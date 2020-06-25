 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The US' 2.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases represent 25% of the world's known 10 million cases. However CDC officials believe the actual number of Americans infected with the virus may be SLIGHTLY higher...like, say, 10x higher   (apnews.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cause we are slowing down the testing.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sammyk: That's cause we are slowing down the testing.


it's because so many people don't get tested.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we have 250% of the world's coronavirus cases, we definitely have a problem!
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If we all have it then we can finally reopen, right?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah!  Take THAT, China!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: If we have 250% of the world's coronavirus cases, we definitely have a problem!


Difficulty:  you can get it more than once
 
davynelson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gee ya think??

I'm so glad I live in a country where looking out for each other aint Socialism bang bang

Only Americans believe so strongly in Freedom without Responsibility
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stop the testing before we all have it!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sammyk: That's cause we are slowing down the testing.


AND increasing the Derp.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: you can get it more than once


That was one of the lesser of the James Bond movies.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Haven't read the article yet but if we've tested 9.23% of the population and of those tested, 8.15% are shown to have contracted COVID-19, then that potentially works out on average to be 27M true infections across the country.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please note though that coronovirus cases have been under-counted across the world.

Confirmed cases globally: 9.8m
Confirmed deaths globally: 485k

That's a 5% fatality rate.  But medical researchers believe the true mortality rate is ~ 1%.  Given that deaths are ALSO under-counted, that means that the real number of global cases are more than 5x higher than the confirmed cases.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the number of infections required for herd immunity in the US? Like 180,000,000 or so, right?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is going to irritate Emperor Covicheeto.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But I am sure the numbers coming out of China are 100% Spot On Accurate.

/if a person has their door welded shot
//dies of from starvation
///is that a Chinese Bat Flu related death?
 
eagles95
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: What's the number of infections required for herd immunity in the US? Like 180,000,000 or so, right?


Well Florida, Arizona, & Texas have to be totally infected so we have a good start.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Devolving_Spud: If we have 250% of the world's coronavirus cases, we definitely have a problem!

Difficulty:  you can get it more than once


Not that I doubt it, given how shiat 2020 has been so far but...has that actually been confirmed? I thought all of the people who tested positive twice were false positives due to viral fragments remaining in their system.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Colorado's data doesn't seem to support that conclusion with the antibody tests.  The ones here are only seeing it come back positive in 3.7% of cases from data back on 6/3.  This is from a reputable testing organization and they were only seeing people who had symptoms in the prior few months.  Now it could be that the small and dubious study from China I saw here on Fark yesterday indicating the antibodies don't stick around long is right or it's not as widespread here as people were guessing.

Having said that, I'm confident the number of cases is still larger than what we know.   Just not sure it's 10X what's known.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.


The eagles?  The spiders of Mirkwood?  Those dudes with the Oliphants?  Don't leave us in suspense!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Haven't read the article yet but if we've tested 9.23% of the population and of those tested, 8.15% are shown to have contracted COVID-19, then that potentially works out on average to be 27M true infections across the country.


That' s basic math which your basic American can't do and since they can't comprehend it you must be part of the Deep State.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.


Thanks *so* much for giving me another reason to never see the second two of Jackass' LotR movies.

Hint: not the case in the books.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: What's the number of infections required for herd immunity in the US? Like 180,000,000 or so, right?


Only if one retains antibodies indefinitely after exposure. Which is still a supposition. So there may or may not be possibility of herd immunity for this particular coronavirus.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The USA also has 25% of the worlds prison population
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Haven't read the article yet but if we've tested 9.23% of the population and of those tested, 8.15% are shown to have contracted COVID-19, then that potentially works out on average to be 27M true infections across the country.


Assuming the group that is tested and the group that isn't tested have the same chance of having the virus.

But they don't.  You are much, much, much more likely to get tested if you think you have symptoms that could be covid.  Obviously, people who have symptoms that could be covid are more likely to actually have covid than people at random.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what I'm reading here is the survival rate is around 99.5%, so not very different from the seasonal flu's 99.9%, right?

Many folks would prefer to use assumed death/confirmed cases to come up with their fatality rate, then use articles like this to claim "It's killing 6% of those who catch it... AND IT'S EVERYWHERE!!!"

It's one or the other folks.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Actually, if it's *that* much higher... no *wonder* the Orange Hairball wants to cut testing. That's a "don't even *think* of voting for me in Nov" number.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seasons don't fear the covid
Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.


