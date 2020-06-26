 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Finally one of the world's elusive poo joggers has been caught with his pants down and cornered   (news.com.au) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*dying laughing*

He was made to pick it up and take it with him with his bare hands.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or let them use the restroom
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss the location on this? We had a local poo jogger but everyone assumed it was a woman, I believe.

I had a roommate years ago who went on long runs and always took toilet paper with him. It never occurred to me at the time that he was shiatting in random spots - which should have been painfully obvious. This seems like a pretty common shiatty behavior.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they did it in the road they might leave skidmarks!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know this was a thing. I expected a thread of horror, and instead Farkers all like, oh yeah this is totally normal. Maybe it is because I live in a country with lots of snow and swarms of mosquitoes, so I've never heard of this even as an accident?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.


As someone who has popped while walking.
Trust me. Find a corner.

It isn't poop that is bad. It's the poop flapping back and forth inside your underwear, that is the thing that will make you wish you took the dump in a corner
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should run that PSA from India that encourages people to poop in toilets instead of the designated shiatting streets.

Poo2Loo Campaign: Take Poo To The Loo - Official Music Video
Youtube l01AMCBG0Wk
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.


It's not really an illness thing. The constant motion just kinda works your colon until you gotta go. I would think runners are already aware of this (or will be) and plan accordingly. Some don't plan so well, and some don't care and take care of business when and where it happens.
 
Soup Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop thread poop thread
rolly polly poop thread
squat
poop
run
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.

It's not really an illness thing. The constant motion just kinda works your colon until you gotta go. I would think runners are already aware of this (or will be) and plan accordingly. Some don't plan so well, and some don't care and take care of business when and where it happens.


It's a matter of course for Ultras.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of the few times "clean that shiat up!" is the most perfect thing to say
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it really necessary for the shop owner to make him pick it up with his bare hands? Why didn't he get him a bag? Or just let him use the washroom in the first place.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.


Saw a video online once where a dude shiat while running. Might have been youtube.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What an ass. I have colitis, so I have to plan my mornings carefully. I don't leave the house until I am certain I am empty. This twat waffle can't be bothered to wait until he's done pooping before going for a run.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 444x600]


A true poofessional.


Not
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Was it really necessary for the shop owner to make him pick it up with his bare hands?


Yes. Sometimes a harsh lesson is the best way to imprint information on the student.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or let them use the restroom


There's no evidence he asked, and the business may not have been open yet.
The deed was already done when the owner came out.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.

As someone who has popped while walking.
Trust me. Find a corner.

It isn't poop that is bad. It's the poop flapping back and forth inside your underwear, that is the thing that will make you wish you took the dump in a corner


PWW will get u a ticket by the poolice.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: What an ass. I have colitis, so I have to plan my mornings carefully. I don't leave the house until I am certain I am empty.


Wasn't this the premise of that Beatles' song with the lyrics "a girl with colitis goes by"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Linux_Yes:

PWW will get u a ticket by the poolice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I heard Subby's headline in David Attenborough's voice.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Soup Poop: Poop thread poop thread
rolly polly poop thread
squat
poop
run


Those who write on farker walls
Roll their shiattt into little balls
And those who read these words of wit
Eat those little balls of shiattt.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Chompachangas: What an ass. I have colitis, so I have to plan my mornings carefully. I don't leave the house until I am certain I am empty.

Wasn't this the premise of that Beatles' song with the lyrics "a girl with colitis goes by"?


Thats from lucy in the sky with racing stripes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Was it really necessary for the shop owner to make him pick it up with his bare hands? Why didn't he get him a bag? Or just let him use the washroom in the first place.


advanced civilizations have "designated pooping streets" for people who need them.

/also, we should hook up
//Mrs. Gerbil doesn't mind.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Was it really necessary for the shop owner to make him pick it up with his bare hands? Why didn't he get him a bag? Or just let him use the washroom in the first place.


Bec the shop owner happened to be The Scatman.

Marvels new super hero.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: What an ass. I have colitis, so I have to plan my mornings carefully. I don't leave the house until I am certain I am empty. This twat waffle can't be bothered to wait until he's done pooping before going for a run.


Same here. If we can plan ahead so that we do all our pooping in toilets, the able-butted certainly can.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I did not know this was a thing. I expected a thread of horror, and instead Farkers all like, oh yeah this is totally normal. Maybe it is because I live in a country with lots of snow and swarms of mosquitoes, so I've never heard of this even as an accident?


You've seriously never needed to take a crap when there was not a washroom around? I mean I also live in a land of ice and snow and mosquitos, and it doesn't relieve me from the need to poop and pee.

One time I was driving a cousin from Europe home from the airport (we were in New Brunswick), and she told me she needed to go to the bathroom. I told her I'd pull over to the side of the road so she could go in the woods. She thought I was joking. When she realized I was serious, she was horrified. I tried to explain that I didn't think there was going to be anything but woods for about an hour, so that was really going to be her only option. She continued to refuse and fortunately we did pass a restaurant that was just closing up and reluctantly the owner let her use the bathroom. I don't know what we would have done otherwise. When you gotta go you gotta go.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Poo Joggers" was Dave Grohl's first choice for his band's name.

/sorry
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have finished more than one long run with one sock fewer than I started with.

/usually will poop in the woods.
//had to knock on a stranger's door once.
///Sorry to the motorists in Philly that I mooned during the Philly Marathon.
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 444x600]


I swear to god I can smell that picture.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He had to carry it with his bare hands? Did he not even bring TP? What did he plan on doing after pooing? The idea of running without cleaning off the bum is horrifying. My god, the chaffing...
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thosw: stuhayes2010: I've never had to do this.  Came
Close once or twice while out jogging or walking, if illness strikes, it strikes.

Though, I'd prolly just poo my pants rather than dump in some random corner.

It's not really an illness thing. The constant motion just kinda works your colon until you gotta go. I would think runners are already aware of this (or will be) and plan accordingly. Some don't plan so well, and some don't care and take care of business when and where it happens.


Anyone who's ever jogged has encountered this, eh, phenomenon.  The way to prevent it is plan your daily jog around your bowel movements.  Try to get on a schedule of doing your business in the morning or at lunch or right after work, whatever's convenient, and then go for your run.  After a while it becomes Pavlovian: You feel the urge to run after every bm.
 
yoursafewordisharder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 444x600]


Zooming in on the faces of the horrified bystanders yields unexpected hilarity.
 
