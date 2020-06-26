 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Where would Jesus squat? The Washington Square Park fountain of course. Sadly the fountain is off so no water into wine   (nypost.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, New York City, Park, 360-degree park views, Urban park, city administration, Washington Square Park's famed fountain, Matthew John Mishefski, Manhattan  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 10:01 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't want to know where he's been having a squat.  is the bathroom in the park even open?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
before reading the article, I definitely interpreted that headline differently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Step 2: Unscheduled refill. Each Day.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.