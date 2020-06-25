 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Death rumors are not over for North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un, Japan now says the coronavirus may have taken him down   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Interesting, North Korea, South Korea, death of Kim Jong-un, Korean War, Recent months, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Japanese defence minister Taro Kono  
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this especially if his sister goes full evil space empress look to try and dominate the world. Beats that boring business dictator look most people sport.
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bravo! Bravo!
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His sis has been trying to appear in control for while now. It will be interesting if he really is dead.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, there is a part of me that pictures Kim's sister like this..

I mean REALLY WANTS this.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"May have" is a certainty?  Huh.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How does North Korea get all the luck?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interchangeable?
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obesity is the main comorbidity for anyone under 60. Dude was rotund. Is Omarion ok?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unhealthy fat fark who has to interact with lots of people as part of his job dies from The Rona (and can't afford a disinfection tunnel).

/it's not news, it's farking obvious
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did a GIS on sis since I had no idea what she looked like.
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
North Korea is notoriously secret about everything. Luckily we have the covert expert news researchers at The Sun to tell us what's really happening.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well I see her doing one thing that her brother probably couldn't.
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Well I see her doing one thing that her brother probably couldn't.
Well, I'll be honest. I couldn't run in heels either.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So, there is a part of me that pictures Kim's sister like this..

I mean REALLY WANTS this.


she's more of a
