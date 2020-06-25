 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Decades-old Soviet studies from a married pair of virologists in Moscow hint at coronavirus strategy   (nytimes.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not even going to read it.  We here in the US will never be blessed with anything like a sensible strategy or plan until January at the earliest.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mixing limb-impairing polio with deadly coronavirus? What's the worst that could happen?

whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Live virus vaccines. That will go down really well with the anti-vaxxers.
But f*ck them, anyway.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE!  RUSSIAN COLLUSION!

/requisite number of keystrokes to show i did not merely leave caps lock on and that i am not abusing caps lock
//the requisite number of strokes?
///42
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No.  It doesn't.
 
Nullav
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Live virus vaccines. That will go down really well with the anti-vaxxers.
But f*ck them, anyway.


I'd be shocked if they weren't all anti-mask as well. Indeed, fark them.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it just polio, or does a vaccine challenge of any sort also help resistance to non-targeted viruses?

Like does one's flu shot provide similar broad benefits
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Soviet Soviet Union, polio cures you!
 
etoof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Is it just polio, or does a vaccine challenge of any sort also help resistance to non-targeted viruses?

Like does one's flu shot provide similar broad benefits


Maybe you'll get the good kind of Autism?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I, for one, only trust married virologist pairs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Is it just polio, or does a vaccine challenge of any sort also help resistance to non-targeted viruses?

Like does one's flu shot provide similar broad benefits


Reading the article, it seems any vaccination, if the theory holds up, gives you about a month of protection from disease, possibly because of the boost in your immune auto response.  The sample sizes are way too small to be certain for sure, but it probably wouldn't hurt to catch up on your vaccines, one a month, until January or February when sanity might be returning to the world, or an actual covid vaccine becomes available.  Such a movement would also likely reduce strain on hospitals if nothing else.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: No.  It doesn't.


Hate everything Russian?

/put the Vodak down
 
patowen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE!  RUSSIAN COLLUSION!

/requisite number of keystrokes to show i did not merely leave caps lock on and that i am not abusing caps lock
//the requisite number of strokes?
///42


If you're getting paid a ruble per keystroke then you just made 60 cents.

Can't you do better smuggling jeans or something?
 
sweetfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i used to think some of these posts were actually real. sometimes i wonder now that they are joke threads. which is sad, actually.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Is it just polio, or does a vaccine challenge of any sort also help resistance to non-targeted viruses?

Like does one's flu shot provide similar broad benefits


Not exactly resist the virus per se.  You still get the virus, you still get infected, your body fights it as is common.  It's just that your immune system might be quite as hair-trigger prone to over-reactions ranging from inflammation to cytokine storms.  Some discussion of this wrt the MMR vaccine last week.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Marco!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just put up a paywall. It'll keep the viruses out.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: backhand.slap.of.reason: No.  It doesn't.

Hate everything Russian?

/put the Vodak down


I like Russian women.  They never say no when I tell them I have to pee.
 
