 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Walk on the railroad bridge, end up on Fark   (pennlive.com) divider line
27
    More: Sad, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, 15-year-old girl, Pennsylvania, Privacy, Grocery store, Woman, railroad bridge, KDKA-TV  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 1:41 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Urban legends like this when I was a kid.

Cool story, sis.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police said a third teen who was on the bridge simply laid down on the tracks as the train rolled over -- and remarkably survived unharmed.

Pretty sure she lay down between the tracks.

English, motherf*cker.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Police said a third teen who was on the bridge simply laid down on the tracks as the train rolled over -- and remarkably survived unharmed.

Pretty sure she lay down between the tracks.

English, motherf*cker.


No, she laid down between the rails. She was still on the tracks.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only there was some way to tell where a train might go...
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously,Fark? No Wheaton tag?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those poor kids, ending up on Fark.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If only there was some way to tell where a train might go...


You hush!  This how we get the dumb ones out of the gene pool. Next you'll want barriers at road crossings. You know they'll ignore those too
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: Police said a third teen who was on the bridge simply laid down on the tracks as the train rolled over -- and remarkably survived unharmed.

Pretty sure she lay down between the tracks.

English, motherf*cker.

No, she laid down between the rails. She was still on the tracks.


Which is metal as f#ck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driver: [media.giphy.com image 373x280]


I'm sure I'm going to hell for laughing at this gif.
Rhymes with jiff.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If only there was some way to tell where a train might go...


Or a warning bell when it is X amount of time away, that it would take to walk across. But, why try?
Money money baller baller bling bling
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BlueBox: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If only there was some way to tell where a train might go...

You hush!  This how we get the dumb ones out of the gene pool. Next you'll want barriers at road crossings. You know they'll ignore those too


If someone or an event can't make me do smack, then, what people will do or not do isn't an excuse to not do better
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: one girl is dead

This sort of thing normally only happens in Canada.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MWShannon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why we don't trespass on railroad property.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]


Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"One hung over the side of the bridge; one laid underneath the rushing train; and one, a 15-year-old girl, was hit and lost her life. "

That just sounds like bullcrap.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We did many similar bridge-walks as teens over the Arcola Bridge between Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin back in the day (mid-eighties).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Luckily, the economy was terrible, so we never saw a train.

/ wouldn't dare do it these days
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]

Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine


Some guy named Drew asked if we could turn ad blockers off for a bit a few days ago.  I was curious to see what what I'd get offered.

Do you even get these creepy shirts?  See all the stuff you are missing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: We did many similar bridge-walks as teens over the Arcola Bridge between Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin back in the day (mid-eighties).

[Fark user image 272x182]

Luckily, the economy was terrible, so we never saw a train.

/ wouldn't dare do it these days


That pic gives me a Bobbie Gentry vibe.  I'll not link it. Everyone knows it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlueBox: waxbeans: BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]

Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine

Some guy named Drew asked if we could turn ad blockers off for a bit a few days ago.  I was curious to see what what I'd get offered.

Do you even get these creepy shirts?  See all the stuff you are missing?
[Fark user image image 301x243]


I don't have add block. There are adds between every fifth thread on the main page.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BlueBox: waxbeans: BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]

Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine

Some guy named Drew asked if we could turn ad blockers off for a bit a few days ago.  I was curious to see what what I'd get offered.

Do you even get these creepy shirts?  See all the stuff you are missing?
[Fark user image image 301x243]

I don't have add block. There are adds between every fifth thread on the main page.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: BlueBox: waxbeans: BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]

Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine

Some guy named Drew asked if we could turn ad blockers off for a bit a few days ago.  I was curious to see what what I'd get offered.

Do you even get these creepy shirts?  See all the stuff you are missing?
[Fark user image image 301x243]

I don't have add block. There are adds between every fifth thread on the main page.


Well you are missing out on free shipping over $79 lol
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess I'd do it to save my life, but laying down on the tracks and letting the train go over me wouldn't be my first move.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlueBox: waxbeans: BlueBox: waxbeans: BlueBox: I wonder if we should have a thread on what ad's get popped up on the bottom of the thread.  I got these and none of them look like a train bridge.  I guess there was an attempt.

[Fark user image image 370x279]

Odd. I don't have adds at the bottom of mine

Some guy named Drew asked if we could turn ad blockers off for a bit a few days ago.  I was curious to see what what I'd get offered.

Do you even get these creepy shirts?  See all the stuff you are missing?
[Fark user image image 301x243]

I don't have add block. There are adds between every fifth thread on the main page.

Well you are missing out on free shipping over $79 lol


The scrolling add is for some sweet apartments.
I'm flattered a think I can afford them
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We used to walk the railroad trestle as kids all the time. Of course, we had the sense to put our ear to the rail, first.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.