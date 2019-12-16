 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Suddenly, homeless people   (foxnews.com) divider line
68
    More: Amusing, Police, The Police, local park, Recreation Board, Neighbourhood, Riot, Far left, progressive Minneapolis neighborhood  
•       •       •

1924 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Fox... after the commercials they'll have an infographic showing the percentage of homeless with tents and refrigerators
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: It's Fox... after the commercials they'll have an infographic showing the percentage of homeless with tents and refrigerators


And a picture of half a dozen people comprising the total "300" that they claim.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOXNews: liberals are idiots because problems exist that conservatives will not fix.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were someone else they could call to help? Maybe someone that provides services to those in need, maybe train them in a social sciences background?  We could call it...  social services?

Has a nice ring to it even!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already unconstitutional in at least parts of the country to prevent homeless people from camping in parks (unless there are shelter beds available).  I don't think this applies nationwide yet, but it eventually will.

https://www.npr.org/2019/12/16/788435​1​63/supreme-court-wont-hear-case-to-tic​ket-homeless-for-sleeping-in-public-sp​aces
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic has reportedly increased in the neighborhood around Powderhorn Park, as drug dealers seek to meet their clientele displaced during the civil unrest, rioting and looting following Floyd's death at the end of May.

Tucker Carlson reportedly picks up day laborers at Home Depot, and pays them to choke him in the shower.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're Not Special: If only there were someone else they could call to help? Maybe someone that provides services to those in need, maybe train them in a social sciences background?  We could call it...  social services?

Has a nice ring to it even!


Where would they get the funding for such a thing?  I suppose they could defund another organization, but who?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not being judgmental," Carrie Nightshade, 44, told the Times, explaining she no longer allows her children, 12 and 9, to play in the park by themselves. "It's not personal. It's just not safe.

That is, in fact, making a judgement.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when have the police ever been an appropriate response to the homeless?
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?


People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: You're Not Special: If only there were someone else they could call to help? Maybe someone that provides services to those in need, maybe train them in a social sciences background?  We could call it...  social services?

Has a nice ring to it even!

Where would they get the funding for such a thing?  I suppose they could defund another organization, but who?


Not necessary. Hundreds of farkers are standing by in their mothers' basements, tweeting encouragement.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not personal, it's just not safe"

Yes, Karen, anyone with a working brain and actual life experience could've told you this.

/when keeping it woke goes wrong
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?


Watching hippies confront reality is always amusing.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... guaranteed housing as a human right, and a universal basic income?
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?


the suspicious orangeness of Tucker Carlson?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Traffic has reportedly increased in the neighborhood around Powderhorn Park, as drug dealers seek to meet their clientele displaced during the civil unrest, rioting and looting following Floyd's death at the end of May.

Tucker Carlson reportedly picks up day laborers at Home Depot, and pays them to choke him in the shower.


So you already burned through the tip money
 
hej
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


Does that create homelessness?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


wanking.gif
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?


It's amusing to watch naive idiots get what they ask for.

See also: communist and socialist revolutions
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"...Been thinking more about it," Erickson said in a text message to a reporter. "I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn't been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops..."


They had a gun pointed at your chest, which is a pretty firm indicator they had no regard for your life. If anyone could have died, it's you. You're lucky to still be alive. Enjoy your poor choices.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what would solve this? Tax cuts for the rich.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA: Another resident, Mitchell Erickson, said he regretted calling 911 when two black teenagers cornered him a block away from his home, held a gun to his chest and demanded his car keys. Erickson said he mistakenly handed over his house keys, and the frustrated teens left him only to steal another car a few blocks away.
"Been thinking more about it," Erickson said in a text message to a reporter. "I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn't been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops."
"Yeah I know and yeah it was scary but the cops didn't really have much to add after I called them," he continued. "I haven't been forced to think like this before. So I would have lost my car. So what? At least no one would have been killed."

Hold on Mitch, so you'll just give your car away if someone demands it? And then not report it next time? What kind of car is it and what's your address?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which is more dangerous 300 homeless or the cops? I'm going with "the cops".
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


Mouser: Watching hippies confront reality is always amusing.


This is NEITHER of those things.

The police aren't defunded there yet, I don't think, and even if they are and magically the funding has been redirected into SOCIAL SERVICES, there just hadn't been enough time to catch these people at the bottom yet. Setting up more shelters that are safe takes time. Setting up programs takes time.

CALLING THE COPS TO GET HOMELESS PEOPLE BEAT, THROWN IN JAIL AND SLAPPED WITH FINES THEY CAN NOT PAY WHICH DEEPENS THE CYCLE DOES NOT HELP.

You want to help? Advocate. Advocate for housing as a right, advocate for UBI, advocate for better programs that get the homeless off the streets. Advocate for more money for social services. Donate to local shelters and local food banks. THAT ACTUALLY  HELPS.

THE COPS ACTIVELY MAKE THIS PROBLEM WORSE.

/hell to some degree, the police CREATE homelessness
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
300 people living in a park with no sanitary facilities?...
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a chunk of the police budget should be carved out to pay for social workers, shelters and other assistance for the homeless.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hej: Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?

Does that create homelessness?


It moved them from areas where the police previously would roust them, yes.

Of course, as I pointed out, as soon as the 9th Circuit's ruling on homelessness applies nationwide, every public park in the country will be a mini-homeless encampment.
 
wakizashi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look on my works ye mighty, and despair....
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "I'm not being judgmental," Carrie Nightshade, 44, told the Times, explaining she no longer allows her children, 12 and 9, to play in the park by themselves. "It's not personal. It's just not safe.

That is, in fact, making a judgement.


