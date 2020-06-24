 Skip to content
(Orange County Register) Hundreds dead at scene of California shooting
27
    Santa Ana cemetery, Orange, California, Santa Ana Cemetery gravesite, Orange County Fire Authority  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they bury the survivors, subby?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know how long this shooting lasted, but the farther we dig, the older the bodies get!"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
magnificent, subby
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not bad, Subby, not bad at all. It's always nice to see such respect for the classic jokes!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screaming Candle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice headline.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You magnificent son of a biatch, subby.
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
/   one injured
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The joke was worth the momentary heart attack. You get a palpitation clap, subby.
 
dittybopper
Im_Gumby: Where did they bury the survivors, subby?


Out back behind the Motel Hello.

Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They put a fence around the whole place. People are just dying to get in there.
 
dittybopper
powhound: Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.


Actually, it's not plausible.

Bombing?  Sure.  Arson?  Maybe.  But shooting is actually a relatively inefficient way to kill very large numbers of people, *ESPECIALLY* considering the present circumstances where large groups of people are mostly not happening.
 
starsrift
powhound: Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.


My dude, given the rate of gun violence in the US, it's a plausible event like a Friday or Saturday.

/ I mean, those still happen in your corporatocratic dystopia, right? You get days off?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stay home, stay safe.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
powhound: Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.


It isn't at this time.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby... that is farking beautiful.

/three
//slashie
///salute!
 
Daedalus27
dittybopper: powhound: Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.

Actually, it's not plausible.

Bombing?  Sure.  Arson?  Maybe.  But shooting is actually a relatively inefficient way to kill very large numbers of people, *ESPECIALLY* considering the present circumstances where large groups of people are mostly not happening.


It seems plausible in light of the 2007 Las Vegas mass shooting that had 58 dead and 417 wounded from a single shooter.  Pretty close to the optimal setup for a mass casualty shooting as a rapid fire weapon from an elevated position on a packed crowd. It is possible to get those numbers but not in the norms of mass shooting events (it is insane to think we have enough of them to have a set expectation) where you have 5-15 victims in an event.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I assumed that it was animals, because hundreds is just too far.  And yet, subby was technically correct.

I will say that thanks to Covid, (I assume), the American obsession to commit mass shootings has subsided.  So there's that.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As we say here in Texas: "That's a good start."
 
Dryad
powhound: Nice headline but JFC I almost had a heart attack because "hundreds dead" in a shooting here in the good ol' U S of A is a definitely plausible event.


There have never been even as many as one hundred killed. Even by combining all mass shooting totals for any given year, you can't get to one hundred.
The average is barely 30. Per year.
As opposed to the 30,000 killed by handguns in that time. Domestic violence is the real killer we should be looking into.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark] [BareFark]
hammettman: I assumed that it was animals, because hundreds is just too far.  And yet, subby was technically correct.

I will say that thanks to Covid, (I assume), the American obsession to commit mass shootings has subsided.  So there's that.


SoCalChris [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And how sad a state of affairs that we're in where we're arguing whether 100+ dead from a mass shooting is a possibility.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
dittybopper: Im_Gumby: Where did they bury the survivors, subby?

Out back behind the Motel Hello.

[coldfeet-space.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceans​paces.com image 717x425]


The worst thing about that is they used preservatives.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year finalist, for sure.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A+ Headline
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Airplane carrying 50 people, crashes into a cemetery in Poland.  So far, Polish authorities have
found 200 bodies and expect to find many more.
 
