(Cracked)   Oh look NYPD Union Challenge coins
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These folks live in their own little world. They shouldn't be in ours.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that they even have challenge coins is disturbing.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, we need to re-invent "police" from the ground up, after firing EVERY farkING LIVING COP except we'll bring Serpico out of retirement to hunt down whatever police affiliated criminals escape charges, like a nazi hunter but for crooked cops. But I didn't need to say it twice.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?


Would it make those things less disgusting if the article was 5 years old?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had pogs once.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: KangTheMad: Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?

Would it make those things less disgusting if the article was 5 years old?


What's wrong with a challenge coin?

*clicks the article*


....Jesus those are waaaay different than the Secret Service coin I have. What the fark.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyway, thanks for making me click a Cracked link. I haven't looked at them since one of their editors sexually harassed a bunch of people while being on the "I overcame my alcoholism" support group high horse.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who's paying to make this shiat?

It's probably small potatoes compared to what they blow on military vehicles but it's still a damn waste of money.

Policing really needs an enema.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?


Why do you even feel the need to ask, do you feel the cops are being treated unfairly?
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: These folks live in their own little world. They shouldn't be in ours.


Farking well put!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: KangTheMad: Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?

Why do you even feel the need to ask, do you feel the cops are being treated unfairly?


In case you couldn't tell, I was making a joke about Cracked, which has nothing at all to do with the topic of the article.
 
henryhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My squad had challenge coins when I was FD. We go to the bar, you don't have your coin with you, you buy.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they want to be in the military so bad why don't they just join up?  Oh, that's right, less unarmed black and brown folks means more return fire.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

henryhill: My squad had challenge coins when I was FD. We go to the bar, you don't have your coin with you, you buy.


I'm guessing your coins didn't have anything about setting people on fire, though.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size


Also appears to be a shot at African-Americans in Harlem.
 
way south
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh come on, you can't honestly tell me the narcan one isn't funny.
 
henryhill
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: henryhill: My squad had challenge coins when I was FD. We go to the bar, you don't have your coin with you, you buy.

I'm guessing your coins didn't have anything about setting people on fire, though.


They did not.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yeah, we need to re-invent "police" from the ground up, after firing EVERY farkING LIVING COP except we'll bring Serpico out of retirement to hunt down whatever police affiliated criminals escape charges, like a nazi hunter but for crooked cops. But I didn't need to say it twice.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peelian​_​principles Back to basics.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't have anything against law enforcement, firefighters, or hell, even EMS workers having challenge coins. But who the sh*t thought those designs were a good idea?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BlueVet: If they want to be in the military so bad why don't they just join up?  Oh, that's right, less unarmed black and brown folks means more return fire.


Miltary rules of engagement and disciplinary actions are much more harsh as well.

Cops don't have to worry about any of that.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Anyway, thanks for making me click a Cracked link. I haven't looked at them since one of their editors sexually harassed a bunch of people while being on the "I overcame my alcoholism" support group high horse.


IIRC that guy got fired so hard he lost his job with a whole other website.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: KangTheMad: Anyway, thanks for making me click a Cracked link. I haven't looked at them since one of their editors sexually harassed a bunch of people while being on the "I overcame my alcoholism" support group high horse.

IIRC that guy got fired so hard he lost his job with a whole other website.


Good.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, the coins, like the NYPD itself, are worthless?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

way south: Oh come on, you can't honestly tell me the narcan one isn't funny.


It's the least offensive of the lot, I'll give it that.

It's undoubtedly based on those bumper stickers where a dumbshiat parent brags that his dumbshiat kid "beat up your honor student". So clever.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: These folks live in their own little world. They shouldn't be in ours.


They think they are an army, that this is a war, and that we are the enemy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

henryhill: My squad had challenge coins when I was FD. We go to the bar, you don't have your coin with you, you buy.


