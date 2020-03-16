 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Helpful" Civilization 6-style map to show us all just how screwed we are   (npr.org) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard would it be to turn that into a gif, seen from side, so each state was a 3D block rising to show rate of increase.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

Love this headline

/And hate Civ6
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I gotta say, it's really stupid to put your scientific and financial districts more than one hex from the city center of your capital, because then you can't run counter-espionage for everything with a single spy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hehe, hexagons make me happy. But yeah that is not a pretty picture.
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is that Spearman at half health conquering city after city...
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cman: LOL

Love this headline

/And hate Civ6


It's pretty fun with the expansions.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gaddiel: cman: LOL

Love this headline

/And hate Civ6

It's pretty fun with the expansions.


Districts make it so much better than V. I can never go back.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two things: Pleasantly surprised at Indiana and Kentucky. Looks like maybe Illinois will only have to close the bridges to Missouri if it comes to that.

Also: WTF Hawaii. You're one of the most isolated places in the world. How are you the same color as TX, AZ and FL?
 
