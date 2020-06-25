 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Sheriff tells crowd, "don't be a sheep" about wearing face masks. Whatever happened to 'Protect and Serve'?   (kiro7.com) divider line
67
    More: Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, Sheriff Robert Snaza, Governor Jay Inslee, discussion of the Hamilton Corner, small crowd, subject of an online petition, Uncle Sam, face masks  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shear lunacy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every one in the video and pictures looks exactly how you would expect
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lewis County entered Phase 3 of Inslee's economic reopening less than a week ago.

And with these people in charge, it's likely to slip back down the phases.

/Is it possible to go back down the phases?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how they all flock to him afterward.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
aka Deliverance County, WA
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why,

Yes it is.  Only you're not doing that, you're endangering others and yourselves.

Asshole.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do protect and serve- just not the general public,.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This is now my default reaction to all of it.  I'm out of farks to give trying anything less.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I said don't be a sheep it means you don't have to be a follower, it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why," Snaza said in an interview in his office in Chehalis, where he wore a protective face mask.

I wonder how he'd like that when I resist arrest.

"I'm not a sheep.  I don't follow the rules you're enforcing.  I'm a free thinker, and I question your laws and your authority."

I'm sure it will lead to a lively and interesting debate.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Pharma wants to keep the real solution away from hardworking Americans. Don't be a sheep; drink bleach!
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "When I said don't be a sheep it means you don't have to be a follower, it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why," Snaza said in an interview in his office in Chehalis, where he wore a protective face mask.

I wonder how he'd like that when I resist arrest.

"I'm not a sheep.  I don't follow the rules you're enforcing.  I'm a free thinker, and I question your laws and your authority."

I'm sure it will lead to a lively and interesting debate.


I wonder what he thinks about all the anti-marijuana sheep in his jurisdiction?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In what kind of podunk place do the sheriffs give rah-rah speeches like that?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire that idiot.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep don't wear masks, as far as I can tell.

Ducks, on the other hand...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why,

Yes it is.  Only you're not doing that, you're endangering others and yourselves.

Asshole.


"It's ok to be a free thinker, question everything."

Dramatic pause.

"Now, listen to my explanation about why the mayor is a lizard person or be shunned from our club."
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't be a Sheep" and "Natural Selection 2020 tee shirts in the parking lot, $20"
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know Your Enemy
Something must be done
About vengeance, a badge, and a gun
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny. A pig telling people not to be sheep.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inslee went overboard to be diplomatic, and these are dangerous times that require a firmer stance.  Something like, "statements like that are dangerous from an official charged with protecting the public.  He has announced his intention to not enforce the law, and he should be removed before his irresponsibility gets people killed."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh gee.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Asking questions" and then refusing to accept the answers isn't being a free thinker, it's being a non-thinker and obstinate jackass.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caddisfly: Know Your Enemy
Something must be done
About vengeance, a badge, and a gun


Yeah, like community peace militias.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll keep listening to the consensus of thousands of medical professionals worldwide, Officer McPlague.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why,

Yes it is.  Only you're not doing that, you're endangering others and yourselves.

Asshole.


Well I think I see the problem there, they are saying why and not asking why.

When you ask why, you should be ready to listen to an answer. These people aren't doing that, because the answer has been said countless times.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In case you guys didn't hear, Governor Jay Inslee, in his infinite wisdom, had decided after over a hundred some-odd days that we should all wear face masks inside and out. Here's what I say. Don't be a sheep,"

I'll remember that philosophy the next time a cop thinks he's in the position to give me direction.
 
Frothy Panties [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate that stupid, partisan sign and its also a big ass eyesore located off the I-5. Chehalis is not a bad little town, and its a great CTAF airport for practicing you touch-and-gos. Too bad some ignorant ass of a sheriff in the area.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Now I understand where he's coming from. He saying science and data. But then to say outside in the environment every day when they're just walking down the sidewalk? I kind of have disagreements with that."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
F#ck them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"No one in this world, so far as I know - and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me - has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby."

