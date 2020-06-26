 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Kroger CEO says workers who used to be heroes don't need hazard pay, but massive executive bonuses are definitely on the table. It's fresh for everyone   (wcpo.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Let's go Krogering" is code for bring sodomized with a 30 oz. can of creamed corn.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only needed it for long enough to argue for emergency government handouts.

/drtfa
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been there a little over a year and I make $13 an hour. Unless I get another promotion, my next raise will be only 50 cents an hour, next spring. But I took the job knowing there'd be insurance etc., having to support myself after many years of not really needing to do so, and...it could be worse, I guess. Haven't gotten the covid yet.
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I work for Kroger and as an employee, I have been treated wonderfully during this whole ordeal. I didn't expect hazard pay or bonuses so it was nice to get and I don't even work in the stores. My workflow went through the roof due to an increase in sales from panic buying, which led to more OT being available which I took advantage of during the hazard pay time.

My dad works for GE and got laid off, my girlfriend got laid off, a few friends were laid off from their jobs. I just continue to count my blessings I wasn't in the same boat as them and the company I work for had a surge in hiring and the ability to pay out extra money to their employees during a crisis.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lilistonic: I've been there a little over a year and I make $13 an hour. Unless I get another promotion, my next raise will be only 50 cents an hour, next spring. But I took the job knowing there'd be insurance etc., having to support myself after many years of not really needing to do so, and...it could be worse, I guess. Haven't gotten the covid yet.


Shut up, when I left Kroger 3 years ago, and it hasn't changed, it doesn't matter if someone worked there 20 years, not even making $13/hr.  The Flint area union contract is a travesty of cooperate greed, and a big part of why I left.  Told my union rep that he never did his job as I left.  He still ask about me, because he thinks no one can get above minimum wage without him.  Idiot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Y'all just keep kissing that butt
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A fresh "what?"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those hookers and blow aren't going to buy themselves
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: "Let's go Krogering" is code for bring sodomized with a 30 oz. can of creamed corn.


Is that a kink shame?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cue the boycott Kroger 'influencers'.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We got a bandana to cover our face in March. One per employee. When asked what we should do if we feel sick or begin showing symptoms we were told we have an attendance policy and to use it, which is as unrealistic now as it's ever been to the notion of "stay at home if you're sick". So if you think management didn't laugh directly in our union reps faces when they brought up the idea of hazard pay, well you'd be right, but only because management is incapable of laughter.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jeez.  Just how many Kroger employees do we have on Fark?

I miss Kroger.  Lived near one in Raleigh years ago.  Good generic brands.  And they'd mail me coupons every month that were targeted based on my purchase history - very useful.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Cue the boycott Kroger 'influencers'.


Hell yeah
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: A fresh "what?"


Fresh frozen, like their pay raises.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Jeez.  Just how many Kroger employees do we have on Fark?

I miss Kroger.  Lived near one in Raleigh years ago.  Good generic brands.  And they'd mail me coupons every month that were targeted based on my purchase history - very useful.


My cousin used to work there she was instructed to constantly ring up a broom that was never placed in the cart
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cythraul: Jeez.  Just how many Kroger employees do we have on Fark?

I miss Kroger.  Lived near one in Raleigh years ago.  Good generic brands.  And they'd mail me coupons every month that were targeted based on my purchase history - very useful.

My cousin used to work there she was instructed to constantly ring up a broom that was never placed in the cart


Wait, what?  Are you telling me they constantly overcharged their customers by ringing up phantom brooms?
 
