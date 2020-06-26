 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, show us your fantasy job. Difficulty: Using MSPaint. Bonus: Let us guess your dream profession (Thread is open)   (fark.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your weekly Fartist Friday Contest. This week, show us your fantasy job. Difficulty: Using MSPaint or other Paint programs only. The more fantastical the better! Bonus: let us guess your dream profession.

As an example, here's one of my fantastical fantasy jobs, see if you can guess what it is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


As you can see, all skill levels are encouraged!

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Congratulations to last week's "Show and Tell" theme contest winner, Thunderboy! Check it out and see our so many talented Fartists, wow.

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on either the full site or mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post.

If you forget to clicky the Votey box that's cool, just Report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

Rules:
All votable entries follow the theme requirements.

This week's theme: Show us your fantasy job. Difficulty: Using MSPaint or other Paint programs only. The more fantastical the better! Bonus: Let us guess your dream profession.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my example!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a work in progress

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The sick burn was fun while it lasted.
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.