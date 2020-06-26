 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   Saharan dust cloud that causes respiratory problems now hitting Gulf Coast. Good thing coronavirus is so contained there   (routefifty.com) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that will make people STAY THE fark HOME.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?


Contact contracted leprosy?
 
Riomp300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?


this happens all the time. it fertilizes the Amazon
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?

this happens all the time. it fertilizes the Amazon


https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/​n​asa-satellite-reveals-how-much-saharan​-dust-feeds-amazon-s-plants
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?


Well, hurricane season will be in September. But in the meantime, we have asian carp making way into the great lakes.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Riomp300: fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?

[Fark user image 460x1095]


That wasn't nuclear. Now the Rus did have that nasti little flying reactor bomb last autumn, but that doesn't count;
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?


Cubs will win the 2020 World's Series?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: fusillade762: Dammit, 2020.  What the fark is next?

this happens all the time. it fertilizes the Amazon


When they built they a new high school about 3000' from my house I'd walk out and find all these little tiny red pellets on my truck.  What goes up will come down.  Somewhere.
 