Or the last one who produces a coin pays.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Micah Xavier Johnson
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sister was visiting from Ireland about 10 years ago and my neighbor came over to meet her. He's retired SWAT and all of a sudden got real excited and ran home. He came back with a pen and a story about a guy who came here to train from Northern Ireland a few years prior. He was so proud to show off this pen from the Royal Ulster Constabulary. I tried telling him that those are the guys who kill Catholics for fun and it was like he didn't even hear me. And he's Catholic. These guys get so immersed in their police world the only people they see are cops, criminals and people they just haven't arrested yet.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: way south: Oh come on, you can't honestly tell me the narcan one isn't funny.

It's the least offensive of the lot, I'll give it that.

It's undoubtedly based on those bumper stickers where a dumbshiat parent brags that his dumbshiat kid "beat up your honor student". So clever.


In this case those cops are that dumbshiat student

Which is part of the problem. Police departments want lifetime under achievers and bullies. This is the result of their recruiting policies
 
Valacirca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I don't have anything against law enforcement, firefighters, or hell, even EMS workers having challenge coins. But who the sh*t thought those designs were a good idea?


Cops.
 
drlcb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can get or make a coin for anything. I'll take two...
https://www.etsy.com/listing/77403871​8​/sexy-girl-hobo-nickel-coin-1881-wonde​r?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_​medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_us_-o​ther-art_and_collectibles&utm_custom1=​0d693ba8-9b65-4db0-b5b0-97baf9c76220&u​tm_content=go_208914155_16902162995_69​016908395_pla-336041412842_c__77403871​8&utm_custom2=208914155&gclid=EAIaIQob​ChMIwPSi-IWe6gIVVD6tBh3oaAfvEAkYAyABEg​Ke5PD_BwE
 
NightSteel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
usmilitarypatches.comView Full Size


I have a coin with art based on this on one side.  Still makes me smile.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The police unions need to be outlawed.

You can see that both parties are scared shiatless of them.  CNN talks about problems with the police unions once in a while but they usually avoid the subject.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drlcb: You can get or make a coin for anything. I'll take two...
https://www.etsy.com/listing/774038718​/sexy-girl-hobo-nickel-coin-1881-wonde​r?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_​medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_us_-o​ther-art_and_collectibles&utm_custom1=​0d693ba8-9b65-4db0-b5b0-97baf9c76220&u​tm_content=go_208914155_16902162995_69​016908395_pla-336041412842_c__77403871​8&utm_custom2=208914155&gclid=EAIaIQob​ChMIwPSi-IWe6gIVVD6tBh3oaAfvEAkYAyABEg​Ke5PD_BwE


Shouldn't the coin have one of the countless gorgeous American women on it instead of an anime girl? Also your link is NSFW.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're almost as shiatty at this as the morons in the White House.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

d23: The police unions need to be outlawed.

You can see that both parties are scared shiatless of them.  CNN talks about problems with the police unions once in a while but they usually avoid the subject.


It's partially that they're a union, and going after unions generally is something CNN or the left wing doesn't want to do because it's rather difficult to go after a union because the members are bad without setting a precedent that would harm every other good union out there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drlcb: You can get or make a coin for anything. I'll take two...
https://www.etsy.com/listing/774038718​/sexy-girl-hobo-nickel-coin-1881-wonde​r?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_​medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_us_-o​ther-art_and_collectibles&utm_custom1=​0d693ba8-9b65-4db0-b5b0-97baf9c76220&u​tm_content=go_208914155_16902162995_69​016908395_pla-336041412842_c__77403871​8&utm_custom2=208914155&gclid=EAIaIQob​ChMIwPSi-IWe6gIVVD6tBh3oaAfvEAkYAyABEg​Ke5PD_BwE


The fark?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

way south: Oh come on, you can't honestly tell me the narcan one isn't funny.


My sister in law was having a diabetic episode, but the 🐖 assumed it was dope and narcaned her
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KangTheMad: neongoats: KangTheMad: Cracked? Anyone check to see if the article is a repeat from 5 years ago?

Would it make those things less disgusting if the article was 5 years old?

What's wrong with a challenge coin?

*clicks the article*


....Jesus those are waaaay different than the Secret Service coin I have. What the fark.


Yeah... a lot of those coins look more like something members of the otherSS would have made for themselves.
 
