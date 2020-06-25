 Skip to content
(Patheos)   And it's a bright blue recurring reminder for all of us, every day, that we're capable of choosing not to be assholes   (patheos.com) divider line
46
•       •       •

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And don't park in the access aisle, not everyone has a Jordan
What To Do When Someone Parks in the Access Aisle
Youtube 4OdtFyA-irc
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Based on observation, I thought the blue area was where everybody dumps their empty shopping carts.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Any Pie Left: Based on observation, I thought the blue area was where everybody dumps their empty shopping carts.


Listen, Betty, don't start your "white zone" sh*t again!
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe Denis Leary had something to say about this.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, I am not sure all of us are capable of that choice.
amsvans.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember there can be young, healthy-looking drivers who are suffering a disability that might not be readily apparent to the casual observer. There's a disabled comedian I follow on Twitter who makes that point here
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This topic should be a good way to spot assholes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: This topic should be a good way to spot assholes.


Yep yep
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved


Huh? Can someone explain?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved


I am sure no one would complain about 50% more asphalt being unnecessarily spread.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?


First come first serve much?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

I am sure no one would complain about 50% more asphalt being unnecessarily spread.


F them
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?

First come first serve much?


Are you advocating that all spaces be closest to the entrance? I'd agree but implementation may violate the laws of physics.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved


The idea is also that the CLOSEST spots are available to make it as easy as possible..
Otherwise we'd have business owners that say, "Ya all my spots are accessible" but the
closest available spots are always at the back of the lot..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: waxbeans: Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?

First come first serve much?

Are you advocating that all spaces be closest to the entrance? I'd agree but implementation may violate the laws of physics.


I'm not talking about location I'm talking about size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved


It's not that the space is accessible, say, has space next to it for a ramp.
It's that the space is the closest possible to the door.  Most disabled people aren't in wheelchairs, but they *do* have restrictions on how far they can comfortably walk.  The reason they're reserved is that it's impossible for all the spaces in the lot to be equidistant from the entrance.

/source: polio survivor mother
//we got all the good parking spots when I was young
///wheeeeee airport wheelchair rides
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

The idea is also that the CLOSEST spots are available to make it as easy as possible..
Otherwise we'd have business owners that say, "Ya all my spots are accessible" but the
closest available spots are always at the back of the lot..


Well that's my issue this law was written to appease business owners I say business owners need to take one in the butt
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DemonEater: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

It's not that the space is accessible, say, has space next to it for a ramp.
It's that the space is the closest possible to the door.  Most disabled people aren't in wheelchairs, but they *do* have restrictions on how far they can comfortably walk.  The reason they're reserved is that it's impossible for all the spaces in the lot to be equidistant from the entrance.

/source: polio survivor mother
//we got all the good parking spots when I was young
///wheeeeee airport wheelchair rides


So then really they just needed valets?
 
Mouren
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, some of us, anyway... Saw lots of assholes when I had a permit, but mostly it was alright.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Invincible: waxbeans: Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?

First come first serve much?

Are you advocating that all spaces be closest to the entrance? I'd agree but implementation may violate the laws of physics.

I'm not talking about location I'm talking about size


The point is that you should also be talking about location. There is a specific reason the accessible spots are closest to the entrance.

Great quote FTA, applicable to so many areas of life: please note that this effort is not a matter of altruism - of trying to be nice. It's a matter of justice - of doing right by those who face additional challenges because that is what we would want for ourselves if we were in their place.
 
flood222
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Having lived abroad for a while looking back at American culture is enlightening.

"Most of us - at least in our better moments - realize that we will one day require this kind of assistance ourselves."

All of us are assholes, we just want to feel good about it.
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone is an Asshole
Youtube tVJC0LJTYZc
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, I guess it's a good sign that Patheos recognizes that people need a moral code external to themselves.  Sadly, like most legalistic ethicists, they fail to grasp that even the law can be perverted to evil.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

midigod: waxbeans: Invincible: waxbeans: Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?

First come first serve much?

Are you advocating that all spaces be closest to the entrance? I'd agree but implementation may violate the laws of physics.

I'm not talking about location I'm talking about size

The point is that you should also be talking about location. There is a specific reason the accessible spots are closest to the entrance.

Great quote FTA, applicable to so many areas of life: please note that this effort is not a matter of altruism - of trying to be nice. It's a matter of justice - of doing right by those who face additional challenges because that is what we would want for ourselves if we were in their place.


