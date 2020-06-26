 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Aussie drug and gun suppliers apparently took the whole 'money laundering' thingy literally after $250k found in dishwasher during police raid   (9news.com.au) divider line
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sweet, new Borderlands game.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When the New York mob was running their gasoline scam in the region, they had to do this to get the gasoline smell out of the small bills.

The brains behind the scam is currently credited to Micheal Francese, and he claims (and the government charges back) that the scam made $10 a week.  Oh, sorry, $10,000,000 a week.  It is considered the most profitable mob racket since prohibition.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have left bills in my jeans on wash day myself.
 
