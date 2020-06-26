 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   It doesn't get anymore Florida than this: Elderly couple on motorised scooters hold up traffic on highway as they make their way to the beach   (9news.com.au) divider line
34
    More: Florida, Finance, Brisbane, Nine Network, Seven Network, App Store, New South Wales, Australian Football League, elderly couple  
•       •       •

1266 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So get on your bad motor scooter and ride"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much to say but why would you roll out there where crack Florida drivers can hit you? Poor judgement.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't they allowed on sidewalks? They sure as hell can't go fast enough to be on the road.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...I think there's FAR more Florida than this available.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prevailing Wind: Oh...I think there's FAR more Florida than this available.


It's still early in the day. Give it time.
 
wslush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had this image of two old people riding a Vespa.  Those scooters are just a hair from an electric wheelchair.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prevailing Wind: Oh...I think there's FAR more Florida than this available.


Agreed. There were no drugs, alcohol, nudity, or giant lizards involved.

I suppose we could assume all of those things, but that's no fun.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So much to say but why would you roll out there where crack Florida drivers can hit you? Poor judgement.


Naaa, just one more pair of assholes.

/ Fark you, I'll do what I want..
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just two old MAGAts out stigginit to the libs.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia coming in with the making fun of Floridians...

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's our farking job!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why aren't they allowed on sidewalks? They sure as hell can't go fast enough to be on the road.


Looks like there's a pedestrian path next to the road, but not wide enough for their scooters.

Peak Florida would require a few Trump and "White Lives Matter!" bumper stickers on the scooters, while the old guy open-carries an AR-15 (scoped, bipod, foregrip, etc.), and they'd each weigh 500 lbs.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why aren't they allowed on sidewalks? They sure as hell can't go fast enough to be on the road.


Because the sidewalks are also full of tottering old gents and ladies, and the scooter riders don't have a lot of control over their vehicles anyway.

Same reason they don't allow skateboarding and rollerblading on the sidewalks - out of control teens.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty impressed people didn't just run them over.  I'd have been tempted.

Nick Nostril: Just two old MAGAts out stigginit to the libs.


YOU WIN THE INTERNET!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: edmo: So much to say but why would you roll out there where crack Florida drivers can hit you? Poor judgement.

Naaa, just one more pair of assholes.

/ Fark you, I'll do what I want..


old people who think the world owes them are suck.  really superold people who are taking what they want without a damn because they're one foot in the grave are justified!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why aren't they allowed on sidewalks? They sure as hell can't go fast enough to be on the road.

Because the sidewalks are also full of tottering old gents and ladies, and the scooter riders don't have a lot of control over their vehicles anyway.

Same reason they don't allow skateboarding and rollerblading on the sidewalks - out of control teens.


Knocking over old people tends to be really bad for them. The old people I mean.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More entertaining than protesters..
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. They could be in the cars behind them...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why aren't they allowed on sidewalks? They sure as hell can't go fast enough to be on the road.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those darn (white)black lives matter folks are at it again.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this isn't just "so florida" -it's smack in the middle of matt gaetz's land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luna1580: this isn't just "so florida" -it's smack in the middle of matt gaetz's land.

[Fark user image 787x519]


aka: "the district we should just up and give to alabama and be done with it"
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Prevailing Wind: Oh...I think there's FAR more Florida than this available.

Agreed. There were no drugs, alcohol, nudity, or giant lizards involved.

I suppose we could assume all of those things, but that's no fun.


They were just relocating in preparation for the War against the Libz. What you see there is the terror inducing 9th Army Hover Round mechanized force.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were they shooting guns in random directions? Because that's how you get more Florida.
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't say what I want to say without getting a 48 hour timeout.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Elderly couples on golf carts do this all the time in Florida, and it is just accepted.

Every move to either block people from driving golf carts on major roads or start enforcing the drivers license law on golf cart drivers, which they are not except from no matter what they heard at the senior center, dies from political pushback.  No other state, save Arizona, would put up with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Taking their lives in their hands.  Plenty of old blind road raging drunk high Floridians as well.  Pick a few adjectives, pick them all, whatever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, puh-leeze. There was probably a traffic jam on the way to the beach any way. Florida. In June. After months of restrictions on suicide and murder.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

joker420: I can't say what I want to say without getting a 48 hour timeout.


Knowing is half the battle. Trust me. Sometimes I delete half a post just to be safe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tsar_Bomba1: [Fark user image 425x318]


Artists conception of people crowding Florida beaches.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wslush: I had this image of two old people riding a Vespa.  Those scooters are just a hair from an electric wheelchair.


Motorized skate board with a seat. But still better than a Segway which obliges you to stand for hours while you go get your mail from the post box at the sidewalk.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is very Florida, though. What other state would have this ridiculousness? This is just Florida Lite.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

joker420: I can't say what I want to say without getting a 48 hour timeout.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.