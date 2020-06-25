 Skip to content
A nice graph showing what happens in counties where people take COVID-19 seriously versus what happens in the rest of the state
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
Stupid libby libs making the rest of the state look bad.

I would have thought LA county would be taking it seriously as well.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Stupid libby libs making the rest of the state look bad.

I would have thought LA county would be taking it seriously as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
I'd like to see that broken down further, separate L.A. County out of there with their 90,000 cases.

Maybe take Orange County out with their >700 new cases today.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
What is making me stabby about so much information on this issue is that it shows had bad math skills are. You've got places like Palestine TX getting hit harder than Austin in terms of per capita but not absolute numbers, so they're saying, "Hah! At least it isn't as bad as that lib place Austin!" Actually, it's worse--it's just now hitting there.

I have a question for FARKers smarter than I about this. I noticed in Georgia and now in Texas the communities where a prison is the major employer are getting hammered (e.g., Milledgeville, Huntsville), but everything says that deaths and cases in prisons don't count for that community. Where do they count?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: What is making me stabby about so much information on this issue is that it shows had bad math skills are. You've got places like Palestine TX getting hit harder than Austin in terms of per capita but not absolute numbers, so they're saying, "Hah! At least it isn't as bad as that lib place Austin!" Actually, it's worse--it's just now hitting there.

I have a question for FARKers smarter than I about this. I noticed in Georgia and now in Texas the communities where a prison is the major employer are getting hammered (e.g., Milledgeville, Huntsville), but everything says that deaths and cases in prisons don't count for that community. Where do they count?


They counted in Indiana. That was our 2nd worse area after nursing homes.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Clarence Brown: What is making me stabby about so much information on this issue is that it shows had bad math skills are. You've got places like Palestine TX getting hit harder than Austin in terms of per capita but not absolute numbers, so they're saying, "Hah! At least it isn't as bad as that lib place Austin!" Actually, it's worse--it's just now hitting there.

I have a question for FARKers smarter than I about this. I noticed in Georgia and now in Texas the communities where a prison is the major employer are getting hammered (e.g., Milledgeville, Huntsville), but everything says that deaths and cases in prisons don't count for that community. Where do they count?

They counted in Indiana. That was our 2nd worse area after nursing homes.


Maybe my google-fu is failing me, but I can't find data for Texas (or Georgia) that shows where the deaths are happening. Rumor has it that while cases and hospitalizations were rising and Abbott was being blase, it's because they were in prisons, and neither he nor his base cares if people in prisons die. But anyone who has a first-year college understanding of how viruses work would know that it won't stay in prisons, especially in communities where that's the major place of employment.

Now that it's gotten into the community, he cares. According to this, it's maybe 95 deaths in prisons in Texas? I'm dubious. This says at least 75 "offender" deaths, and maybe 106. It's killed 8 people working in prisons.

In Texas, a major source of support for the GOP, including among the African American and Latinx community, is the number of jobs prisons provide. (Also ICE and immigration generally, but that's a different story.)

The GOP may be literally killing their base in Texas.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Missouri is breaking like this too. The large metros still have partial lockdowns and the infection rates are low.

Pull up rural data where no lockdowns, the per capita rates are spiking. It's just a slower burn because they're taking a little longer to connect and spread.

They're slower in many ways.

But I have confidence in our redneck neighbors, they'll get 'er dead...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: What is making me stabby about so much information on this issue is that it shows had bad math skills are. You've got places like Palestine TX getting hit harder than Austin in terms of per capita but not absolute numbers, so they're saying, "Hah! At least it isn't as bad as that lib place Austin!" Actually, it's worse--it's just now hitting there.

I have a question for FARKers smarter than I about this. I noticed in Georgia and now in Texas the communities where a prison is the major employer are getting hammered (e.g., Milledgeville, Huntsville), but everything says that deaths and cases in prisons don't count for that community. Where do they count?


Deaths in prisons count the same as everything else in prsions.

They don't
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1275971056092590080&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10861009&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=3f79a62​%3A1592980045844&width=550px]


Wouldn't the data be more helpful in per capita terms? Or split out completely for each county at least?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1275971056092590080&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10861009&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=3f79a62​%3A1592980045844&width=550px]

Wouldn't the data be more helpful in per capita terms? Or split out completely for each county at least?


As a California resident NOT in the bay area.... fark yeah it would.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
PA is pretty much the same as it has been, with the west side of the state fairing better than the east.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1275971056092590080&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10861009&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=3f79a62​%3A1592980045844&width=550px]

Wouldn't the data be more helpful in per capita terms? Or split out completely for each county at least?

As a California resident NOT in the bay area.... fark yeah it would.


So would I, for the same reason. I think my county (right next to Marin) is doing a lot better than just lumping us in with the rest of the state that's doing crappy :(
 
