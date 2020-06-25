 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Texas governor ordered all licensed hospitals in the hard-hit Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties to postpone elective procedures but still thinks it's enough of a hoax to not fully stop reopening plans   (cnbc.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jun 2020 at 1:45 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the_rhino
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything is stupider in Texas!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, they're screwed.
 
FarkFerkel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stupid is a disease.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess I'm driving out to Lubbock to get the pec implants then.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stuck between the Scylla of Trumpian stupidity and the Charybdis of COVID-19 reality.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh, WHO would have thought...
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark you wheels, and fark that tree for not finishing the job.
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live in Texas and I saw how Governor Abbott downplayed the pandemic and encouraged Texans to disregard social distancing while politically attacking local city governments that passed mandatory public masks orders. He is a corporate-owned tool that cares more about stock prices than the lives of Texans.

Other Texan farkers, how do you feel about Abbott's actions, statements, and leadership (or lack of)?
 
Yakk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weeee
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Texas GOP asked for volunteers to die.  Now it's mandated.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep. Sounds like the governor of my state
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This needs to be expanded ASAP.  There are multiple smaller city and rural hotspots.

Also, Dallas county but not Tarrant (Fort Worth) or suburb counties?  Does he farking think this stops at a goddamned street sign?  OOP, you are now entering Plano, that's Collin county, no farking viruses allowed there, turn back!

This was the stupidest possible way of trying to appear like he's doing something, and that's saying something given the other previously stupidest ways he's tried to appear like he's doing something.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#AbbottResign
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Abbot can keep this up until we roll his ass down the hill of the capitol and out into Congress Avenue.
Let's see how he directs traffic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My grandfather-in-law spent the night in the ER with COVID-19 in a "private isolation room" due to a lack of ICU beds. (Bexar County)

My sister-in-law is a barfly that still thinks it's all a hoax.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: This needs to be expanded ASAP.  There are multiple smaller city and rural hotspots.

Also, Dallas county but not Tarrant (Fort Worth) or suburb counties?  Does he farking think this stops at a goddamned street sign?  OOP, you are now entering Plano, that's Collin county, no farking viruses allowed there, turn back!

This was the stupidest possible way of trying to appear like he's doing something, and that's saying something given the other previously stupidest ways he's tried to appear like he's doing something.


Same thing with Montgomery County where all the Republicans live.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: My grandfather-in-law spent the night in the ER with COVID-19 in a "private isolation room" due to a lack of ICU beds. (Bexar County)

My sister-in-law is a barfly that still thinks it's all a hoax.


Gramps sure is committing to the bit eh. That old rascal
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's hoping it burns through fast enough to make it not an issue any longer.

Truth be told that is one way of dealing with a virulent disease. Just let it burn through the population.

It's not like that hasn't happened before in America.
 
JinxedLynx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: This needs to be expanded ASAP.  There are multiple smaller city and rural hotspots.

Also, Dallas county but not Tarrant (Fort Worth) or suburb counties?  Does he farking think this stops at a goddamned street sign?  OOP, you are now entering Plano, that's Collin county, no farking viruses allowed there, turn back!

This was the stupidest possible way of trying to appear like he's doing something, and that's saying something given the other previously stupidest ways he's tried to appear like he's doing something.


I am betting the percent black population is higher in Dallas county than Collin county
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Guess I'm driving out to Lubbock to get the pec implants then.


I'd rather get COVID.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I though that Abbott was going to get with the program when he finally called for the shutdown but the fact masks have not been made mandatory tells a lot.  Many people down here will not wear a mask unless absolutely forced to and the only way that's going to happen is if Abbott pushes the issue.

Right now he keeps saying that he's worried, he's concerned..  well, do something then.  He says that he's listening to scientists and doctors, and he probably is.  He's just ignoring what they are telling him and listening to what his wealthy donors are telling him.

I think we need at least a partial re-shutdown and definitely need to enforce masks and social distancing.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, its become more obvious that universal mask wearing is the single most effective way to stop the spread of covid, and it is possible Texas could avoid a complete shutdown -- not to mention widespread and catastrophic suffering and death -- by simply issuing a statewide mandate on wearing masks in public.

However, Texas, therefore Jesus and Freedumb.  So enjoy your plague, cowboys.  Hopefully there will be something left by the time there's a vaccine.  If not, well, nice knowing you.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shut down bars and indoor dining out anything that requires you to take off your mask. Or failing that, at least let the cities and counties be more free to shut down and give mask mandates as they see fit.

