(Listverse)   Do you, did you, have you worn one of these hairstyles in your lifetime. (If so, I'm sorry for you.)   (listverse.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mullet the penultimate, eh? Been there, partied in the back.

Not sure best example pic for #1.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice to see Dwayne Dibbley represented
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I may have had Helmethead. It was the style at the time.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm happy to report that I've never worn a single hairstyle from TFA! For most of my life, I wore my hair long and straight. For the last five or six years, I've had it in long layers just to get some movement.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had the Helmethead when I was like 10. I think most kids did then.

And I had a jerk of a stylist who tried to give me a mullet when I specifically said not to. Had to walk out mid cut because she wouldn't listen to me. (Yes, I paid)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Age 5 was rough.  Had helmet head, then my grandmother gave me a literal bowl cut: placed a bowl on my head and cut around it
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: 5 The Pompadour (Quiff)
... One research study showed that women selected the quiff as one of the sexiest men's hairstyles. (Of 2,000 females surveyed, 28 percent said they'd swipe right on a man sporting a quiff.)

Hmm. Now seems like a good time to experiment.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hair defies gravity, without assistance.  It's done so for well over 40 years, so don't tell me I was fashion forward in the 70s with my lion mane.  I won't post pics, but disco era me, with platform shoes and big hair, was probably a foot and a half taller than I am today.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was about 7 or 8 I wore my hair is a 'butch', meaning a short buzz cut on the skull with it longer in the very front, held straight up by butch wax (a real brand of soft, sticky, sweet smelling, pale pink soft goo) called 'Butch Wax'. You bought it at your barber's or the pharmacy.

Never wore any of the other cuts. I usually parted my hair on the side though I did use Brilcream for a bit and a little daub will do ya. Used to use hair oil also. Shook some of the stuff in your palm and worked it through your hair, then combed it. Used to always carry a comb in my back pocket. One of those with coarse teeth on one end and fine on the other.
 
detonator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about "the monk"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guilty of the bowl cut, the mullet, and liberty spikes. One day I came home with a shirt, tie, and a GQ and my mom didn't recognize me
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Before I got my hair cut a couple weeks ago I was well on my way to helmet hair.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Helmet head in the 70s.

Now it's 6-10 mm where there's anything left.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bold people problems
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More importantly, what is that lump in Amy Winehouse's armpit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nogale: More importantly, what is that lump in Amy Winehouse's armpit?

[Fark user image 643x425]


...sadly irrelevant?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks to the virus I am in the stages of a pre mullet, it is gonna be sweet by september, been joking with my bosses about it.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nogale: More importantly, what is that lump in Amy Winehouse's armpit?

[Fark user image image 643x425]


That is where the heroin went.

Never had any of the styles in TFA, but I have been in bed with some mall hair.

/fun times
 
