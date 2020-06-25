 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Man arrested for child pornography is looking high and low for legal advice   (1011now.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
clap....clap....clap
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I...
...
...I hate you, subby.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, you beautiful bastard
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One part of me recognizes the danger and realizes that needs to be punished if only as a deterrent. The other simply feels sorry for what has to go wrong in someone's head to develop and pursue that paraphilia...
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
explicit

explicit

explicit
 
joker420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What kind of person would take the job to defend it?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see what you did there...


...and also up there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HOTY for context winner right there, subby.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: One part of me recognizes the danger and realizes that needs to be punished if only as a deterrent. The other simply feels sorry for what has to go wrong in someone's head to develop and pursue that paraphilia...


I don't have any sorrow for those that prey on children.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I dunno. If the guy wants to look at kiddie porn, might as well let him. There's no way any child on earth is going to let him get close enough to molest them, so he's effectively harmless.

/Kidding. Throw the book at the farker. Smack him so hard with the book it unfarks his eyes
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i2.wp.com image 320x516]


Wait. Are you saying he talked in a theater as well? That darn durty sonofabiatch.

/if he's guilty hopefully he'll spend a long time in prison
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't want to laugh today.
Stupid Subby.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Somaticasual: One part of me recognizes the danger and realizes that needs to be punished if only as a deterrent. The other simply feels sorry for what has to go wrong in someone's head to develop and pursue that paraphilia...

I don't have any sorrow for those that prey on children.


Oh I definitely don't have any sympathy for those who act on it. That's the kind of evil that truly affects a victim for life in countless ways. Just pity for them for whatever causes that fixation (whether that's a biological reason or a failure to hit sexual development milestones).
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [external-preview.redd.it image 590x920]


I have about 10 of those all cut into individual strips so they can be posted in long threads as a sort of running gag.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Somaticasual: One part of me recognizes the danger and realizes that needs to be punished if only as a deterrent. The other simply feels sorry for what has to go wrong in someone's head to develop and pursue that paraphilia...

I don't have any sorrow for those that prey on children.


I am pleased to report that I know for a fact that these guys have a target on their backs in prison. Lowest of the low with rapists and child rapists as company. You can just about set your watch on them getting messed up every day.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When you get a concealed weapon's permit, you have to get your fingerprints taken. Here in Seattle, they have a room for that in the main courthouse and they seemed only to use it for two things: CCW applications and registering as a sex offender.

When I went in there (for the CCW, thank you) I amused myself by playing "what are you here for" when people would come in, and I was sitting close enough to the reception desk that I could hear them.

I wasn't wrong once. Sex offenders really do have a certain look to them, or maybe the non-creepy ones don't get caught as easily.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: SpectroBoy: [i2.wp.com image 320x516]

Wait. Are you saying he talked in a theater as well? That darn durty sonofabiatch.

/if he's guilty hopefully he'll spend a long time in prison


It is my understanding that pedophiles occupy a particularly low spot in prison. I'm ok with this.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I dunno. If the guy wants to look at kiddie porn, might as well let him. There's no way any child on earth is going to let him get close enough to molest them, so he's effectively harmless.

/Kidding. Throw the book at the farker. Smack him so hard with the book it unfarks his eyes


Kidding about child porn? SMH
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

joker420: What kind of person would take the job to defend it?



A lawyer who believes in the due process of law which requires a proper defense. Perhaps a patriot who thinks the law is more important than his personal feelings on the matter. Possible a public defender assigned to the case.
 
proton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 370x464]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