Reminder that all these counties and cities have political leaders that know what should be done and have been pleading with Abbott for weeks to let them take control of things locally. But Abbott's statewide order explicitly supercedes any local orders and forbids them.

/at least it's Abbott
//Dan Patrick would have tried to force people into restaurants at gunpoint
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they tried shootin' the virus?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: He's hoping it burns through fast enough to make it not an issue any longer.

Truth be told that is one way of dealing with a virulent disease. Just let it burn through the population.

It's not like that hasn't happened before in America.


Since there is growing evidence that covid antibodies may not last longer than a couple of months, that "strategy," such as it is, may be tragically and fatally flawed.  Unless the plan is to let it burn through the population until everyone is dead, that is.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: This needs to be expanded ASAP.  There are multiple smaller city and rural hotspots.

Also, Dallas county but not Tarrant (Fort Worth) or suburb counties?  Does he farking think this stops at a goddamned street sign?  OOP, you are now entering Plano, that's Collin county, no farking viruses allowed there, turn back!

This was the stupidest possible way of trying to appear like he's doing something, and that's saying something given the other previously stupidest ways he's tried to appear like he's doing something.


I live out in a very rural area 90 miles from San Antonio.  A month ago we had a total of 6 cases, as of last night it was 58 according to our local health association.  And I'm pretty sure that it's going to get worse.

What is not being taken in to consideration is that a lot of rural people have to go to the bigger cities for doctors and other necessities.  We also have the idiots that have to go to the city to go partying or what ever.  And both of those cases bring it back to spread it around here.  We do have a hospital here but I doubt that they will be able to handle this if any of these cases really go south.  I'm pretty sure that there have been cases send to San Antonio already.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel so embarrassed by my cowardice. I've been socially distancing, wearing a mask, and even using vinyl gloves when shopping and buying gas, and all I have to show for it is being alive.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, they're screwed.


Good things borders between states are closed so they cant spread their bullshiat... oh wait.

In Canada they closed borders between provinces... and it worked.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I live in Texas and I saw how Governor Abbott downplayed the pandemic and encouraged Texans to disregard social distancing while politically attacking local city governments that passed mandatory public masks orders. He is a corporate-owned tool that cares more about stock prices than the lives of Texans.

Other Texan farkers, how do you feel about Abbott's actions, statements, and leadership (or lack of)?


He's awful in every way, I hope he gets it together on this but don't see it happening, at least not in time to prevent things from getting FUBAR.

Don't see that happening though, and sadly I don't have a lot of confidence that even all of this will be remembered in '22 and we'll be stuck with him again
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I live in Texas and I saw how Governor Abbott downplayed the pandemic and encouraged Texans to disregard social distancing while politically attacking local city governments that passed mandatory public masks orders. He is a corporate-owned tool that cares more about stock prices than the lives of Texans.

Other Texan farkers, how do you feel about Abbott's actions, statements, and leadership (or lack of)?


I've been anti-conservative and anti-christian since before I fully understood what it meant. Abbott and Patrick are enemies of the people and the country, just like all republicans.

And like all nazis\republicans, they should be wiped out of existence.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses."  Motherfarking Goverdumb Abbot actually said that.  Even though it's the only thing that might actually help. W. T. A. F.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkFerkel: Stupid is a disease.


In parts of Texas it is a way of life. See East Texas and in particular Louie Gohmert's district as just one example.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I live in Texas and I saw how Governor Abbott downplayed the pandemic and encouraged Texans to disregard social distancing while politically attacking local city governments that passed mandatory public masks orders. He is a corporate-owned tool that cares more about stock prices than the lives of Texans.

Other Texan farkers, how do you feel about Abbott's actions, statements, and leadership (or lack of)?


This is exactly what I expected to happen. I'm not sure where we're going from here, honestly. Maybe by the time the bodies in Houston start stacking up like firewood he'll ask businesses to back down to 25% capacity?

The thing is, there's two things he has to contend with:

1) not wanting to pay people unemployment because of a mandatory shut down
2) the freedumb cockus folks who think being asked to wear a mask is like having a cop kneel on your neck

These two things will kill us. It is only going to get uglier in the next couple of weeks, because we will only make futile attempts to mitigate damage.

Oh, well!
 
barc0001
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait.  They're only postponing electives NOW?  Farking amateurs.  The grownups in other countries canceled that shiat back in March.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.