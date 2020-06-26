 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Top-grossing movie theater in nation over weekend is the 70-year-old Ford-Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn, MI
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top grossing movies last weekend:
Never heard of any of these.
Really gonna skew the box office history.
"The Wretched" was the #1 movie at the box office for more than five weeks in a row - the only other movies to ever cross this milestone were Black Panther, Titanic, Avatar and The Sixth Sense.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're the only one playing the game, is it actually a win?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Never understood the fascination with Titanic. Was the longest most boring crap I've ever tried to watch.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could give you a couple of reasons for its popularity, but they would be NSFW.  So just gis Kate Winslet and enjoy your day.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are truly the end times.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'd rather watch Titanic than Black Panther or Avatar.  Yeah, I know, it's weird.

Different strokes, different folks.

.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The drive-in by me is showing Jaws and Back to the Future next week and then Smokey and the Bandit followed buy American Graffiti the following week.

Thinking about going in two weeks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Classic Drive-In Countdown Clock
Youtube ljE0-S9gtEw
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have fond-ish memories of getting flung off the merry-go-round in the playground in front of one of those screens.  I'm sure that's no longer a thing, but it's nice to know the place is surviving.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

For those who don't feel like sitting through it: the boat sinks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

One could have watched the real Titanic sink and save about 30 minutes
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stop not liking what I like.

Actually I don't give a shiat what you like or don't like.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The drive-in by me is showing Jaws and Back to the Future next week and then Smokey and the Bandit followed buy American Graffiti the following week.

Thinking about going in two weeks.

Thinking about going in two weeks.


We have a classic drive-in that's far enough out in the country that it holds three-day monster- movie and shlock fests where folks can bring their tents and campers. Coolers and beer are encouraged. It is so unbelievably fun.
On a normal weekend, they show classics like you mentioned. I love the place.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The drive-in by me is showing Jaws and Back to the Future next week and then Smokey and the Bandit followed buy American Graffiti the following week.

Thinking about going in two weeks.

Thinking about going in two weeks.


That sounds great.

I wish the drive-in near me would reopen. The owner has kept the property up for years. I'm sure he could get funding.
 
