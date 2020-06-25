 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jezebel)   Walmart offers underwear with Thin Blue Line flag. That's so wrong. The Nazi-brown stripe is supposed to hide UNDER the flag, not on it   (jezebel.com) divider line
37
    More: Asinine, Flag of the United States, Flags of the Confederate States of America, Wal-Mart, Arkansas, The Washington Post, sides of the Black Lives Matter movement, Business model, Confederate States of America  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 4:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thin blue line.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're all on the same side, why do they have a different flag?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: If we're all on the same side, why do they have a different flag?


Fark user imageView Full Size


it's a secret
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: If we're all on the same side, why do they have a different flag?


Xenophobes seen taking notes...
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they are marketing that to southerners they could fit one of those car dealership sized flags up in there.
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powhound: If they are marketing that to southerners they could fit one of those car dealership sized flags up in there.


Or as we know it in MN, "the Perkins flag."
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Old Bigot?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: edmo: If we're all on the same side, why do they have a different flag?

[Fark user image image 500x263]

it's a secret


Nazis have invaded Stankonia!  Someone call Andre 3000 and Big Boi!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WalMart, not racist, just #1 with racists.


Also, racist.
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bambi121899: powhound: If they are marketing that to southerners they could fit one of those car dealership sized flags up in there.

Or as we know it in MN, "the Perkins flag."


Lol thanks. I needed the giggle
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 711x304]


The thing that bothers me the most about that image is the font used in the bottom text.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I do enjoy the echo chamber of fark thinking because they get likes and comments they are right.

/cue my love of licking leather.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This offers a plan to get you some slack if ever pulled over by police.  Kind of like the "I support the Police Retirement Fund" stickers for your rear bumper.  Only this helps when police go in for the cavity search.  You'd better hope it helps cause you don't want to be wearing them if you turn up in the holding cell and Bubba starts checking your arse for oil.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: edmo: If we're all on the same side, why do they have a different flag?

[Fark user image image 500x263]

it's a secret


I want this printed on a shirt.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd be OK with this if the thin, blue stripe followed the ass crack.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some moron down the street from me had a "blue lives matter" bumper sticker on his car. I walked by the other day and noticed it was gone. I wondered if recent events have gotten through to him. Probably not, though... he's probably just fearful of his car being targeted.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I do enjoy the echo chamber of fark thinking because they get likes and comments they are right.

/cue my love of licking leather.


Fark user imageView Full Size


also,

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/f​b​i-white-supremacists-in-law-enforcemen​t

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA: The greatest trick the Waltons ever pulled was convincing Southerners they were a family business operated by downhome folks who understood family values and the importance of community, all while replacing Main Streets across those rural communities with discount warehouses that exploit and underpay workers.

Bullshiat. Rednecks have never cared about these things and are only vaguely aware that Walmart is kinda-sorta family owned. They go there because it's cheap and convenient.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the thin blue line flag came first but it always reminds me of the black and white Puerto Rican flag popular after Congress passed an austerity bill in 2016:
Fark user imageView Full Size
/csb
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're talking about no longer flying the Mississippi state flag. Did any of you actually read the article? (This Fark, of course. The facts never get in the way of the need to rip things apart)

And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can understand why you'd have thin blue line shiat if you're a cop. But if you're not, you're a high-level bootlicker and I'm not really one to throw that phrase around.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: They're talking about no longer flying the Mississippi state flag. Did any of you actually read the article? (This Fark, of course. The facts never get in the way of the need to rip things apart)

And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.


I don't think it's racist, I just think it's cringe. Like the the punisher skull.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: I think the thin blue line flag came first but it always reminds me of the black and white Puerto Rican flag popular after Congress passed an austerity bill in 2016:[Fark user image image 425x433]/csb


Capitan Puerto Rico: El Soldado de Invierno
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.


Pretty sure that only came out, or at least gained widespread use, as a response to Black Lives Matter.

