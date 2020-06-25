 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Dude rides motorcycle at 200mph on a public road because apparently the quickest way to get yourself reduced to kit form (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Obvious, Kawasaki Ninja, Kawasaki Ninja 250R, Tram accident, Speed, Safety, Accident, Motorway, huge number of social media followers  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 3:15 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motorcycle riders are merely organ donors that live for the moment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood, hair, and eyeballs all over the pavement.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do you think he'll be re-membered?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i went 300 on a big motorcycle. it's no big deal
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Helmets are really there just to keep your brains from falling out all over the road.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LordZorch: Motorcycle riders are merely organ donors that live for the moment.


Well, he made certain no one would benefit.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Helmets are really there just to keep your brains from falling out all over the road.


So if someone has no brains, he should feel free to ride without a helmet.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That website is a digital venereal disease
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Michael, what is going on in this thread?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He won't have the guts to do that again.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah, real life physics experiments in friction, kinetic energy, launch velocities, gravity, and shearing force limits of human tissue.

Speed limits were designed around your sack of water being inside a rollcage deadite.  You got what you deserved.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Helmets are really there just to keep your brains from falling out all over the road.


As someone who's escaped serious head injuries because I wear a helmet, let me be the first to tell you to go fark yourself. No, a helmet won't save you from every possible collision/wipe out, but they help for the vast majority of accidents, especially the ones that only cause sever brain damage.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, what's going on in here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The last thing that went through his mind was pavement.

It's about as shocking as the death of Indian Larry.  If you stand up on moving motorcycles, sooner or later you are going to fark up.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Marcos P: Helmets are really there just to keep your brains from falling out all over the road.

As someone who's escaped serious head injuries because I wear a helmet, let me be the first to tell you to go fark yourself. No, a helmet won't save you from every possible collision/wipe out, but they help for the vast majority of accidents, especially the ones that only cause sever brain damage.


I think he meant while riding a motorcycle.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moriel: So if someone has no brains, he should feel free to ride without a helmet.


Is that a Gary Busey joke?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cult social media hero Attention-hungry moron Diablo

FTFTFA
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See now, this is why you never go over 175mph.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No matter how much people deny it, Darwin ALWAYS wins.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


Came to post this, etc.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Moriel: So if someone has no brains, he should feel free to ride without a helmet.

Is that a Gary Busey joke?


Gary Busey is a Gary Busey joke.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next time you think about riding a motorcycle without a helmet, think twice.

Think of the poor guy who's gotta clean that shiat up...
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: No matter how much people deny it, Darwin ALWAYS wins.


Of course not. If this guy has kids then your Darwin lost.
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What, a feel good story?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
" The influencer boasted over 100,000 followers on Instagram "

And clearly they all got what they were here to see.
you know same as any live act of "will they die doing it?"
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Take that shiat to the track.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Marcos P: Helmets are really there just to keep your brains from falling out all over the road.

As someone who's escaped serious head injuries because I wear a helmet, let me be the first to tell you to go fark yourself. No, a helmet won't save you from every possible collision/wipe out, but they help for the vast majority of accidents, especially the ones that only cause sever brain damage.


Jesus christ guy do you take everything on the internet this seriously
 
cocozilla
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i went 300 on a big motorcycle. it's no big deal


Pre exsisting brain damage helps.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of Stephen Fry talking about the time he owned a motorbike and was persuaded to give it up after hearing that A&E Doctors refer to them as 'donors'.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i went 300 on a big motorcycle. it's no big deal


This is sort of true.  I was going about 150 (mph) on  a Kawasaki 900 with no problems until I tried to pass a tractor trailer.  It is... interesting ... to suddenly be blasting through waist high weeds at that speed while praying that there are no holes, fence posts, rocks or wire in your way.  That was a long time ago and my butt still puckers at the memory.

I never expected the wind turbulence to be that powerful with a truck going about 70.  In a car, you don't notice it as much.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have been riding motorcycles for 43 years, still have all my organs.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is that apparently missing word headline?
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feel sorry for the guy that has to scrape this idiot off the pavement with a putty knife
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone else unable to get past the obnoxious 45 minute ad from Duh Blaze?

fark off
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy crap! It reduced him to pixel levels.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordZorch: Motorcycle riders are merely organ donors that live for the moment.