The incel nerds masturbating in the basement?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: gunga galunga: It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.

The eagles?  The spiders of Mirkwood?  Those dudes with the Oliphants?  Don't leave us in suspense!


Ghân-buri-Ghân.

D'uh!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So what I'm reading here is the survival rate is around 99.5%, so not very different from the seasonal flu's 99.9%, right?

Many folks would prefer to use assumed death/confirmed cases to come up with their fatality rate, then use articles like this to claim "It's killing 6% of those who catch it... AND IT'S EVERYWHERE!!!"

It's one or the other folks.


If by not very different you mean 5x more deadly.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: emersonbiggins: Devolving_Spud: If we have 250% of the world's coronavirus cases, we definitely have a problem!

Difficulty:  you can get it more than once

Not that I doubt it, given how shiat 2020 has been so far but...has that actually been confirmed? I thought all of the people who tested positive twice were false positives due to viral fragments remaining in their system.


No, it has not been confirmed.  The latest study that people point to about immunity said that for 27 asymptomatic Chinese patients, they tended to lose neutralizing antibodies within a few months.  However, that's pretty typical even for things that people are immune to.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: emersonbiggins: you can get it more than once

That was one of the lesser of the James Bond movies.


Yeah, but Corona Galore was frickin' HOT
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: So what I'm reading here is the survival rate is around 99.5%, so not very different from the seasonal flu's 99.9%, right?

Many folks would prefer to use assumed death/confirmed cases to come up with their fatality rate, then use articles like this to claim "It's killing 6% of those who catch it... AND IT'S EVERYWHERE!!!"

It's one or the other folks.


If "not much different" you mean "five times as deadly", yes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the mortality rate is more than 10x lower that is fantastic news
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: The USA also has 25% of the worlds prison population


We're number one!  We're number one!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: gunga galunga: It's kinda like that scene in Return of the King after Denethor ordered Faramir and his men to retake Osgiliath, which Faramir knew was a suicide mission but was so eager to prove himself to his father did so anyway, and as Faramir's army was advancing on Osgiliath, the orcs were looking at them smiling and shaking their heads in disbelief that the humans were going to make it that easy for them to wipe them all out.

Except in this case, Trump and all the other "let's hide the numbers, the economy comes first" Republicans are Denethor and COVID-19 is the orcs.

Guess who we are.

The incel nerds masturbating in the basement?


Okay, now I take offense to that. Do not confuse the LOTR geeks to the farking Incels.

The Incels blame feminists and develop violent passive-aggressive attitudes towards women in general.

The LOTR geeks know damn well why we don't get laid.....and that's okay. That right girl will eventually come along. And she will be the lucky one....because she gets me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Devolving_Spud: If we have 250% of the world's coronavirus cases, we definitely have a problem!

Difficulty:  you can get it more than once


I think that is what is happening.
I have a theory that, people get and don't get sick. And, that, that keep occurring, and then they do get critically ill.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: C18H27NO3: Haven't read the article yet but if we've tested 9.23% of the population and of those tested, 8.15% are shown to have contracted COVID-19, then that potentially works out on average to be 27M true infections across the country.

Assuming the group that is tested and the group that isn't tested have the same chance of having the virus.

But they don't.  You are much, much, much more likely to get tested if you think you have symptoms that could be covid.  Obviously, people who have symptoms that could be covid are more likely to actually have covid than people at random.


Given that those who have symptoms and wish to be tested have been widely turned away for testing in places like Florida and Texas for the sake of deflating the numbers, I'd say it is likely that you're not as correct as you should be in this Particular case
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The 'funny' thing is, the virus was his big chance to win reelection.  If he had come out at the start and pushed for testing and masks, he could have run on his success leading against the virus.  But he pegged it as a 'hoax' and refused to take the up front economic hit.  Since he's never wrong, he's STILL not on board with fighting the virus, he's 100% focused on political damage control.  And the economic hit is 20x worse and the deaths are still increasing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

davynelson: Gee ya think??

I'm so glad I live in a country where looking out for each other aint Socialism bang bang

Only Americans believe so strongly in Freedom without Responsibility


And sociopaths
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: Please note though that coronovirus cases have been under-counted across the world.

Confirmed cases globally: 9.8m
Confirmed deaths globally: 485k

That's a 5% fatality rate.  But medical researchers believe the true mortality rate is ~ 1%.  Given that deaths are ALSO under-counted, that means that the real number of global cases are more than 5x higher than the confirmed cases.


But what is the actual death rate
 
