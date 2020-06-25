 Skip to content
(AP News) Gen Z is out to kill off the boomers
67
    Obvious, Death, Orlando, Florida, Ageing, Ageism, Old age, Gerontology, older people, Youth  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you wait by the river long enough, the body of your enemies will float by."
- not actually Sun Tzu
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned it from you, Boomers.  They learned it from you.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Grammy and Grampy have had it good enough at their expense.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what a lot of the older people voted for. Freedom! So ... enjoy it. While you're still alive, I guess.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Turns out it wasn't the gays who were going to kill you, Grandma..."
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all this time they spent investigating the things millenials were killing, and Gen Z snuck up behind them.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder: Everyone is invincible until they aren't. It's as much hubris as it is indifference to those around you.

/Even if you just feel like shiat for a bit after making light of this, I'm still going to laugh.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to skin the Boomers and wear them to empty the pension plans and 401ks, sending the economy spiraling into ruin as we become helpless pawns in the cash economy?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Xennial, I am the subject of a LOT of mockery by Zoomers. And I get it. I'm dead weight to them, unable to really help the revolution besides vocally because I have too much to lose.

At this point, I'm just like, "The kids are alright, have fun storming the castle, I'll have grilled cheese for you when you get back. Don't forget your eye protection."

/For the record, yes I see you GenX
//a lot of the freaking artists I listen to are freaking GenX I have no idea why people think GenX is invisible
 
AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. They told them. They said it repeatedly. "If the eldery are at risk, just let them stay home, and let the kids go out."

And they did. The Gen Z folks did what they were told to do ad nausem from the POTUS on down.

We're so freaking farked. I honestly have friends with compromised respiratory issues that I'm not sure who will be alive next year.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay zoomer.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: [ruinmyweek.com image 800x1146]


I'm so stealing that.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, older people actually are doing okay and staying away from asshats
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: As a Xennial, I am the subject of a LOT of mockery by Zoomers. And I get it. I'm dead weight to them, unable to really help the revolution besides vocally because I have too much to lose.

At this point, I'm just like, "The kids are alright, have fun storming the castle, I'll have grilled cheese for you when you get back. Don't forget your eye protection."

/For the record, yes I see you GenX
//a lot of the freaking artists I listen to are freaking GenX I have no idea why people think GenX is invisible


Because Gen X did fark all but fall in to the same traps as Boomers with a smug sense of knowing they were falling in to the same trap,
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: RyansPrivates: [ruinmyweek.com image 800x1146]

I'm so stealing that.


I stole it, so steal away!
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millenials:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/jk, I want to go back to work sooner than later.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Gen Xer, I say:
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time to change those wills/insurance policies to go to humanitarian aid in south america and africa.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the increase of cases in this age group has nothing to do with the fact that a lot of gen z and millennial people have recently gone back to their high-risk jobs in the service industry.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: [ruinmyweek.com image 800x1146]


Holy shiat - as a Gen-X'er, I'm stealing that.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: As a Gen Xer, I say:
[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 302x167]


Came here to post this.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, but you need to take out the resurrection ship first. Cylon out front should have told you.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: As a Gen Xer, I say:
[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 302x167]


The Millennial Delegation seconds your decision.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Grandma should have worn a mask.
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 3, OK 4 societal dumpster fires for every Gen Xer. We're doing the best we can in a holding action while waiting for reinforcements.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In most of these States there are boomers in charge of statewide and local executive positions. In many cases, those "leaders" decided it was safe to go out so don't blame the youth for believing them.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Good. Grammy and Grampy have had it good enough at their expense.


Bless your heart. Your parents didn't raise you right.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an X-ennial who was 18 watching the towers fall, I knew then that my generation was going to have to be the sacrificial lamb for the county's uncomfortable change from the previous generations' screw ups, and I accept it a lifetime later.

Now I see Gen-Z being more successful than us at that age then we were in the 2000's and, as TFA shows, is doing God's work.  I now know the future will be bright, even if we can't enjoy it.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How could anyone hear a movie whilst sitting in those chairs just a dozen feet from a large multi-bubbler fountain?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EffingFurious: As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.


