 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Curbed)   Above-ground pools are no longer white trash   (curbed.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, Summer of Love, Swimming pool, aboveground pool, aboveground-pool, aboveground pools, given summer Sunday, public pools, pool  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 4:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
billypenn.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ifky: [billypenn.com image 850x850]


Philly?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Simpsons get a pool
Youtube vHyZdHl87lk
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wanna bet?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
you were likely to hear Molly Hatchet blaring through a tiny boom box

This writer's flirtin' with disaster,
Y'all damn sure know what I mean.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pools are for idiots to think we have an infinite amount of water
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay sure
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pools are for idiots to think we have an infinite amount of water


Look at all those people breathing up oxygen like they own the place.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: waxbeans: Pools are for idiots to think we have an infinite amount of water

Look at all those people breathing up oxygen like they own the place.


Are you actually comparing breathing to wasting water for a pool?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pools are for idiots to think we have an infinite amount of water


No, we have a finite amount of water that never leaves the earth. Unless you have some sort of pool that converts matter into energy.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pools are for idiots to think we have an infinite amount of water


The National Swimming Pool Foundation there are about 10 million pools in the US, holding a combined 160 billion gallons of water which isn't a complete turnover year by year.  Lets compare that to some other uses of water in the US.

Golf courses in the US use 700+ billion gallons a year.
Common household leaks account for 900 billion wasted gallons a year.
We use 200 TRILLION gallons to water our over 40 million acres of lawns.

And that does not even get into the amount of water used in manufacturing.  6 Billion pairs of blue jeans are made every year.  Each one takes 2,800 gallons of water to produce.  That is almost 17 trillion gallons in blue jeans alone.  So unless you want to boycott Levi for using enough water to fill every pool in the US over 100 times per year - no.  Swimming pools are the least of our water consumption worries.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.