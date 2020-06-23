 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "It's crazy to think how close she was to being put down, and now she's the love of my grandparents' - and our entire family's - life. It's so worth it giving a special-needs cat a chance." Welcome to Caturday   (nypost.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RBF indeed......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday all! Last week I forgot to thank Leepj for being awesome! Damnit this shutdown is frying my brain I swear

Fark user imageView Full Size


Next week work is going to let 10% of the people back so we have been prepping this week for it, barriers and signs put up, PPE and sanitizer everywhere. I am a little nervous but next week is my work from home week so I wont have to deal with too much of it but I may have to come in if needed. But it will only be about 30-50
people and I doubt many of them will be here a full day. It will be 10-15% of the people coming back every two weeks, but if we start spiking in the state it will be back to shutdown for us.

Oh the good news front the roommates birthday shirt got here and she loved it, her BF (dog person) didn't like it that much. I wonder why hmmmmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just found out, no surgery!  Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


He's snoring every so softly
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet:

Oh the good news front the roommates birthday shirt got here and she loved it, her BF (dog person) didn't like it that much. I wonder why hmmmmm
[Fark user image 600x600]

I love it! Where did you purchase it? A website I take it...
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Just found out, no surgery!  Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.


Yay. Just don't overdo anything!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Apology Tuna
Fark user imageView Full Size

due to untimely Crash In Flames of own computer.
Very Sad to learn of Herbie's planned Bridge Trip scheduled for day after.  Still, In Time to allow self to plot solo purrformance of The Irish Blessingat cited time.  Hugs continue for staffie CrankyAndi & in-house neighbours.

Re D'awwww below, macaque mother & kit one of rotating main graphics on bing, search engine used by some.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh no.
Somehow I missed the news about Hermie.

Dammit. I am so sad for and with CrankiAndi.
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Penny has hydrocephalus. She wasn't supposed to live more than six months five years ago.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Just found out, no surgery! Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.


That's good to hear! Is that 10-12 weeks from when you got injured or from today?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Oh no.
Somehow I missed the news about Hermie.

Dammit. I am so sad for and with CrankiAndi.


She broke the news just as last Caturday's thread closed. We continued supporting her in the Woofday thread and after he went to the bridge on Wednesday, she posted a beautiful tribute video.

Link goes to her post with the video link, not the video itself. WARNING: have a big box of tissues ready. :'(

https://www.fark.com/comments/1085783​1​/127803271#c127803271
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]
Penny has hydrocephalus. She wasn't supposed to live more than six months five years ago.


Hi Penny! You keep beating those odds!
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hola Gato Amigos! I am alive. Working of course. I am going back to work a second job for a year or so to build an emergency fund again, then I'm going to quit the "big" job, keep the other one part time and go back to skool for the smartness and stuff. I have an interview Monday which is largely a formality, I think. Everyone who still works there is super excited I'm all like "so, about that quitting thing I did for more money..."

I don't know what this job expected when they cut our rates to give the C Suite a cushion, but I'm pretty sure this sort of thing came up. If they don't care, neither do I. I am my own top priority now. 😁

Feels kinda weird, ackshully... 😶
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola Gato Amigos! I am alive. Working of course. I am going back to work a second job for a year or so to build an emergency fund again, then I'm going to quit the "big" job, keep the other one part time and go back to skool for the smartness and stuff. I have an interview Monday which is largely a formality, I think. Everyone who still works there is super excited I'm all like "so, about that quitting thing I did for more money..."

I don't know what this job expected when they cut our rates to give the C Suite a cushion, but I'm pretty sure this sort of thing came up. If they don't care, neither do I. I am my own top priority now. 😁

Feels kinda weird, ackshully... 😶


as it should be.
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6W6Gb​8​a58&feature=youtu.be

Here is Hermie'a tribute video.

He was a special little kitty...and will be missed forever
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6W6Gb​8​a58&feature=youtu.be

Here is Hermie'a tribute video.

He was a special little kitty...and will be missed forever


Awww damn,
I'm so sorry :(
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6W6Gb​8​a58&feature=youtu.be

Here is Hermie'a tribute video.

He was a special little kitty...and will be missed forever


I am so sorry. I've not been able to catch up the past few weeks and completely missed this. I loved your pics of Hermie (and the others of course). Such a handsome boy, sending hugs 💓💓💓
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6W6Gb​8​a58&feature=youtu.be

Here is Hermie'a tribute video.

He was a special little kitty...and will be missed forever


Oh so very sorry.....
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I miss my cats.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: SpaceMonkey-66: Just found out, no surgery! Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.

That's good to hear! Is that 10-12 weeks from when you got injured or from today?


He didnt really say, im assuming from today.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy Caturday all! Last week I forgot to thank Leepj for being awesome! Damnit this shutdown is frying my brain I swear

Hmm. Would that be why you never responded to my email from ~ 10 days ago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Just found out, no surgery!  Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.

Good news!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Just found out, no surgery!  Good thing since my state just stopped elective surgeries again (TX).   Was told 10-12 week recovery time and can drive in limited fashion.   Have to keep the boot on, but I got a cane to make things a little easier.


Great news!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]
Penny has hydrocephalus. She wasn't supposed to live more than six months five years ago.


Good job Penny!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VY6W6Gb​8​a58&feature=youtu.be

Here is Hermie'a tribute video.

He was a special little kitty...and will be missed forever


I'm so sorry, Andi.  I can't watch the video again, but it was so beautiful.  (((HUGS)))
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Friday actually likes the belleh rubs
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson saw I was upset this morning so he ran over to help me feel better.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: groppet: Happy Caturday all! Last week I forgot to thank Leepj for being awesome! Damnit this shutdown is frying my brain I swear
Hmm. Would that be why you never responded to my email from ~ 10 days ago?

[Fark user image 500x359]


You sent me an email? Oh the email in my profile is dead I think I don't think I have checked that in years, used to be my email for spam and stuff.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie has all her ducks and frogs in a row.
 
