(8 News Now)   Player hits massive jackpot at reopened Vegas casino, will now only need one loan to pay for the COVID bills he's about to get   (8newsnow.com) divider line
9
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not sure that even if he wanted to go to Vegas during Covid that I would hang out at a hotel affectionately known as the "dirty bird."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I once hit boxcars but they didn't place the bet and gave me my 20$ back.
😭😭😭😭😭
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Massive? I mean. It's certainly a lot of money. a very nice windfall but...If I hear massive jackpot in Vegas my mind goes a little bigger.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$250K in Las Vegas isn't worthy of two exclamation points in a five-sentence story. Or a story in the first place.

Better headline: "Casinos, Local Media Beg Tourists to Return to Vegas"
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$254,844 is a "massive jackpot"? That's $178,000 after taxes... not enough to buy a house most places.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess it wasn't big enough for the Casino to claim the machine wasn't "calibrated" correctly.  Or was this not a slot machine or video poker?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: $250K in Las Vegas isn't worthy of two exclamation points in a five-sentence story. Or a story in the first place.

Better headline: "Casinos, Local Media Beg Tourists to Return to Vegas"


Well clearly this PR story means we should all head to Vegas. What could ho wrong?
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good! Geez, he needed it. His last hit was in like, 1980.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
