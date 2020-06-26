 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Man sets his own home on fire to protest a hog confinement project and then poses like an over fried piece of bacon for his mugshot. That will teach them   (kcrg.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
before and after

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skyrizi is amazingly effective for moderate to severe psoriasis.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not 100% sure, but I think he's covered in fire retardant powder. If he was that burned up he wouldn't be standing up for a mugshot, he'd be sedated in a burn ward.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude looks like he posed for one of those pictures in your doctor's office.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: before and after

[Fark user image image 249x373][Fark user image image 276x371]


That's hog farm camouflage.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hog Confinement Project" is my Alan Parsons/Lamb of God mashup band.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators say they first responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after Dwaine Bauman's family reported he was acting strangely with a gun.

"I mean he actually verified it was unloaded when he picked it up, didn't point it at anyone for emphasis, and when he was done with it, he locked it up where the kids couldn't play with it. What the hell?"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like he had a really nice house, too.

We really need to work on the lack of available mental health care in this country.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing a follower of Shuffles the Clown.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunt double for the barrel zombie in Return of the Living Dead?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll show em.
 
deeproy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da fark is a "Hog Confinement Project"?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA"A man is accused of starting several fires and shooting at deputies during a standoff in Poweshiek County... No one was hurt during this incident."

Looking at his mugshot, it is pretty obvious why there is a mugshot in the first place.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom!  Dad!  I'll save you or my name isn't 'Sen'

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He believes hogs deserve to be free. He's the Nelson Mandela of hogs.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.


Yeah I've never been to a hog farm but I have driven by a chicken farm and you can smell that shiat 3 miles away and I can't imagine hogs are any better.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shots fired, and police didn't shoot him in the back.

/wonder why
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.

Yeah I've never been to a hog farm but I have driven by a chicken farm and you can smell that shiat 3 miles away and I can't imagine hogs are any better.


Waaaaaaaaaaay worse
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.


I ride a motorycle so I get to smell everything I ride past.  Here in Georgia we have a lot of chicken farms and they're pretty brutal.

But I've never puked from the smell of a chicken farm.  I was in Alabama and rode past a pig farm and insta-barfed.

Just about nothing makes me barf.  I've seen bodies torn apart in accidents and didn't even flinch.  But that pig farm?  I farkin blew chunks at 65mph.

/It was the last time I wore a full faced helmet
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: FarkingSmurf: Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.

Yeah I've never been to a hog farm but I have driven by a chicken farm and you can smell that shiat 3 miles away and I can't imagine hogs are any better.

Waaaaaaaaaaay worse


Username checks out.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.


Shoulda checked the zoning if he didn't want to live next to a hog farm.  Back in the way-before, a local developer wanted to develop a chunk of land he owned and put in a Costco.  No farkin' way were They gonna let that happen.  So he said he'd put in a pig farm since the land was already zoned for that and he didn't need permission.  Wow, did that parcel get rezoned fast.  But Costco backed out and Home Despot became the anchor store.  Then Costco came back and built a store after all.  And Whole Paycheck.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was slave labor (thanks Nebraska social services) in a Hog Confinement Project when I was a kid. A horrible place is all I can say.  I castrated 400 barrows in one day and regularly fed dead piglets and murdered cats into the incinerator. The honey pond was a frigging lake. There was a poster in the shower room that showed two pigs laying in bed together that said Makin Bacon. It was nothing like that.  Those pens in the breeding barn were what my nightmares were made of. We would have to get in there with them and guide their long floppy drill bit dick in for them.  I still have scars from the bites - we would trim their teeth with bolt cutters but that usually left something just as bad.

This guy should have burned the hog farm down.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I was slave labor (thanks Nebraska social services) in a Hog Confinement Project when I was a kid. A horrible place is all I can say.  I castrated 400 barrows in one day and regularly fed dead piglets and murdered cats into the incinerator. The honey pond was a frigging lake. There was a poster in the shower room that showed two pigs laying in bed together that said Makin Bacon. It was nothing like that.  Those pens in the breeding barn were what my nightmares were made of. We would have to get in there with them and guide their long floppy drill bit dick in for them.  I still have scars from the bites - we would trim their teeth with bolt cutters but that usually left something just as bad.

This guy should have burned the hog farm down.


Hog farms burn well.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Skyrizi is amazingly effective for moderate to severe psoriasis.


Is that what the kids are calling Skyrim these days?

"I used to be flakey like you, then I took Skyrizi to the knee"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I farkin blew chunks


I saw him the other day . Chunks said to say hi.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Mom!  Dad!  I'll save you or my name isn't 'Sen'

[c8.alamy.com image 850x1263]


she's not the chihiro we need, but she  is the chihiro we deserve
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: FarkingSmurf: Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.

Yeah I've never been to a hog farm but I have driven by a chicken farm and you can smell that shiat 3 miles away and I can't imagine hogs are any better.

Waaaaaaaaaaay worse


THIS!

Just a stroll thorough a hog farm will leave your clothes and hair smelling of pig shiat that will require several washings to get rid of. The stink seems to sublimate into fibers and skin.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: Easy Reader: The article was vague, but if I'm hearing it right and they were going to put an industrial hog farm near his home, then I'm kinda on his side.  That's an awful awful thing to have to live nearby.

For sale.  One awesome farmhouse on beautiful countryside, industrial hog farm-adjacent.

Shoulda checked the zoning if he didn't want to live next to a hog farm.  Back in the way-before, a local developer wanted to develop a chunk of land he owned and put in a Costco.  No farkin' way were They gonna let that happen.  So he said he'd put in a pig farm since the land was already zoned for that and he didn't need permission.  Wow, did that parcel get rezoned fast.  But Costco backed out and Home Despot became the anchor store.  Then Costco came back and built a store after all.  And Whole Paycheck.


Zoning? In the middle of nowhere Iowa? That's laughable.
 
