is this one of those "unchecked capitalism" issues where the market has decided that the cost of recovering the ship exceeds the value of the oil it is holding and the fines for ruining the ocean when it fails?


apparently fark ate my comment, let me repost it then


I'll be specific, since 6+ are smarting this:  No.  That is utterly incorrect.The company who owns the ship WANTS to recover it.  However, they're the state-owned Yemeni oil company, from the Yemeni government that the Houthis are rebelling against.  And the Houthis have made it explicitly clear that they like having a doomsday weapon at their disposal.  They have the weapons to stave off any attempt to recover the ship, and they are willing to attack anyone who tries.

Unless you want to stage an invasion to take control of the area so you can make the ship seaworthy and then pull it out of range of the antiship missiles the Houthis have proven they have?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: AmbassadorBooze: Give the government of Yemen 48 hours to solve the problem.  If they don't, nuke the entire country, and set a nuke off right on top of the oil tanker.  I bet if the entire thing gets turned in to white hot plasma in less than a second, oil won't get into the ocean.  Problem solved.

you obviously don't science


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Give the government of Yemen 48 hours to solve the problem.  If they don't, nuke the entire country, and set a nuke off right on top of the oil tanker.  I bet if the entire thing gets turned in to white hot plasma in less than a second, oil won't get into the ocean.  Problem solved.


You are thinking too small. The "government" of Yemen already lost their civil war, this is a product of Saudi and American refusal to acknowledge this.

The answer, then, is clearly to put to death every Saudi and US government official of every level, and then execute anyone who favors oil extraction.

I'm saddened by your lack of ambition and vision im this matter. You call for an inappropriately small culling.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Stupid question: how hard would it be to surround the ship with oil spill containment booms?


There are large ocean going booms, but they are still susceptible to winds and waves, and sunlight degradation, and by no means a magic solution.  It would be fairly straightforward to surround the vessel in semi sheltered waters, but much more difficult in the open ocean.  Boom also requires monitoring to ensure it is properly placed and anchored, and really does not do a great deal without some type of oil recovery system (skimmers, pumps, etc) to recover the spilled oil.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just tow it beyond the environment before the front falls off.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just kill the damn rebels already.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The US navy should be going there and take it right now. Or the saudi navy or the iranian navy or the chinese navy... anybody really.

Where the fark is the UN?


They're drafting their letter, even as we speak.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quick, someone call the Blue Marlin!

Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously this thing can MOVE some stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like. A lot of stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Seriously. Someone get ahold of this thing and get it moving toward Yemen. It can just pick the freaking oil tanker up and take it somewhere to dry dock.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the USA hasn't already sent one of its carrier fleets to tow this thing and empty out the oil, then what the farking fark is the USA's gigantic carrier fleet farking for?

For that matter, why hasn't Russia, or England, or France sent one of their fleets out there to secure the oil and tow the ship to harbour?

But since the USA has been bombing the shiat out of Yemen for years, why isn't the USA just capturing the thing? Are they such pussies that they won't take responsibility for the mess they made in Yemen?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: They're threatening the UN with an ecological bomb that will go off at some undetermined point in the near future.

Offer the current rebel leaders 70% of the value of the oil to walk away peacefully.
If they refuse, take out the leaders with drone strikes, and offer the new leadership 60% of the value of the oil.


And the people who'll suffer for it are... them and their families, along with everyone else in their communities.  Yemen is already experiencing severe food shortages.  Making fishing impossible is sure to help the situation.  And I'm sure the other countries on the Red Sea will be thrilled.

nationalpostcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.. It did not end well..
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it not possible to pump most of the oil into a ship that isn't sinking?  Would the be too dangerous?  I bet some local guys would do it for the right price.
 
baorao
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NEDM: baorao: Is this one of those "unchecked capitalism" issues where the market has decided that the cost of recovering the ship exceeds the value of the oil it is holding and the fines for ruining the ocean when it fails?

The heavily armed rebels who have potent anti-ship missiles that control the coast where it is are the problem, not some vague "the market has decided" bullcrap.


fair enough. I guess I am now conditioned to assume the "worst possible decision for the dumbest possible reasons" in these types of matters.
 
