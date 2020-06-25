 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yep, that's a noose   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
garage pull, my ass.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same noose is on most all of the garage doors. They have been there for years.
Quickly, Robin, there are videos to review.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a farking noose.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.


Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.  I assume you can use a noose to pull a garage door.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Same noose is on most all of the garage doors. They have been there for years.
Quickly, Robin, there are videos to review.


Having a dozen of them makes it better how?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.

Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.  I assume you can use a noose to pull a garage door.


Since a noose is designed to tighten under tension, it seems like the absolute worst choice for a hand pull.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rather peculiar and distinctive knot for a "garage pull" made of hemp rope.

Also unusual that it is a rope, and not a strap, like so:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.


Why not both?  People have stupid senses of humor.  Guys, especially, like "cool" shiat like knowing how to tie a noose - at least the guys I grew up with did.  It was there before Bubba was assigned that garage.  Not saying he wasn't assigned that garage because of it (I would assume garage assignments are randomly done by computer to avoid biatching, but I have no idea), but the fact that it is indeed a noose does not preclude it being used and intended as a door pull.

I still say - door pull or no - it's stupid and inappropriate, and I can easily see Bubba being assigned Garage 4 because of its existence.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.


Well, that was definitely a burnt cross, Mr. Jones, but it's been there since October, so it's no big deal.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A noose is a loop with a running knot that tightens if pulled.  So yeah, literally a noose.

The question I have is what is it attached to.  If it is attached to the garage pull down, OK.  If it is just hanging from the rafters....
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: knbber2: FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.

Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.  I assume you can use a noose to pull a garage door.

Since a noose is designed to tighten under tension, it seems like the absolute worst choice for a hand pull.


I assume that it just really looks like a noose, which it does, but probably doesn't tighten?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I guess I should learn to read the two lines of text accompanying the picture before commenting next time.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: People have stupid racist senses of humor.


FTFY

NASCAR is (or was) a good ol' white boys club. I'm guessing that sort of "humor" happened on a regular basis. Well, times are changing - thank god - and "humor" like this ain't cool.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: A noose is a loop with a running knot that tightens if pulled.  So yeah, literally a noose.

The question I have is what is it attached to.  If it is attached to the garage pull down, OK.  If it is just hanging from the rafters....


It was attached to a black person's place of business.
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: That's a rather peculiar and distinctive knot for a "garage pull" made of hemp rope.

Also unusual that it is a rope, and not a strap, like so:
[Fark user image image 600x394]


If Talledega is at all like the Daytona Speedway, most of the garage bay doors have no pull at all. The ones that do have a piece of rope. Not even rope thats comfortable to use , just cheap nylon or plastic cord. I worked festivals at Daytona and we worked out of the garages
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: snocone: Same noose is on most all of the garage doors. They have been there for years.
Quickly, Robin, there are videos to review.

Having a dozen of them makes it better how?


Did not say that. You?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been thinking since this started, then with the backpedaling, and now this, they found out who did it and it was someone too big to punish.
Someone worth more than Bubba, that is for sure.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: A noose is a loop with a running knot that tightens if pulled.  So yeah, literally a noose.


No. A noose is a very specific knot that is as symbolic of racial hatred as a burning cross or a Klan hood. If they just wanted a loop, they could have tied any number of knots.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: knbber2: Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.

Well, that was definitely a burnt cross, Mr. Jones, but it's been there since October, so it's no big deal.


Just saying that it definitely wasn't placed there to intimidate Bubba Wallace, and it is a door pull that looks like a noose.  But you can definitely see why it was brought up as an issue.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jfc
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

knbber2: hobnail: knbber2: FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.

Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.  I assume you can use a noose to pull a garage door.

Since a noose is designed to tighten under tension, it seems like the absolute worst choice for a hand pull.

I assume that it just really looks like a noose, which it does, but probably doesn't tighten?


It's hard to tell from a picture. I guess you could probably tie it backwards (so the short end tightens the loop instead of the standing part) but it would be kind of a pain, and deliberate, as in, you'd really have to want to make a loop that looks like a noose but isn't.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snocone: Same noose is on most all of the garage doors. They have been there for years.
Quickly, Robin, there are videos to review.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

knbber2: Just saying that it definitely wasn't placed there to intimidate Bubba Wallace, and it is a door pull that looks like a noose.  But you can definitely see why it was brought up as an issue.


I agree that it wasn't put there specifically for him. But the fact that a noose was hanging there at all -- let alone for months -- is appalling. I'm sure it was more of the "boys will be boys" humor thing; but that doesn't change the fact that it's racist AF.

I'm glad NASCAR reported it. And that scene of solidarity with everyone marching with Bubba was awesome.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

corgic: King Something: That's a rather peculiar and distinctive knot for a "garage pull" made of hemp rope.

