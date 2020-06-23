 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Cut)   Well now we know why the sudden increase in fireworks all across the country is likely not a psyop (link swapped)   (thecut.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Conspiracy theory, Twitter, Fireworks, Police, New York City, Consumer fireworks, proliferation of fireworks, conspiracy theories  
•       •       •

2377 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 2:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, y'all in NYC are a bunch of farking wimps.

\  Normal amount of fireworks in Chicago.
\\ Read, lots.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the reduction in flights they've found other methods of getting the chemtrail stuff into the air.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fireworks must flow.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else do you start summer bonfires?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, y'all in NYC are a bunch of farking wimps.

\  Normal amount of fireworks in Chicago.
\\ Read, lots.


I hate the smell of fireworks. Too much like gunpowder, and I have had more than my life's quotient of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nightly booms, bangs and fizzles have intensified to such a degree that some New York residents are adopting increasingly far-fetched theories about their source.

I know the source, it's down 84 just past the PA state line. Nice folks, good discounts.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try reader mode, F9 then reload the page.

Works for WaPo too but you've got to be quick about hitting it before the popup that redirects you to the front page.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am doing it every night in an attempt to signal a passing space craft so i can escape this planet as soon as possible
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should make a trip to Boom City (Tulalip Indian Reservation) later this month.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tornado siren blaring under a clear sky in Columbus at 12:45 AM this morning was a nice touch.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I need to take off the .50cal w/ T&E on top of my Acura?

Goddammit
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how it's paywalled, ensuring that we will forever think it is a psyop.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am doing it every night in an attempt to signal a passing space craft so i can escape this planet as soon as possible


They see you.

They aren't coming, for any of us.

They've reached the limits of what can be discovered via anal probing and have discontinued any further research.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Fireworks are being sold legally just over state lines in neighboring states like Pennsylvania. They are on sale in huge quantities at bargain prices as businesses, only recently reopened because of the pandemic, meet consumers eager for a flashy diversion or illegal resale opportunity, particularly as the weather warms and Independence Day nears.


That is what you want us to believe, Monsatano, if that even is your real name even!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: The tornado siren blaring under a clear sky in Columbus at 12:45 AM this morning was a nice touch.


That was a test for next month when they convert it to an everything is ok siren.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are definitely some chucklenuts setting off fireworks in my neck of the woods (Riverside, CA).  Definitely more than past years.  But I figure it's boredom due to the lockdowns.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy unsolicited fireworks as much as the average golden retriever.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard some popping off out here in quarter-acre lot picket-fence land.  

Thing is, if you have 60,000 people per square mile, and live in artificial brick and stone canyons, the annoyance factor is much higher than out here with 2000/sq mile where trees and hills absorb the sound.  High population density is miserable.

Come on, y'all wanted to live in "Teh Citay" because it's so "Vibrant" and "Interesting."  Stop biatching about vibrant and interesting.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assumed that people were being assholes. My dog freaks out at 10 o'clock now. I don't know why they are doing it but I wouldn't be upset if someone ran them over with a dump truck.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: Come on, y'all wanted to live in "Teh Citay" because it's so "Vibrant" and "Interesting." Stop biatching about vibrant and interesting.


I live in the citay because of the bus service and subway. Because I walking to the grocery store in Farmville si fun in the summer but the snow? No way.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The nightly booms, bangs and fizzles have intensified to such a degree that some New York residents are adopting increasingly far-fetched theories about their source.

I know the source, it's down 84 just past the PA state line. Nice folks, good discounts.


Do they have whistlin' bungholes, spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or  whistlin' kitty chasers?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: I've heard some popping off out here in quarter-acre lot picket-fence land.  

Thing is, if you have 60,000 people per square mile, and live in artificial brick and stone canyons, the annoyance factor is much higher than out here with 2000/sq mile where trees and hills absorb the sound.  High population density is miserable.

Come on, y'all wanted to live in "Teh Citay" because it's so "Vibrant" and "Interesting."  Stop biatching about vibrant and interesting.


And some of us were born here. STFU with your noise.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: The Police Department typically detonates illegally seized fireworks every summer before July 4.


I feel like that could have been phrased better.

Or maybe the cops really are violating 4th Amendment rights to grab fireworks.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play it loud....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, y'all in NYC are a bunch of farking wimps.

\  Normal amount of fireworks in Chicago.
\\ Read, lots.