"Oh, black lives matter, huh? Well that's racist and I think police lives matter even more! Yeah that's right, I said it! In fact, I'm gonna put this little sticker on my truck so that everyone knows that I looooove the police! I think they're the best and if you don't, you're probably antifa! I can't get enough of police brutality! It kicks ass! I would happily die at their hands!"
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: I think the thin blue line flag came first but it always reminds me of the black and white Puerto Rican flag popular after Congress passed an austerity bill in 2016:[Fark user image image 425x433]/csb


Fark user imageView Full Size


That reminds me. Last week in Chicago I saw these Puerto Ricans flying the PR and Trump flags. These two guys were on a PA system on their car talking shiat about liberals.

It was really strange.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: They're talking about no longer flying the Mississippi state flag. Did any of you actually read the article? (This Fark, of course. The facts never get in the way of the need to rip things apart)

And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.


It's used in response to people who think that cops shouldn't be prosecuted for terrorizing, brutalizing and murdering black people.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you *really* think that a "thin blue line" is all that separates you from chaos, then you live in Afghanistan, Iraq, or Somalia.

If you're a LEO, and think that way, you're neither protecting nor serving, you're an occupation force.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Bad Luck Schleprock: They're talking about no longer flying the Mississippi state flag. Did any of you actually read the article? (This Fark, of course. The facts never get in the way of the need to rip things apart)

And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.

It's used in response to people who think that cops should be prosecuted for terrorizing, brutalizing and murdering black people.


FTFM.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Bad Luck Schleprock: They're talking about no longer flying the Mississippi state flag. Did any of you actually read the article? (This Fark, of course. The facts never get in the way of the need to rip things apart)

And if someone could stop the circle-jerk long enough to explain how the Thin Blue Line flag is "racist," I'd appreciate it. I wasn't aware that "police" was a race.

I don't think it's racist, I just think it's cringe. Like the the punisher skull.


Speaking of that, I've been looking for neck gaiters for my employees, and there is a locally-owned vendor that we usually use for things like that (because they are locally owned, and have the municipal tax-exempt paperwork on file).  They carry a cheap line of neck gaiters, but they are the creepy gun nut type (95% polyester, 5% spandex).  I bought one for myself to try it out, and it is a "carbon fiber" pattern.  The only other pattern on the shelf was an American flag pattern.  The rest was FR rated and expensive.  I checked their catalog for high-visibility orange (perfect for working outside, and close to the high school colors), and the catalog was almost entirely punisher skulls and joker faces.  With a few "tactical [color]" ones as well, like a "tactical orange".  I don't see how orange can be tactical, but whatever.  When we reopen to the public, I will have those available for employees to wear so we can save the promotional cloth masks for visitors and the N-95s for hazards like mold, but the options in that catalog were creepy.  The whole punisher and tacticool line of stuff is creepy, especially when cops buy that sort of stuff.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pkjun: [Fark user image image 425x547]


Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.


Because they are special snowflakes.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pkjun: [Fark user image 425x547]


Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.


To be fair, it would be hard to put this on a flag

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: pkjun: [Fark user image 425x547]


Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.

To be fair, it would be hard to put this on a flag

[Fark user image 480x654]


what in the sweet utter shiat
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Frank N Stein: pkjun: [Fark user image 425x547]


Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.

To be fair, it would be hard to put this on a flag

[Fark user image 480x654]

what in the sweet utter shiat


Sounds like you shoulda buckled up, buttercup. Because clearly you cant handle that forklift operator's sense of humor.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: DecemberNitro: Frank N Stein: pkjun: [Fark user image 425x547]


Why is it only cops get a flag? I think *all* jobs matter.

To be fair, it would be hard to put this on a flag

[Fark user image 480x654]

what in the sweet utter shiat

Sounds like you shoulda buckled up, buttercup. Because clearly you cant handle that forklift operator's sense of humor.


I don't think forklift operators are known for fatassed belligerence.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: That reminds me. Last week in Chicago I saw these Puerto Ricans flying the PR and Trump flags. These two guys were on a PA system on their car talking shiat about liberals.

It was really strange.


I don't find it too strange, politics in most of Latin America has a pretty similar right-left spectrum to the US, so the 30% of people with hard right beliefs aren't going to suddenly become Democrats because of identity politics.

/studied comparative politics in college
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.