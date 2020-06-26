 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Axe-throwing business reopens with free sessions for frontline workers, who unfortunately won't be allowed to throw them at people not wearing masks   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ed Ames Teaches Johnny Carson to Throw a Tomahawk
trackgrease
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me and my bros built a knife and hatchet range on deployment, a million years ago. I lost a few pilot's knives, bent some Ka-Bars, but it was my zen place after I got off of work.
 