Question. Are you kidding about the killing them both off, or kidding about the sometimes?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Genx here....
I still kept working thru the lockdown.
Couldn't get out as much as I liked but ..eh
Went to FLA to watch SpaceX launch astronauts, and I live in MI
Most of this is a big "eh, I gotta wear a mask, big deal"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dammit I used to be GenEx until "they" decided I was born in the (new final) last year for Boomers.

OK me.

Though seriously, it's the generations before the Boomers that are the biggest pain in the ass in the industry I work.   They just don't want to hand off power in any fashion, and love to buy stupid expensive toys.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: As an X-ennial who was 18 watching the towers fall, I knew then that my generation was going to have to be the sacrificial lamb for the county's uncomfortable change from the previous generations' screw ups, and I accept it a lifetime later.

Now I see Gen-Z being more successful than us at that age then we were in the 2000's and, as TFA shows, is doing God's work.  I now know the future will be bright, even if we can't enjoy it.


Meh. They don't know how to have fun, what with their sobriety and general positivity. Whatever happened to blacking out drunk, doing drugs, having sex with multiple partners in the same 24 hour period (if not at the same time), and generally farking up life left and right?

I like to think we millennials learned all we know from looking up the Gen X crowd in the 1990s. Basically we took self-loathing and not giving a shiat and gave it a preppy makeover.

Fark user imageView Full Size

You ain't cool until you're 10 popped collar cool.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gramma: Night Train to Wakanda: Good. Grammy and Grampy have had it good enough at their expense.

Bless your heart. Your parents didn't raise you right.


No, I'm just a raging jerk who has an air if sanctimonious righteousness that rubs people the wrong way.
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EffingFurious: As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.


I'm a boomer living with a Gen Z.   She's a sweet kid, she gave up half her day to take me to my doctor's appointment and even made a mix tape that she thought I would like for the drive. Pretty sure she isn't going to kill me off.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But many boomers say its a hoax and maga.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can only say that my trips to Publix before the Florida spike had lots of folks not wearing masks.  Went today and most everyone was wearing one.  Nooowwww people around here are taking it more seriously.  I went to the beach the other day and fortunately the ones I go to are pretty remote so I was over 100 yards from the nearest family and the whole thing was sparsely populated.  I sure as shiat wouldnt go to a beach where it looked like spring break was happening all over again.  Not doing bars either.

/gen x
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: As an X-ennial who was 18 watching the towers fall, I knew then that my generation was going to have to be the sacrificial lamb for the county's uncomfortable change from the previous generations' screw ups, and I accept it a lifetime later.

Now I see Gen-Z being more successful than us at that age then we were in the 2000's and, as TFA shows, is doing God's work.  I now know the future will be bright, even if we can't enjoy it.


I'm gonna be serious, I'm really optimistic about the Zoomers.  They like some really shiatty entertainment, but they're genuinely good people and I hope they've learned the lessons of our failures and the failures of the Boomers.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boomer

Doomer
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EffingFurious: As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.

Question. Are you kidding about the killing them both off, or kidding about the sometimes?


they're kidding about not really wanting to kill the boomer
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beats working retail.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As a Xennial


drunk_bouncnbaloruber: As an X-ennial


I was skeptical that this was going to catch on, but have been pleasantly surprised to see a fair number of us using it. It's definitely useful. The gulf between myself and my 7-years-younger BiL is significant.
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EffingFurious: As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.

Question. Are you kidding about the killing them both off, or kidding about the sometimes?


Depends on the day, honestly.  They bicker like crazy and I have to be the arbitrator.
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gramma: EffingFurious: As a Gen X, who currently houses and supports both a Gen Z and a Boomer, sometimes I think about killing them both off.

/Just kidding.
//I love my family.
///Mostly.

I'm a boomer living with a Gen Z.   She's a sweet kid, she gave up half her day to take me to my doctor's appointment and even made a mix tape that she thought I would like for the drive. Pretty sure she isn't going to kill me off.


That's wonderful and sweet.  And nothing like my family.  :)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, we Gen Xers wanted to but you know whatever.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.