(The New York Times)   A DNA mix-up involving a washing machine kept a man in jail for 3 years in Louisiana, the Other Florida   (nytimes.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They had no explanation for why there was Tide on the murder weapon.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only three years?
Not Florida enough.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA due to account creation requirement. Time to put NYT on the source ban list?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Louisiana, the state where speaking French does not mean you are from Quebec or Greater Canada.

They talks funny!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".


Like the other other white meat. You don't want to know.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
he lost it all when the tide of justice turned against him.  once he realized he could gain his freedom he was filled with cheer. instead of getting downy kept fighting until he was able to bounce.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: DRTFA due to account creation requirement. Time to put NYT on the source ban list?


Open link, press F9, reload.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didnt a study from years ago showed that most ''DNA tests'' were complete bullshiat?

That labs were so overwhelmed that most of the time they sent the dna back saying it was positive when zero test was done?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny queso: he lost it all when the tide of justice turned against him.  once he realized he could gain his freedom he was filled with cheer. instead of getting downy kept fighting until he was able to bounce.



i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why I only stick my dick in BEFORE the bleach cycle.

/ DNRTFA
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: johnny queso: he lost it all when the tide of justice turned against him.  once he realized he could gain his freedom he was filled with cheer. instead of getting downy kept fighting until he was able to bounce.


[i.kym-cdn.com image 245x187]


that's a different downey altogether.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image 501x720]


He meant what he's wearing under his robe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But TV and Science! both tell me that DNA proves who is guilty within one percent of one percent margin of error. I mean, CSI proves that when a tech finds a strand of hair behind a toilet, they can instantly visualize exactly the order of stabs that someone did in the livingroom. Chackmete, libturds.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't you have to waive your right to a speedy trial for this to happen? I remember something about how it's standard practice for people to waive their right to a speedy trial so their lawyer has more time to prepare, but if you're actually innocent and all you need is to have them show you their evidence so you can find the flaw in it, you probably don't want to be waiving that shiat
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".


Alright, make the case for Hawaii.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Albert911emt: johnny queso: he lost it all when the tide of justice turned against him.  once he realized he could gain his freedom he was filled with cheer. instead of getting downy kept fighting until he was able to bounce.


[i.kym-cdn.com image 245x187]

that's a different downey altogether.


That's a different downy.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".


What do you have against Vermont?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Algebrat: iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".

Alright, make the case for Hawaii.


Here, we think of ourselves as IN the United States, not OF it. Our differentness is exemplified by the fact that we are the only state in the Union to have the flag of a foreign nation on our state flag (Union Jack).
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Algebrat: iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".

Alright, make the case for Hawaii.

Here, we think of ourselves as IN the United States, not OF it. Our differentness is exemplified by the fact that we are the only state in the Union to have the flag of a foreign nation on our state flag (Union Jack).


*currently existing* foreign nation.  Your differentness doesn't rise to the level of light-hearted treason like Mississippi's flag.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blatz514: nitropissering: [Fark user image 501x720]

He meant what he's wearing under his robe...

[Fark user image image 580x580]


I think I wore my D&G's till they were threads.
Still my favorite ever pair, best fit, best fabric*.

/shut it, of course I wash my jeans the same way I wash any other article of clothing that touches my skin and/or touches other surfaces.
//MY jeans
///*disclaimer, haven't bought any in a long while. Not willing to buy online, don't think anyone carries them near me, haven't checked
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Didnt a study from years ago showed that most ''DNA tests'' were complete bullshiat?

That labs were so overwhelmed that most of the time they sent the dna back saying it was positive when zero test was done?


While there are surely cases of labs carrying out tests improperly, or maybe cases of reporting flat out fraudulent results, if this was done at scale by many labs for any length of time, they would not be admissible.

I don't understand how people go evidence of "a system is not (or even far from) perfect and thus requires checks and balances" to "it's been misrepresenting an entire branch of science and allowed at scale fraud of results to a degree that I casually happen to know know about in passing". That shiat can pass a little more for breathalyzers and drug testing and the like, because the prosecution of lesser crimes like that can more selectively be pursued against people society doesn't care as much about - therefore we tolerate when those sciences are not as foolproof (it seems to practically be a feature for drug testing, but I digress.) But for capital crimes where the stakes are decades behind bars and/or the death penalty, enough white people are in genuine peril that we require a reasonably high reliability in the types of evidence that are permitted, and DNA testing is one such type of evidence.

So no, DNA tests are not "mostly bullshiat" - although in this case you can see how the process can be susceptible to bureaucratic manipulation and error - and thus over reliance as a single source of truth is problematic.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Louisiana, the state where speaking French does not mean you are from Quebec or Greater Canada.

They talks funny!


they talks funny and the music is unbearable. but they knows how to cook. big points right there.
 
joker420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A white machine and a white guy, why was this printed?
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thedumbone: iamskibibitz: Anymore, there are 49 other states that I would consider "the Other Florida".

What do you have against Vermont?


Child slavery?
 
ongbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image 501x720]


He is probably wearing Jordache
 
