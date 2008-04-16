 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Texas 'Pongfest' party   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Epidemiology, Austin Public Health, Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox, Facebook, large gathering, large party, PayPal, Health  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I knew 2020 would bring Pogs back.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those edgy teens and their video games.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Die already Texas
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will the kids die of COVID? Probably not.

But when they're at a grandparent's funeral, they should make them get up and speak. Or, they should just make them have to spend an hour a day on the phone with their grandparents for the next four weeks, followed by an hour of having it explained to them why grandma and grandpa either can't leave their room at the nursing home for a month now or will perhaps face their doom.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Young, dumb and full of Covid-19.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tr0mBoNe: I knew 2020 would bring Pogs back.

masterofallscience.comView Full Size


/I've gotten to use this twice recently...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Texans gonna Texan.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will only lead to Pac Man fests and reveal the shortage of Atari ventilators.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Frank Black - What Ever Happened to Pong?
Youtube xG5vlpbB-T8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nimbull: [Fark user image image 585x302]


😆☠☠☠
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just wait until Dongfest.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Will the kids die of COVID? Probably not.

But when they're at a grandparent's funeral, they should make them get up and speak. Or, they should just make them have to spend an hour a day on the phone with their grandparents for the next four weeks, followed by an hour of having it explained to them why grandma and grandpa either can't leave their room at the nursing home for a month now or will perhaps face their doom.


They won't die, but they may suffer permanent liver damage for the rest of their life.

\so they've got that going for them
\\which is nice
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good. At this point, I hope the "muh freedumbz!" anti-maskers win and this reaches Biblical proportions. Humanity needs a good culling, starting with the willfully ignorant, the "God will protect me', and "This is to prepare us for Sharia Law" dumbfarks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw yesterday how a lot of the new cases are younger people going out and for social stuff, so glad I don't have kids to worry about during this mess.
 
