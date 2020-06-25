 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tehran go boom   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Richter scale?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Andys out of five.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tehran go boom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew that kofta was off.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
my guess is a weapons depot. Reminds me of ukraine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

💋
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Like this?

https://www.military.com/video/operat​i​ons-and-strategy/iraqi-war/crazy-explo​sions-at-fob-falcon/2499048529001
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a pretty big boom
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We should be like Houston, put all our chemical plants in the city, what could go wrong?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Israelis are covering it: https://www.jpost.com/breaking-ne​ws/ex​plosion-reported-near-tehran-report-63​2864
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

https://www.twitter.com/farnazfassihi​/​status/1276269323527639041?ref_src=tws​rc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Et​weet
 
Qel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/how was this not first.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That is an air strike. Cruise missile or other.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WELL WHAT THE HELL WAS IT??
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

What the Hell is That? - SNL
Youtube DU_Gd623HJo
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'll defer to you because I can't tell one way or the other. I posted it because she's a credible source who might be right about a military installation being around there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Seems close to the yield of the explosion, but I think it was external with secondaries not unlike what I posted.

Someone blew up something that goes boom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope the chicken shawarma turned out okay.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

There was a pretty good fire going too. Which came first is the question.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bibi make big bada boom?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chicken, definitely chicken.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll be blamed for it regardless, and we have no credibility there.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Too soon, man.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like there was a smoke plume from that area before the assplosion.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old yoghurt.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lasportsnet.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're saying it was a gas tank that exploded, still short on details.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.smh.​c​om.au/world/middle-east/large-explosio​n-in-tehran-caused-by-gas-tank-officia​ls-say-20200626-p556ez.html
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 BY THE GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do they have Hummers in Iran?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shareef, he don't like it.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do they have ford pintos in Iran?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Won't somebody PLEASE think of the shawarma?!?!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word yet on the Sharif's opinion on this
Though he's probably not going to like it

As always
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Everything nearby is short. Now.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It  starts with an earthquake...
 
theFword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He thinks it's not kosher.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know, but I'm sure they have huge tanks that hold gasoline, either above or below ground. Especially near a military outpost.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG...not Tehran.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that ran? Should they not have done that?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Trump would go Boom! but all he does is go boom! boom! and then stirs up his shiat and expects you to praise him lavishly for something a monkey does better. Bad toilet training, and it shows.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes but that's not funny
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If we have no credibility there, and no way of influencing events in a region where we have strategic interests, shouldn't we be doing something to change that?

Or I guess we can keep electing assholes like Trump.  Yeah, that'll win 'em over.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know.  (._. )
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

real good
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh no. Human beings who are different than you. You're glad they are dead and suffering! Must be a Christian. Definitely a Trumper.
 