Honestly torn.

I can't help It be a jerk because I live in a nation of jerks.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm not talking about location I'm talking about size


Handi Man is flying over to you to explain the topic of this discussion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

joker420: People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.


How much is shot in the foot
🤣🤣🤣
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joker420: People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.


While handicapped people make handicapped faces?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The thing is, I am not sure all of us are capable of that choice.
[amsvans.com image 400x300]


That's a prime example of what mobile car cubing machines were invented for.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My sister in law parks in those spaces all the time. She seems to think needing a walker and having a little wheelchair symbol on her license plate gives her special privileges.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where I'm at there is almost a fight for handicapped spaces. Whole parking lot is empty but the handicapped spots are full every time. Many of these people are morbidly obese, and I mean morbidly. And there are a few that are obviously entitled to the space.

Then we have the biggest users of the spaces, people that borrowed Aunt Janes car so they can park in front of the store.

I'm one of those people that always parks away from others. So I always walk past the people jockeying for close spots and the people racing to get a handicapped spot. It's a zoo. The only downside to parking well away from the others is that you have to walk through the demolition zone to get into the store.

So if you ever see a car parked well away from every other car in the lot and that car is sitting perfectly in the space between the lines, wave hi, it's me. I might not respond right away since I'll be playing frogger through the handicapped parking area.
 
flood222
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

joker420: People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.


Everyone?  Even the ...... oh nevermind.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Where I'm at there is almost a fight for handicapped spaces. Whole parking lot is empty but the handicapped spots are full every time. Many of these people are morbidly obese, and I mean morbidly. And there are a few that are obviously entitled to the space.


That is the way it is in Oklahoma.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The thing is, I am not sure all of us are capable of that choice.
[amsvans.com image 400x300]


Oops.

The car caught on fine.

Imagine that. An old chevy catching on fire.

Who would have thunk?
 
joker420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not being able to adhere to simple, common sense, community rules is a sign of weakness.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, I guess it's a good sign that Patheos recognizes that people need a moral code external to themselves.  Sadly, like most legalistic ethicists, they fail to grasp that even the law can be perverted to evil.


"Patheos" is just the site, it has many writers with many views. Fred (slacktivist) is one of the good ones, and he has made exactly your point many times. Here he wrote a deliberately feel-good article.
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flood222: joker420: People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.

Everyone?  Even the ...... oh nevermind.


Get someone to explain the topic to you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

joker420: flood222: joker420: People who park in handicap spaces should be tarred and feathered on the spot.

Everyone?  Even the ...... oh nevermind.

Get someone to explain the topic to you.


Does tar even stick to a wheelchair?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved


Wow...you're a dick
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Invincible: waxbeans: Dodo David: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Huh? Can someone explain?

First come first serve much?

Are you advocating that all spaces be closest to the entrance? I'd agree but implementation may violate the laws of physics.


Seems kind of costly but I guess every business could put in one of these
The Car Parking Machine (1932)
Youtube QDVcfWhp8iE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Wow...you're a dick


yeah I'm a jerk and I'm also dumb apparently it never occurred to me the spaces were also about proximity and not just size live and learn
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Wow...you're a dick

yeah I'm a jerk and I'm also dumb apparently it never occurred to me the spaces were also about proximity and not just size live and learn


You never noticed handicap spaces were closest to the door?  How did you manage to turn on your computer?

/socks first
//then shoes
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: I agree the spaces should exist.
but they're only reason their reserve is because business owners are too cheap to make all the spaces accessible.
That's said they should not be reserved

Wow...you're a dick

yeah I'm a jerk and I'm also dumb apparently it never occurred to me the spaces were also about proximity and not just size live and learn

You never noticed handicap spaces were closest to the door?  How did you manage to turn on your computer?

/socks first
//then shoes


Exactly.
I was,
Seriously,
'I get people need the space. But why right next to the door and why reserved?'
I was like, maybe all the spaces should be useable.
Assumed Store owners cried fowl.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, I guess it's a good sign that Patheos recognizes that people need a moral code external to themselves.  Sadly, like most legalistic ethicists, they fail to grasp that even the law can be perverted to evil.


The author Fred Clark totally believes The Law can be perverted
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/slackti​v​ist/2013/08/19/the-onanism-of-teavange​lical-republicans/
 
