Come for the Russians flipping a tank over by accident, stay for the Finnish language lesson
28
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They Munsoned the fark out of that.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ivan the Terrible Driver.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh man, i think that's a WWII T34, semi-arguably the best tank of WWII.

That's like a P-51 getting damaged, although I think with a T34 the street suffered more damage than the tank.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know why the tank fell over..  I'm more curious on this in the comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Advanced Russian battle technique, You would never expect it to fire from that angle, then you are dead before you realize it was a trap
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HANDS AT TEN AND TWO, YURI

YURI

farkING YURI ALWAYS WITH THE DRIVING
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Ivan the Terrible Driver.


Also Ivan the Terrible Photographer.  How hard is it to keep the farking tank in the frame??
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those guys were morons, when rolling something onto a lowboy you take it slow so you can correct for slight miss-alignments before it falls off.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, ethnic slurs are forgivable if you don't like the people on the receiving end?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In Soviate Russia tank flip you!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*Soviet
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Those guys were morons, when rolling something onto a lowboy you take it slow so you can correct for slight miss-alignments before it falls off.


Russian Tank Flips Over
Youtube -5LDp4AbX2U
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you search YouTube for "heavy equipment fails" or similar terms, you'll find lots of entertaining videos showing completely preventable fark-ups like this.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Army Tank loading fail 3
Youtube 0ZWePL-a1po
 
pup.socket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sandelaphon: Those guys were morons, when rolling something onto a lowboy you take it slow so you can correct for slight miss-alignments before it falls off.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-5LDp4Ab​X2U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Well, the problem is Soviet tanks apparently have one speed - full forward, and only stop in Berlin.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All the Finnish you'll ever need: VAAT DE VACK!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's either a tank or it isn't. If it doesn't still work like new when you roll it back over it isn't a tank.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But Yuri! Who will make the burgers?

Forget the burgers! The tank's upside down!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's either a tank or it isn't. If it doesn't still work like new when you roll it back over it isn't a tank.


The issue is the fluids that protect the engine and transmission. If they get pulled always from certain areas you can damage parts.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Excelsior: VAAT DE VACK


That sounds Dutch. In Finnish it should be more like Vattua daa Fuukkainen!
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Katyusha is displeased by your shenanigans.
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sandelaphon: Those guys were morons, when rolling something onto a lowboy you take it slow so you can correct for slight miss-alignments before it falls off.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-5LDp4Ab​X2U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's a self propelled gun, not really a tank ridge
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Ryssiä, that means to fail miserably."

" Finland has a very well known common saying, "Ryssiä" which means "Do it like Russians" which means "fark it up". ".

Hmm...a Russian, abject failure.  Like the Trump administration?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That last gas of breath before it dies is always hilarious to me because my was run over by a tank
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Excelsior: VAAT DE VACK

That sounds Dutch. In Finnish it should be more like Vattua daa Fuukkainen!


Finland's #1 export these days is the Hydraulic press channel on youtube:

"What the Fuck" - Hydraulic Press Channel Compilation
Youtube SKaUa5hqFKE
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Excelsior: All the Finnish you'll ever need: VAAT DE VACK!


This Russian tank is extremely dangerous and it can flip over at any time so we have to deal with it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard that the parade was also a Flopnik, with only 8000 people showing up to watch it.
 
