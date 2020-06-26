 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Cougar hiding in a crawlspace is not your PornHub and/or serial killer fantasy   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Felidae, Wildlife officials, Jaguar, High school, mountain lion Thursday morning, Big cat, mountain lion, crawl space of a Monrovia home  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may not be your fantasy, but don't assume it can't be mine.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doesn't everyone have a cougar in their crawlspace? At least one?

/ nobody else?
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: It may not be your fantasy, but don't assume it can't be mine.


Different strokes from different cougars.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Doesn't everyone have a cougar in their crawlspace? At least one?

/ nobody else?


CSB
When I was 14
I tried to hide a runaway in my bedroom.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the English Beat's lesser known hits
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, Dad!!


Gaaahaa (eye roll)
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Cougar in the Crawlspace" is the working title for my rewrite of Stephen King's "The People Under the Stairs" as Broadway musical tribute to Bette Midler.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nick Nostril: Doesn't everyone have a cougar in their crawlspace? At least one?

/ nobody else?

CSB
When I was 14
I tried to hide a runaway in my bedroom.


Which one?
https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/The​_​Runaways
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: "Cougar in the Crawlspace" is the working title for my rewrite of Stephen King's "The People Under the Stairs" as Broadway musical tribute to Bette Midler.


PUtS was Wes Craven.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the pornhub fantasy isn't so much about a cougar in a crawlspace but, rather, about being in a cougar's crawlspace
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Bennie Crabtree: "Cougar in the Crawlspace" is the working title for my rewrite of Stephen King's "The People Under the Stairs" as Broadway musical tribute to Bette Midler.

PUtS was Wes Craven.


doh  -_-
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it stuck?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nick Nostril: Doesn't everyone have a cougar in their crawlspace? At least one?

/ nobody else?

CSB
When I was 14
I tried to hide a runaway in my bedroom.


Did you get ratted out by your brother and have your dad come home and threaten them with a bat?
 
