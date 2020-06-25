 Skip to content
(Metro)   Toddler can't wait to get back to the pub, enjoying ice cream and chocolate cake and socializing with the regulars while "mummy has her wine." No, he isn't Irish or a Wisconsinite   (metro.co.uk) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Joshua's favourite thing to do is go to his local for lunch with his mum Chelsea Fagg, 26."

IMAGINE THE CRUELTY OF EVERYONE AT SCHOOL, CONSTANTLY TAUNTING "HAHAHA YOU'RE A CIGARETTE"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to live in a place where kids could go to bars coontil 9pm) and I loved it. Small town, everything closed at 5 pm. The bar had Space Invaders and Pac Man, pool tables, and my single mom and her girlfriends. Guys would try to butter up to my mom by buying me candy and Mt Dew. Sure, whatever...got any quarters?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  Joshua's favourite thing to do is go to his local for lunch with his mum Chelsea Fagg, 26.

So many jokes.  Oh, oh....

Fark user imageView Full Size


The cat is right....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Joshua's favourite thing to do is go to his local for lunch with his mum Chelsea Fagg, 26."

IMAGINE THE CRUELTY OF EVERYONE AT SCHOOL, CONSTANTLY TAUNTING "HAHAHA YOU'RE A CIGARETTE"


Is it pronounced the same
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that for a slice of fried gold?!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who would take a child to a bar should have the child taken away from them.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chats - Pub Feed (official video)
Youtube 1LGM82uPuvA
All I want and all I need 
All I crave is a good pub feed 
All I want and all I need 
All I crave is a good pub feed!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future chav.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bars had fried food and video games and pool when I was growing up in Wisconsin, and a whole bunch of other bored kids to play with.

Also, lots of normal restaurants had full bars, so again waiting and bored as a kid.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Future chav.
[i1.wp.com image 540x1061]


Jeez. Plop a cheesehead on that kid and he'd fit right in here.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to go to the bar with my parents and granddad all the time. I would drink free Cokes, run the Ms. Pac-Man machine, and demand cartoons on the TV.

It was rough learning I had peaked so early.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lisa Counts Moe's Pickeld Eggs
Youtube DFR0UeVfUGs
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy is a drunk whore. I'd still hit it though. The kid I mean.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Future chav.
[i1.wp.com image 540x1061]


Chavlet?
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chelsea, a nursing practitioner, from Trumpington, Cambridge, said: 'He loves going to the pub.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Joshua's favourite thing to do is go to his local for lunch with his mum Chelsea Fagg, 26."

IMAGINE THE CRUELTY OF EVERYONE AT SCHOOL, CONSTANTLY TAUNTING "HAHAHA YOU'RE A CIGARETTE"


I had a teacher with a similar last name.

Worst thing is, his first name was Richard.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, in WI the kid could even legally drink in the bar because he is with his parent or guardian.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Anyone who would take a child to a bar should have the child taken away from them.


It's a very different culture in parts of the Midwest and the majority of Europe.

People aren't getting blitzed and dry humping at family Bars and Pubs. They're eating dinner, pissing away some money on dumb betting games and socializing.

Hell, my wife is a member of Turners, which is a bar with a bunch of sports facilities on the property. Children are more than welcome and run around. Other than the aggressive political talk you overhear a bottom tier social club features it's not an unhealthy environment for anyone.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, given how badly the response around the world has been, especially in our supposedly developed nations, enjoy your pint kid.

There probably won't be that many adults around breathing well enough to man a pub in the next few years to serve you one after this is actually over.

Fark user image
 
Lady J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Joshua's favourite thing to do is go to his local for lunch with his mum Chelsea Fagg, 26."

IMAGINE THE CRUELTY OF EVERYONE AT SCHOOL, CONSTANTLY TAUNTING "HAHAHA YOU'RE A CIGARETTE"


Tbh that's rare usage these days, I think. I used to say it as a teenager, but Ive not heard it in maaaany years.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Trik: Anyone who would take a child to a bar should have the child taken away from them.

It's a very different culture in parts of the Midwest and the majority of Europe.

People aren't getting blitzed and dry humping at family Bars and Pubs. They're eating dinner, pissing away some money on dumb betting games and socializing.

Hell, my wife is a member of Turners, which is a bar with a bunch of sports facilities on the property. Children are more than welcome and run around. Other than the aggressive political talk you overhear a bottom tier social club features it's not an unhealthy environment for anyone.


I grew up in a neighborhood bar, there was always lots of families there and it wasn't in the Midwest or Europe. A great family friendly bar should be the cornerstone of every neighborhood.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: I used to live in a place where kids could go to bars coontil 9pm) and I loved it. Small town, everything closed at 5 pm. The bar had Space Invaders and Pac Man, pool tables, and my single mom and her girlfriends. Guys would try to butter up to my mom by buying me candy and Mt Dew. Sure, whatever...got any quarters?


hind quarters.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Problem with little kids in bars is that bars are adult places, and people cuss, and then mom gets pissed off about how you're cussing in front of her kid.  Mom invariably doesn't understand that the problem is because she's bringing a kid into a bar.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 550x365]


That took way longer than it should have. What the fark Fark?
 
