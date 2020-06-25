 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We now go to the UK, where unlike in reckless America, people maintain social distancing and care about the health of their fellow -- OH DEAR GOD   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

1772 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 6:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK has handled the pandemic worse than any other country on Earth. It even handled it worse than America; the US has the higher death toll and case count but Britain's per-capita peak and per-capita death total was much higher.

Like, Trump pretended it wasn't a thing and would all just go away, but Boris was out there with herd immunity, a strategy to give as many people coronavirus as possible as quickly as possible to get it over with! Since then the government advice has been (deliberately?) confusing and contradictory, shifting back and forth as vague slogans get cycled in and out and the plans keep changing without warning. And really any sort of public desire to comply with the restrictions went out the window when it came out that Boris' top advisor was driving all over the country while symptomatic, and Boris went full Old Boys Club and defended him as acting responsibly. Why would Trevor and Emma down the road take it seriously if Boris doesn't?

Britain's response to this all has been abysmal, and the statistics are damning, but at the moment I feel like the British public is treating it mostly along partisan lines. Covid is now like Brexit -- half the population thinks it's all harmless and overblown and if it does turn out to be bad well that's all the fault of all the goddamned foreigners isn't it, and half the population thinks it's an absolute disaster but what are you going to do, moan about it all day.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Englishman turned to the beach cat and asked him, "Do you have trouble with poo sticking to your fur?"

The beach cat said "no."

Englishman finished defecating in a burger box, picked up the cat and wiped his arse with him and contracted Covid-19. Later died.  The End. :)
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the deal? All the signs say 'Fine for littering'
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why we don't deserve this planet any more, and the earth has decided to kill us off.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be fair, McDonald's has been defecating in burger boxes for years!


Hey Yooooooo!!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God save the queen. The rest of you are on your own.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least they didn't throw any tea in the water!

/all I got
//chavs are gonna chav
 
b0rg9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buntz: To be fair, McDonald's has been defecating in burger boxes for years!


Hey Yooooooo!!!!


I'm lovin' it :)
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fake news.  These pictures are clearly from New Jersey.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those farkers have better not screwed with those penguins that are at the aquarium there. Those little guys were cool
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, at least they were outside...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Burger boxes stuffed with faeces is the way how Eurotrash marks its territory
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: The Englishman Anglo-Saxon turned to the beach cat and asked him, "Do you have trouble with poo sticking to your fur?"

The beach cat said "no."

The Englishman Anglo-Saxon finished defecating in a burger box, picked up the cat and wiped his arse with him and contracted Covid-19. Later died.  The Norman stood watching, contemplating all the time wasted trying to civilize these people. The End. :)



Fixed it for you.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh come on, who hasn't shiat in a burger box on the beach before, AMIRITE?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rule 34

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep calm and COVID on.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean there's something more scary than British people in bathing suits?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they would only jack in the box....
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This is why we don't deserve this planet any more, and the earth has decided to kill us off.


It has enough plastic
 
THX 1138
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this typical behavior at this beach?  Or did dozens of people suddenly say, independent of each other, "You know what, I'm going to drop a deuce in my Big Mac box and leave it on the beach today"?

Am I missing something here?  A lot of people just spontaneously did this?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: You mean there's something more scary than British people in bathing suits?

[Fark user image image 293x212]


Somebody already mentioned New Jersey

nj.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rule 34

[i.gifer.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


She clogged the shower drain with the beefing that burger caused.

They needed a doughnut sized gas powered drain snake to clear that fudge monster out of there.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: [img.ifunny.co image 828x475]


Humans are the plague.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is Mother Nature's way of saying humans need to get there act together and realize this earth is a physically finite resource.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I'm sure it's only the most cultured and proper defecation in burger boxes. Stiff upper lip, after all.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shiatting in burger boxes.

Well you Brits got Florida beat there lol.
 
listerine69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rule 34

[i.gifer.com image 480x270]


Who is that
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
England is europe's Florida.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
drunk_bouncnbaloruber


Fake news.  These pictures are clearly from New Jersey.


No, the waters on the right side in New Jersey
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Burger boxes stuffed with faeces is the way how Eurotrash marks its territory


No, they never joined the euro
 
dillengest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

THX 1138: Is this typical behavior at this beach?  Or did dozens of people suddenly say, independent of each other, "You know what, I'm going to drop a deuce in my Big Mac box and leave it on the beach today"?

Am I missing something here?  A lot of people just spontaneously did this?


I think most public toilets are closed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are now officially surprised and outraged, for the 171,249,327 time, that humans are pigs and the worst species on earth.  I anxiously await when will be surprised and outraged all over again.....probably in a few days.
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why take a dump in a box? Wade your lazy ass out at least waist deep and feed the fish. Have some farking respect for fellow beach goers.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.