(WKYC Cleveland)   18 members of a family that attended a surprise party in Texas got a bonus parting gift: COVID-19. So far, three of them are in the hospital, as this gift has a "no refunds and no returns" policy   (wkyc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Again???
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can certainly regift it though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y'all done messed up
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid-19. Proof that you CAN fix stupid.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Again???


When the headline conforms to the pattern described by the phrase "Texans do something stupid", mentally append the phrase "This is not a repeat".
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Target Builder: You can certainly regift it though.


Well, regifting implies that you get rid of something unwanted.  Sharing the gift is the best option at this point.  There's always enough to go around, unlike chewing gum.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Same thing just happened to my family in Florida. Just got the call last night. Farking idiots. No symptoms yet except for the girl who was with them for 2 days is now sick and they've all been exposed. They won't do testing. Didn't take it seriously. I'm reminded that, like casino gambling, the house always wins if you tempt fate long enough.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why the "Scary" tag? One from Dumbass, Fail, Obvious, or Stupid would be more suitable.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like how the one family member noped out of it, now he gets to be a smug SOB about it.
 
R2112
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant."

Looking at that picture I'd say no they didn't..
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...and it's the gift that keeps on giving.
 
sniderman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People need to change their thinking about this. If both parties are wearing a mask properly (no chinstraps) then COVID transmission rates drop dramatically. You can't eat birthday cake while wearing a mask, though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

R2112: "Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant."

Looking at that picture I'd say no they didn't..


This is what I say about every Instagram picture
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a friend in the houston area and on a group zoom last month he was bragging that there is no social distancing in his neighborhood; they all just stand around drinking beer like King of the Hill watching their kids play.

I haven't spoken to him but I wonder if he is taking it seriously now?

I mean, we ALL saw this happening eventually. It was a matter of social density and time. NY / NJ got hit hard and early because it was the European strain coming over from Italy (very FINE people, no need for travel restrictions). A few dozen thousand deaths later and all but the stupidest of us are being very careful, and that shows in the numbers.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thousands of people in Houston had parties like this during memorial. We were not paying attention, the city was basically back to normal.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Needs repeat tag
 
joker420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
97% of the people who get the V, weren't wearing masks.
 
OmnomnomCookies [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
10uqkb2kybmh5ggal1gazdqo-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

Dammit gleeman...
 
LesterB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: y'all done messed up


Consequences will never be the same.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This guy now has the Mother of All "I TOLD you so" cards to drop in any intra-family argument...forever
 