Yeah I haven't noticed much of an increase over the normal amount here in Indianapolis either.  Of course they're completely legal here so that's surely a factor.  Not that the cops ever did anything back when they were still technically illegal, not even the small town cops with nothing else to do.

Used to be all the good fireworks were called "out of state" fireworks, and when you bought them you had to sign this little card saying that you would either take them out of the state or set them off at certain designated sites.  But no one actually did that and no one enforced it so they did something remarkably reasonable for a red state and just made them legal.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am doing it every night in an attempt to signal a passing space craft so i can escape this planet as soon as possible

They see you.

They aren't coming, for any of us.

They've reached the limits of what can be discovered via anal probing and have discontinued any further research.


Just because nothing more can be discovered via anal probing does not mean that the anal probing stops.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ronin Around: Boo_Guy: some_beer_drinker: i am doing it every night in an attempt to signal a passing space craft so i can escape this planet as soon as possible

They see you.

They aren't coming, for any of us.

They've reached the limits of what can be discovered via anal probing and have discontinued any further research.

Just because nothing more can be discovered via anal probing does not mean that the anal probing stops.


i know what i'm doing later....
 
blazemongr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: \  Normal amount of fireworks in Chicago.
\\ Read, lots.


Not quite normal: "From Jan. 1 to June 21, there were 7,042 calls complaining about fireworks to 911. There were just 842 calls during the same period last year. That's a 736 percent increase."

https://blockclubchicago.org/2020/06/​2​3/fireworks-sales-skyrocket-as-chicago​ans-complain-of-loud-noisy-nights-peop​le-are-just-bored/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blazemongr: Not quite normal: "From Jan. 1 to June 21, there were 7,042 calls complaining about fireworks to 911. There were just 842 calls during the same period last year. That's a 736 percent increase."


It's my neighborhood, it's the same. They start on Memorial day, go completely ape on Puerto Rican Day and July 4th, then fizzle out by Labor Day. It's been that way for years.

And yeah, I can see Boredom being a factor. I can also see people not being out so they're noticing them more.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Been a lot of them in my hood these last few weekends and it's because 1) they're finally legal now in NJ 2) people stocked up for July 4 and they are sampling early and 3) lots of kids just had the lamest HS graduation ever, so they are blowing off steam

Or, the government is trying to affect my life in unconstitutional ways.

Not sure.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: ""We're basically celebrating the fact that we survived," said Djani, referring to coronavirus and quarantine."

So far. shiat isn't over yet, laddie.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mainsail: FTFA: ""We're basically celebrating the fact that we survived," said Djani, referring to coronavirus and quarantine."

So far. shiat isn't over yet, laddie.


Oh don't be shiatty, mainsail.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are dozens of videos of police and firefighters lighting off fireworks in the early hours in urban areas posted to Twitter in the past week.  It isn't a psyop,it's a protection racket-stop threatening to defund us or we won't let you sleep.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

H31N0US: mainsail: FTFA: ""We're basically celebrating the fact that we survived," said Djani, referring to coronavirus and quarantine."

So far. shiat isn't over yet, laddie.

Oh don't be shiatty, mainsail.


Eh, well, it's not like it's gone away. Perhaps he's socially distancing himself with fireworks.

Oh, and anyone else like this paragraph?

"When questioned by the Times, the NYPD denied that it gave anyone fireworks and refused additional requests for comment as to where the unusually robust supply may be coming from."

Because the two things we've learned from the last few years is you can trust the NYPD and the NYT.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is easily solved.

Just call the police...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Phantom Fireworks, a major fireworks retailer with stores across the country, reopened at the end of May and has been running a buy-one-get-two-free special on fireworks. That's a really good deal,


Their all time business model.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.countryflags.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
tl/dr: "Assholes gonna asshole."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At the rate these paywalls keep popping up, Fark may die for lack of content.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I should make a trip to Boom City (Tulalip Indian Reservation) later this month.


I heard that, due to COVID-19, that wasn't going to be a thing this year? (I live about 10 minutes due east of there) I figured that was def the case since I don't think I've heard any fireworks yet (knocks wood) and they're usually going off pretty regularly by now.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: The_Sponge: I should make a trip to Boom City (Tulalip Indian Reservation) later this month.

I heard that, due to COVID-19, that wasn't going to be a thing this year? (I live about 10 minutes due east of there) I figured that was def the case since I don't think I've heard any fireworks yet (knocks wood) and they're usually going off pretty regularly by now.


Ah, just looked it up, opens tomorrow with social distancing guidelines.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$1200 buys a lot of nice fireworks
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.