I used to be a donor, but not anymore.  Every time some vile, ghoul expresses glee at harvesting motorcyclists, I reset the clock.  I now won't be a donor 'till three years from today.

And, yes, my family is well aware that I'm not a donor.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Biser: some_beer_drinker: i went 300 on a big motorcycle. it's no big deal

This is sort of true.  I was going about 150 (mph) on  a Kawasaki 900 with no problems until I tried to pass a tractor trailer.  It is... interesting ... to suddenly be blasting through waist high weeds at that speed while praying that there are no holes, fence posts, rocks or wire in your way.  That was a long time ago and my butt still puckers at the memory.

I never expected the wind turbulence to be that powerful with a truck going about 70.  In a car, you don't notice it as much.


shortly before I gave up riding due to general safety concerns (Texas has roads that are crumbling and heavy traffic filled with idiots) was doing about 40-50mph when I collided with a pair of mating dragon flys...felt like being hit in the shoulder with an overpowered paintball gun, despite wearing a thick leather jacket, almost knocked me off my saddle seat. I can only imagine the risk of that kind of thing happening at highspeed.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ah, real life physics experiments in friction, kinetic energy, launch velocities, gravity, and shearing force limits of human tissue.

Speed limits were designed around enhancing revenue.


FTFY
 
joker420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: I have been riding motorcycles for 43 years, still have all my organs.


Yeah, but how many still function correctly?
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Remember.. look twice for motorcycles.

Guys like this piss me off.  They do dangerous stunts and I have had a run in in the past with someone doing 100+ who was not there, I changed lanes, then boom behind me honking.. he was not there.

They run a road right next to my house on Sundays as it is curvy and a fun ride.  Most just cruise but some speed like crazy in packs and will be the first to honk and wine at other motorists for obeying traffic laws.  Pisses me off.

/loves motorcycles
//more dirtbikes
///diiiiiiiiirt
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 615x461]

Holy crap! It reduced him to pixel levels.


So is that corn still organic?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Take that shiat to the track.


No way, man, he was Xtreme, dude.

A rebel.  No one is going make HIM behave like an adult.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've gone 250km/h at peak on the autobahn in my q5 with snow tires on which was... but I was mostly going with traffic.

Watching the video when he hit 300 and was having to weave back and forth because of people driving slow in the left lane made me nervous. Guess it killed him.

Despite going that fast my average speed was about 130km/h which is the speed limit in most of Europe. Every highway interchange and every bridge has a speed limit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i went 300 on a big motorcycle. it's no big deal


Maybe feet per hour
 
moike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You go that fast on public highways and it's not a matter of if, but when you collide with another vehicle.

There's a reason I quit going fast on public roads decades ago and stuck to crashing on closed-circuit roadcourses, and it's why I'm still around today.

Speed doesn't kill you, I've fallen off at 160 and taken a set of leathers for an 1/8th mile slide, after which I walked away relatively unscathed.  On a racetrack, key difference.

Ain't no helmet and leathers in the world good enough to save you if you're going a-buck-ninety on a highway and someone in a car jukes over into your lane doing 45.  That happens, it's meat pinata time.

So do they put the little roadside memorial 'white cross / candles / flowers' at the point of the initial impact, or do they have to set up one of those little memorials every place meat came to rest, because that could be like a dozen memorials over a 1/4 mile distance at that impact speed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

comrade: I've gone 250km/h at peak on the autobahn in my q5 with snow tires on which was... but I was mostly going with traffic.

Watching the video when he hit 300 and was having to weave back and forth because of people driving slow in the left lane made me nervous. Guess it killed him.

Despite going that fast my average speed was about 130km/h which is the speed limit in most of Europe. Every highway interchange and every bridge has a speed limit.


I had a Honda VTX1800 up to about 146 once.  Once, Johnny.  Straight and empty highway with a clear view for a couple miles...I just had to do it.  It wasn't all that big of a deal, really.

Twist throttle.
Ride.
Realize I'd lose my license if caught.
Untwist throttle.

/My then-GF was right behind me on her bike, lol
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is it just me, or is that apparently missing word headline?


Not just you. Much...many...headline word thingy missing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: I have been riding motorcycles for 43 years, still have all my organs. and boy is my ass tired.


/try the veal
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.