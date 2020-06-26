 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you happen to be the individual that stole a stripper pole from Lovers around 2PM today, we know who you are via your store membership card   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 8:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have learned a trick from the cops and put some electrical tape over the number before committing crimes on camera.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Store membership?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I NEEDED IT.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<csb>
Look, I'm just saying in college I rented an apartment with a stripper pole installed.

I'm not sure what combination of frat bro/mad genius decided that was a good decor choice, but even the most staid and reserved of women would take a turn on it.  They would all say that is was tacky and awful, and perhaps it was, but at some point they would end up on it.

Anyway, if you're in college, it's worth the investment.

</csb>
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: <csb>
Look, I'm just saying in college I rented an apartment with a stripper pole installed.

I'm not sure what combination of frat bro/mad genius decided that was a good decor choice, but even the most staid and reserved of women would take a turn on it.  They would all say that is was tacky and awful, and perhaps it was, but at some point they would end up on it.

Anyway, if you're in college, it's worth the investment.

</csb>


I once helped a former friend move and he had a real Gyno chair with stirrups set up in his living room. Yeah, he was a creep.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeeze dude, you get the 10th one free.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the New Policing, where they just announce they know who you are and wait for you to turn yourself in instead of going to get you?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not to be "that person," but I believe proper grammar is "...to be the individual who stole a stripper pole..."

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently it is a clothing and toy establishment.
https://www.yelp.com/biz/lovers-tukwi​l​a
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Is this the New Policing, where they just announce they know who you are and wait for you to turn yourself in instead of going to get you?


it works fairly often with kids and really dumb criminals.
 
acad1228
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unplanned donation?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.