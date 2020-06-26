 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Good news for Covid-19 vaccine makers: The virus doesn't change quickly
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Neither does my wife. Wokka wokka.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.  We fear change.

lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's only been around for 7 months, give it time. It's not like everyone tested is using the same test and whatnot.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, it just need one or two external bits that remain consistent. The RNA shiat inside the capsid can change all it wants, as far a vaccine is concerned. All we need is a Velcro hook, and then we can vaccinate, like it's a vacation in the Vatican veterinarian's vortex.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: It's not like everyone tested is using the same test and whatnot.


Fortunately, that's not what is happening here.  These are genetic samples sent in for analysis.  The "test" is identical for each sample.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It would be odd if a novel virus mutated that much in less than a few years, wouldn't it? The reason we can't vaccinate perfectly for cold and flu viruses is that they've been around for thousands of years, there are too many strains which are too divergent. There's very little chance coronavirus strains have diverged enough in 9 months to be significantly different. The bigger obstacle is probably whether exposure actually prevents reinfection, but I guess that's something that will be worked out in vaccine trials.
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The downside is that there's a study saying that immunity only lasts a couple months.
So to get rid of it you're looking at like immunizing 80% of the population within like a one month period. that'll be tough.
if these numbers actually hold up at least, at least they don't need to modify the vaccine constantly if it doesn't change all that quickly.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good news: Covid-19 doesn't mutate rapidly.

Bad news (at least what I've seen reported lately): The antibodies that the human body creates as a response to Covid-19 only stay in the human body for about 2 months. If this holds true, no vaccine will ever work.

Or we'll have to get the vaccine (or antibody treatment) every 2 months.

Fun times ahead, everybody! 🦠
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Juc: The downside is that there's a study saying that immunity only lasts a couple months.
So to get rid of it you're looking at like immunizing 80% of the population within like a one month period. that'll be tough.
if these numbers actually hold up at least, at least they don't need to modify the vaccine constantly if it doesn't change all that quickly.


Dammit. You beat me to it. Well done.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Bad news (at least what I've seen reported lately): The antibodies that the human body creates as a response to Covid-19 only stay in the human body for about 2 months. If this holds true, no vaccine will ever work.


I've read that news 10 times on Fark.  It's the same study that has been heavily criticized by people much smarter than me for a variety of reasons that sound plausible.

But if you're looking for bad news, having an antibody response might not guarantee immunity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yet another reason why the Covid 19 is not the flu.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Juc: The downside is that there's a study saying that immunity only lasts a couple months.
So to get rid of it you're looking at like immunizing 80% of the population within like a one month period. that'll be tough.
if these numbers actually hold up at least, at least they don't need to modify the vaccine constantly if it doesn't change all that quickly.


Yeah, that study's going around a lot and has a lot of problems. There are also studies showing that immunity to SARS-CoV-1 lasts easily 15 years and the viruses are quite similar. It should also be noted that lack of detectable antibodies doesn't necessarily mean lack of immunity. But, we'll see. It's too early to know anything regarding immunity, but there's no reason for too much pessimism yet.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: mercator_psi: Bad news (at least what I've seen reported lately): The antibodies that the human body creates as a response to Covid-19 only stay in the human body for about 2 months. If this holds true, no vaccine will ever work.

I've read that news 10 times on Fark.  It's the same study that has been heavily criticized by people much smarter than me for a variety of reasons that sound plausible.

But if you're looking for bad news, having an antibody response might not guarantee immunity.


Here's another way to look at it.

TLDR:  we really don't know what low antibody counts mean:

The study leaves just as many questions as answers. For example, scientists still don't know exactly what these dwindling antibody levels mean, and the lower levels don't necessarily imply that people who have already recovered from COVID-19 will be vulnerable to reinfection within a few months.

However, the study's authors said their results caution against "immunity passports,"or the idea that people who have recovered from infection should be granted some sort of special status to allow them to travel or return to work because they are theoretically totally immune from reinfection.

Past studies on SARS and MERS, two related coronaviruses that have led to prior outbreaks in people, have found that antibodies last for at least a year. In comparison, this study suggests that antibody levels for the new virus, SARS-CoV-2, may drop much more quickly.
"Given that antibodies are likely a component of COVID-19 protective immunity, this is important to confirm in larger studies," said Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Vermont.

Antibodies are not the only immune response the body can generate. Although the immune components that protect against COVID-19 are still unknown, Kirkpatrick said that in some infections, people can still be protected even if antibodies are undetectably low. That's because their immune system, including the cells that produce antibodies or other parts of the immune system like T cells, carries a memory response that can be boosted rapidly.

Despite finding innate immunity in most COVID-19 patients, public health officials remain concerned about reinfection. There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection, according to the World Health Organization.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: mercator_psi: Bad news (at least what I've seen reported lately): The antibodies that the human body creates as a response to Covid-19 only stay in the human body for about 2 months. If this holds true, no vaccine will ever work.

I've read that news 10 times on Fark.  It's the same study that has been heavily criticized by people much smarter than me for a variety of reasons that sound plausible.

But if you're looking for bad news, having an antibody response might not guarantee immunity.


That's true too. I'm getting my info from a pathologist, and she hasn't read the antibody study herself yet. Could be that the antibodies stay around longer than 2 months, but that may not matter given the vagaries of virality.

As any good scientist should tell you when they don't know something yet: "We don't know yet."
 
Juc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Juc: The downside is that there's a study saying that immunity only lasts a couple months.
So to get rid of it you're looking at like immunizing 80% of the population within like a one month period. that'll be tough.
if these numbers actually hold up at least, at least they don't need to modify the vaccine constantly if it doesn't change all that quickly.

Yeah, that study's going around a lot and has a lot of problems. There are also studies showing that immunity to SARS-CoV-1 lasts easily 15 years and the viruses are quite similar. It should also be noted that lack of detectable antibodies doesn't necessarily mean lack of immunity. But, we'll see. It's too early to know anything regarding immunity, but there's no reason for too much pessimism yet.


Yeah I do take that with a massive grain of salt.
Studies are data and not truth. there's a lot of other studies out and we'll see what the consensus is.
The only thing I really doubt is that there's viably going to be a usable vaccine by the end of the year like people say.
Sounds like they're going to rush human trials and end up with a possibly ineffective vaccine that gives people flippers.
Just no reason to have any feelings optimistic or pessimistic, nowhere near enough data (yet)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Juc: The only thing I really doubt is that there's viably going to be a usable vaccine by the end of the year like people say.


I think it's possible, but I also don't think that any of us will be getting one until almost 2022.  The logistics are the next obstacle.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But all the epidemiologists here on Fark keep saying it will keep mutating and a vaccine is impossible, and we're all going to die.
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: , and we're all going to die.


Well that part's a REALLY easy prediction to make. I've yet to run into an immortal.
 