I had a friend recently tell me she is not judgemental or tells others what to do, but she know others who are judgmental and wishes they would stop. I tried to explain that was actually being judgemental to others and she couldn't understand how it was.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, all of you here bashing the homeless?

CARES Act is about to expire. Those delayed evictions are about to hit. We're at what, 30% unemployment?

Yeah. Connect some dots, homelessness is about to skyrocket. The system in place is already overburdened. It's about to get twisted.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Also, all of you here bashing the homeless?

CARES Act is about to expire. Those delayed evictions are about to hit. We're at what, 30% unemployment?

Yeah. Connect some dots, homelessness is about to skyrocket. The system in place is already overburdened. It's about to get twisted.


They will be placed in certain camps now that there is less illegal immigrants crossing borders lately.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Also, all of you here bashing the homeless?

CARES Act is about to expire. Those delayed evictions are about to hit. We're at what, 30% unemployment?

Yeah. Connect some dots, homelessness is about to skyrocket. The system in place is already overburdened. It's about to get twisted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 they're only fake poor once they cash that check from Soros for causing disruption!

/s
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Community finds itself, begins helping each other"
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was already a sizable homeless population in that area, with a small camp with tents not far from the 3rd precinct.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Sounds like a chunk of the police budget should be carved out to pay for social workers, shelters and other assistance for the homeless.


Seems an easy enough discussion to have during contract negotiations.
Did you solve homelessness? No.
Did you solve substance abuse? No.
Did you eliminate mental health problems? No.
Did you eliminate marriage and family dysfunction? No.
Then we're going to quit paying you to fail at those things, and hire trained professionals instead.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Traffic has reportedly increased in the neighborhood around Powderhorn Park, as drug dealers seek to meet their clientele displaced during the civil unrest, rioting and looting following Floyd's death at the end of May.

Tucker Carlson reportedly picks up day laborers at Home Depot, and pays them to choke him in the shower.


Reportedly, that's all that's on his Instagram.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is this an original article? It's totally ripped off from the NYT article, down to the people's quotes. With no credit given to the Times.

It's just made to slant toward Fox viewership.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: FTA: Another resident, Mitchell Erickson, said he regretted calling 911 when two black teenagers cornered him a block away from his home, held a gun to his chest and demanded his car keys. Erickson said he mistakenly handed over his house keys, and the frustrated teens left him only to steal another car a few blocks away.
"Been thinking more about it," Erickson said in a text message to a reporter. "I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn't been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops."
"Yeah I know and yeah it was scary but the cops didn't really have much to add after I called them," he continued. "I haven't been forced to think like this before. So I would have lost my car. So what? At least no one would have been killed."

Hold on Mitch, so you'll just give your car away if someone demands it? And then not report it next time? What kind of car is it and what's your address?


Mitch can keep his damn car. I don't want a vehicle with urine and feces stains on the front seat.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?

Does that create homelessness?

It moved them from areas where the police previously would roust them, yes.

Of course, as I pointed out, as soon as the 9th Circuit's ruling on homelessness applies nationwide, every public park in the country will be a mini-homeless encampment.


Yeah, and the places where the winos and junkies had congregated before were such lovely places for their presence. Share the wealth, I say! If some schmoe pumping his arm full of impure, unsterile narcotics is good enough for my porch steps, it's good enough for yours.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


Even the article doesn't say the police were defunded.  It just says people stopped calling them.

Admittedly, this is from Fox News, so it's probably just some bullshiat propaganda piece pulled directly out of Tucker Carlson's rancid asshole, but even they aren't saying the police were defunded.

But I guess even Fox News 'alternative facts' aren't enough for someone who's already decided what they want to believe.  So, you be you, I guess.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand what the problem is. The Democrats run the city. They have for decades. What went wrong?

Is this how Biden is going to run the country?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: FOXNews: liberals are idiots because problems exist that conservatives will not fix.



Conservatives wont fix?
LOL.
What big city that a liberal runs is in good shape?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


Shh.  Stop with the logic around here.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: FTA: Another resident, Mitchell Erickson, said he regretted calling 911 when two black teenagers cornered him a block away from his home, held a gun to his chest and demanded his car keys. Erickson said he mistakenly handed over his house keys, and the frustrated teens left him only to steal another car a few blocks away.
"Been thinking more about it," Erickson said in a text message to a reporter. "I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn't been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops."
"Yeah I know and yeah it was scary but the cops didn't really have much to add after I called them," he continued. "I haven't been forced to think like this before. So I would have lost my car. So what? At least no one would have been killed."


Do people really think like that?

If I'd been robbed at gunpoint, I would have wanted the robber dead AND whatever half-literate teen mother that failed to raise him correctly.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Ringshadow: Also, all of you here bashing the homeless?

CARES Act is about to expire. Those delayed evictions are about to hit. We're at what, 30% unemployment?

Yeah. Connect some dots, homelessness is about to skyrocket. The system in place is already overburdened. It's about to get twisted.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/The difference between homeless and murderhobo?
 
feralbaby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: What the actual fark is amusing about this, subbhole?

People found out what life is like when you Defund the Police?


No no, it's Ms. Rainbow Spirit Sweetgrass, proud "f*ck authority, the people should rule in natural anarchy" activist resident  discreetly  boarding up her Powderhorn quaint mid-century bungalow and freaking out about  the future of her property value.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's the NYT article for comparison. "Danielle Wallace" of Fox just cut and paste parts of it, summarized others, and added her own right-wing commentary without giving credit to the reporters that got the quotes, did the research, and wrote the story.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/us​/​minneapolis-george-floyd-police.html
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.