- H L Mencken
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know what it is about rural Washington state counties that the Sheriffs' think they can decide which laws they will or will not enforce.

Governor Inslee has been perfectly reasonable about all this and he's doing a better job than most.

Dammit--now I'm hoping Sheriff "Don't be a sheep, " comes down with Covid.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it's OK to be a free worthless thinker

ftfh
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure he meant, "you should wear a mask", because sheep don't.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"When I said don't be a sheep it means you don't have to be a follower, it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why," Snaza said in an interview in his office in Chehalis, where he wore a protective face mask.

F#cking coward boot licker Republican
 
joker420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Replace "pandemic" with "purge"
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It should not be lost here that Sheriffs are elected. This guy just reflects the will of the morons who voted for him.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 742x960]


That still doesn't mean that the governor has the right or authority to force me to wear pants.  They are not my supervisor.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't get said enough: Questioning things means to ask if they're valid and look into the reasoning behind them. It does NOT mean to just automatically take a contrary position to them.Especially without a good reason.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So much of this, as well as things on every side of the social and political spectrums, just go viral (pun intended) on social media.  Social media, instantaneous 'broadcasting' of unverified information, is what's sending us all straight to hell.

Now, I love social media to reconnect with friends I haven't seen in 45 years, and it's great for keeping track of what's going on with various charity organizations I'm affiliated with, but the amount of bullshiat that flies around in echo chambers (like Fark has steadily become) outweighs the benefits, IMO.  YMMV.

I reckon another benefit of social media, although perhaps a curse, is you get to find out just how knuckle-dragging stupid people you know are.  Masks are a great example - the 'proof' that a surgical mask will lower your oxygen levels (no, that's n95 masks) and induce a stroke or heart attack!  The number of people I know that propagate that one is appalling.

The vaccine one stuns me.  THE GUBERMINTS ARE USING THE VACCINE TO INJECT TRACKING CHIPS!!!  Huh?  Even pointing out the incredible size difference between a vaccine needle and a chip needle, nope, 'chips are the size of a grain of rice11!!!'  Yeah, and they won't fit in a vaccine needle.  I must know 20 people who have proclaimed they will not get a Covid vaccine if one is ever made.

Those were certainly right-wing examples although with the folks I know, not completely. The stupidity and derp surely isn't limited to the right, and anyone thinking the left doesn't have complete dipshiats as well is....a delusional dipshiat.

Did Bush start the divide in our country?  No.  Obama?  Nah.  Trump?  No, not any more than any other politician. It started with social media and ran like Forrest Gump.

Imagine, a cheap way to sway the masses from anywhere on Earth, and probably even the Space Station.  OMG the Russians and Facebook and the election!!!11!  Like it wasn't China and Norks doing it to us as well.  Like every country with clout doesn't do it to every other country they don't like, and probably some that they do.  If they're not, they're fools.

Heamer: I'll keep listening to the consensus of thousands of medical professionals worldwide, Officer McPlague.


As long as it's not that Fauci cocksucker!

/I keed
//About Fauci
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In any other timeline you could convince these people that the government was installing cameras at all traffic lights, and that facemasks defeated their AI tracking system.

There would be a farking facemask shortage like we've never seen.

Religion isn't the only contagious mental disease.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seattle here. Time to blow the tunnels and block the passes
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: it's OK to be a free thinker. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to say why,

Yes it is.  Only you're not doing that, you're endangering others and yourselves.

Asshole.


Some people think free-thinking and free from thinking are the same thing.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Sheep don't wear masks, as far as I can tell.

Ducks, on the other hand...
[Fark user image 215x234]


Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "No one in this world, so far as I know - and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me - has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby."

- H L Mencken


Even cops don't like the plain people. They prefer them battered.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it baaaad what he said or should ewe just get over it because it's shear stupidity?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you put people and systems under stress. You find out all kind of interesting things.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We will investigate each complaint on a case-by-case basis"

aka, a skin color test.
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republican a free thinker? Lol that's like saying a Democrat is a free thinker.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.