(NPR)   Hey, since we're on this Navy vessel and the world is on fire, how about we just not head into port? Fark: going on 23 weeks now   (npr.org) divider line
22
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a Navy guy so I wonder just how long a given ship can keep itself going without a port call. Thinking of maintenance issues that creep up.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All I thought of after reading that article was "wow, that's a really big American flag..."
 
rummonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm not a Navy guy so I wonder just how long a given ship can keep itself going without a port call. Thinking of maintenance issues that creep up.


Worked with a few former navy guys and from what they said, they have pretty much everything the need on board. Replenishment at sea should cover the rest. It's more the morale hit the crew is fighting through.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm not a Navy guy so I wonder just how long a given ship can keep itself going without a port call. Thinking of maintenance issues that creep up.


In peacetime? Probably several years to a decade since they can easily be resupplied and have replacement parts brought by service tenders and they don't have to push the boat anywhere near any limits.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We did 40 days in the Indian Ocean without a port visit & we were going nuts. I couldn't
imagine 23 weeks.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the poor prostitutes in what was their ports of call?
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First two seasons were good and then cratered as soon as they wrote out Rhone Mitra.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just sail to Australia. The rest should be set into place in the coming months.
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yep. I bid adieu to a friend in November, he's been at sea ever since. Has had one port of call. He's a chaplain and the metal health of the sailors is NOT. GOOD.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many times have they had to airlift in more lube?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Tried watching this show. Kinda US military jerking off fantasy. First two seasons are ok. But I had to stop watching once they cure the virus on people and it starts infecting crops. That plot twist was just way too stupid. I could not take it anymore.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rummonkey: edmo: I'm not a Navy guy so I wonder just how long a given ship can keep itself going without a port call. Thinking of maintenance issues that creep up.

Worked with a few former navy guys and from what they said, they have pretty much everything the need on board. Replenishment at sea should cover the rest. It's more the morale hit the crew is fighting through.


Yeah, it's pretty much indefinitely, with replenishment. The real ultimate limit, though, is there will be rust spots they can't reach to paint, and the captain will eventually be driven to madness by the very thought of their existence.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And every crusty sock on the boat could stop bullets at this point.
 
JPINFV
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whelp... I see The Last Ship has been posted... so my job here is done.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm. 161 days.

You can have a beer day every 45 days. That means the crew could have been comforted by as many as six 12 oz. cans of beer.

Surely, that will have relieved the stress of the extended deployment.

\ That's Captain Surely to you.
 
sundance1028
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I could think of was this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=P0SICq​oBevs
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So long enough that pregnancy would start to be visible.

Do they put birth control in the ship's water supply?
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x141]

Tried watching this show. Kinda US military jerking off fantasy. First two seasons are ok. But I had to stop watching once they cure the virus on people and it starts infecting crops. That plot twist was just way too stupid. I could not take it anymore.


Mad scientist / Evil fark / Surfer Dude robocop was kinda fun to watch though.

In a "so bad but still can't look away" manner.

That's my problem with TV shows : once I'm "invested" my OCD dictates to follow through, even though my better sense tells me it's a waste of time :(
 
rummonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

incendi: rummonkey: edmo: I'm not a Navy guy so I wonder just how long a given ship can keep itself going without a port call. Thinking of maintenance issues that creep up.

Worked with a few former navy guys and from what they said, they have pretty much everything the need on board. Replenishment at sea should cover the rest. It's more the morale hit the crew is fighting through.

Yeah, it's pretty much indefinitely, with replenishment. The real ultimate limit, though, is there will be rust spots they can't reach to paint, and the captain will eventually be driven to madness by the very thought of their existence.


True, you can't just Beach the ship like you could in the old days of sail and scrape the Barnacles off the bottom.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speaking of dodging a disease by staying at sea:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(kinda got super bored by the military pr0n right around the second half of book 2)
 