Also unusual that it is a rope, and not a strap, like so:
[Fark user image image 600x394]

If Talledega is at all like the Daytona Speedway, most of the garage bay doors have no pull at all. The ones that do have a piece of rope. Not even rope thats comfortable to use , just cheap nylon or plastic cord. I worked festivals at Daytona and we worked out of the garages


That doesn't excuse the way it's tied.

Look at the knot and loop. It's a noose.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snocone: Same noose is on most all of the garage doors. They have been there for years.
Quickly, Robin, there are videos to review.


Apparently, all the rest are just ropes.  Bubba's is the only one that was fashioned into a noose.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe learn a new knot.  Just saying.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a standard rope pull that someone has tied into a hangman's noose.

It's completely useless as a handle for a pull since that type of knot tightens but won't release, meaning if you tried to close the door using it, it'd tie around your hand and have to be undone.

Someone who has access to the garage clearly did this.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

knbber2: FlashHarry: knbber2: Definitely a noose, but it was there last October.

Well, that was definitely a burnt cross, Mr. Jones, but it's been there since October, so it's no big deal.

Just saying that it definitely wasn't placed there to intimidate Bubba Wallace, and it is a door pull that looks like a noose.  But you can definitely see why it was brought up as an issue.


You sure are bending over backwards to defend this. Wonder why?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, looking closer at the photo, that does look like an actual hangman's noose and not just a look-alike.  You can see the bitter end is tucked through a little bight at the top.  I'd wager most people would tie a slip knot and just keep adding turns until it looked right, but this looks like somebody actually went to the trouble to learn how to tie it.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/For the record, I'm a knot enthusiast, not a noose enthusiast.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love the semantics being played that "it can't be a noose because pulling on it would make the loop smaller so it's worthless as a door pull."

In this situation it's not about the efficiency of the knot and it's worth as an actual noose.  It's the visual image.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I love the semantics being played that "it can't be a noose because pulling on it would make the loop smaller so it's worthless as a door pull."

In this situation it's not about the efficiency of the knot and it's worth as an actual noose.  It's the visual image.


the point is that it can't be a standard door pull as some are claiming - it was done purposefully to cause distress.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just blocked a MAGAt on Twitter who insisted it was a "common loop knot" and that I was the "knot police" for pointing out that it was a noose. fark these racist farks.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, who "investigated" this on the FBI end?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NASCAR and their fans suck anyway.  Farking redneck bullshiat.  Why would a black dude want to get involved with that anyway?  Farking toothless inbreeder "sport".
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I just blocked a MAGAt on Twitter who insisted it was a "common loop knot" and that I was the "knot police" for pointing out that it was a noose. fark these racist farks.


I can think of about 10 common loop knots that are both more useful in this situation and waaaaay easier to tie.  This was deliberate.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: knbber2: Just saying that it definitely wasn't placed there to intimidate Bubba Wallace, and it is a door pull that looks like a noose.  But you can definitely see why it was brought up as an issue.

I agree that it wasn't put there specifically for him. But the fact that a noose was hanging there at all -- let alone for months -- is appalling. I'm sure it was more of the "boys will be boys" humor thing; but that doesn't change the fact that it's racist AF.

I'm glad NASCAR reported it. And that scene of solidarity with everyone marching with Bubba was awesome.


None of the other doors ACCORDING TO farkING NASCAR have the noose.

So you are saying that if only one door has the noose, and that door belongs to the driver in question, then the noose is not specific to him?

That is some serious pretzel logic.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, who "investigated" this on the FBI end?


I think their conclusion was that it was a noose, but since it's been there since October it wasn't directed at Bubba Wallace. Basically, it was your everyday, run-of-the-mill racist hate symbol used as décor.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I assumed it was a bowline knot, which would provide a nice loop to use as a pull, and wouldn't tighten on your hand. But no, that's a hangman's noose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theflatline: So you are saying that if only one door has the noose, and that door belongs to the driver in question, then the noose is not specific to him?


It had been there since October.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a noose, it's a heritage knot. Why can't people respect that?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a garage door pull that's been tied into a noose. It's a dumb knot for a pull. The question here is "has the knot been there since October, or just the rope?"
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.


...I have that DVD...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is the noosiest noose I've ever seen in my life. Hollywood doesn't even make them look that noosy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Sorry, buddy. NASCAR's for whites only. Noose out front shoulda told ya'."
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, who "investigated" this on the FBI end?


FBI only determined that it wasn't intentionally targeted at Wallace, not that it wasn't a noose
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is a hangmans knot but without the full 13 turns
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: NASCAR and their fans suck anyway.  Farking redneck bullshiat.


I used to think that too, but NASCAR is way more "woke" than the NFL these days. They banned the farking racist/loser flag and organized that march with Bubba Wallace. Plus they were the ones who reported the noose.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: garage pull, my ass.


You can tell from some of the pixels and from seeing quite a few garage pulls in your time.
 
