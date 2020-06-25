 Skip to content
(CNN)   Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay / My, oh, my, Song of the South is not good today / Plenty of movies to retheme the Splash Mountain ride headed Disney's way / Zip-a-dee-Frog-dah, zip-a-Princess-dee-ay   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Princess and the Frong" underneath the picture?

Grade A editing, CNN.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people didn't see anything wrong with Splash Mountain. I know one person in my family is done with Disney for "giving in to pressure" even though this ride has been around for decades with hardly any complaints.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?
 
Bloomin Bloomberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a sad day when the Left's history erasure machine has infiltrated the House of Mouse.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those damn private businesses and their [shuffles cards] profit motive!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloomin Bloomberg: it's a sad day when the Left's history erasure machine has infiltrated the House of Mouse.


You'll get over it.

/l fed the troll. Sorry.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

First the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, and now this.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: "Princess and the Frong" underneath the picture?

Grade A editing, CNN.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely mountain ranges they have in New Orleans.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just rename it the SJW Ride.  The scenery can show burning buildings and looted out store fronts. Have the splash down at the end escaping police.  Compliant self hating white people can volunteer to stand in the post ride gift shop and allow themselves to be yelled at for $10.  For $50 you can punch them in the gut.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Mountain > Splash Mountain

Yeah I said it
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Most people didn't see anything wrong with Splash Mountain. I know one person in my family is done with Disney for "giving in to pressure" even though this ride has been around for decades with hardly any complaints.


Wow. One person, huh? Get the smelling salts.  The Disney board will be weeping into their wallets.

This is also a good way to update a ride that perhaps kids who had no experience of the "Song of the South" can connect with the Disney brand a little more, so this is sensible-  Disney updates rides all the time, and every time, some poor flower gets its petals bent out of shape. So far, it's not slowed down a thing money-wise.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: *sigh*

First the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, and now this.


The treehouse was a safety issue...this idiocy is just "woke" culture gone mad.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?


The Princess and the Frog had better songs anyway.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout time Tiana got something other than a character meet and greet.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I genuinely had no idea Splash Mountain had a theme. But it's been over 20 years since I was last in a Disney Park.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: 'Bout time Tiana got something other than a character meet and greet.


And hey, it will actually be a movie I could and have watched.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney added that the new ride - which the company has been working on since last year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Space Mountain > Splash Mountain

Yeah I said it


I loved space mountain. One time the ride stopped and the lights came on. The room wasn't as big as I thought.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?


Nope, sorry.

Be happy that the direction "south" hasn't also been renamed.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Space Mountain > Splash Mountain

Yeah I said it


That's not controversial at all.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: BafflerMeal: *sigh*

First the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, and now this.

The treehouse was a safety issue...this idiocy is just "woke" culture gone mad.


No.

They renamed it after Tarzan.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?

The Princess and the Frog had better songs anyway.


It's the worst performing Disney Princess movie.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?

Nope, sorry.

Be happy that the direction "south" hasn't also been renamed.


Huh?  I've been using "P*ssy-Ass Loser C*nt Direction" for years now.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder when we're going to get around to county names?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: gar1013: kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?

Nope, sorry.

Be happy that the direction "south" hasn't also been renamed.

Huh?  I've been using "P*ssy-Ass Loser C*nt Direction" for years now.


Why do you hate South America?
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If fark is struggling now, I can't imagine how bad the numbers would be without all the butthurt white guys virtue signalling each other to prove how non-woke they are.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Most people didn't see anything wrong with Splash Mountain. I know one person in my family is done with Disney for "giving in to pressure" even though this ride has been around for decades with hardly any complaints.


Because that's the standard we should shoot for in our theme parks -- majority rules.   If most white folks (and I'm assuming you and your family are white) don't have a problem with it, then it's cool.

Never mind that the ride DOES offend a very large minority of people.  Never mind that they're not changing the ride itself, just the theme. Never mind that little girls of color will love having a new ride with a princess who looks like them. Never mind that it actually makes good business sense for Disney as a corporation to tie its rides into movies people can actually watch, rather than racist screeds that are locked in the vault forever.

Your family member is outraged that stale animatronics from a movie they've never seen are going to be replaced with new animatronics from a different movie that they've never seen.  The characters are still going to be animatronic animals and African Americans.  The difference is, the woman at the center of the new ride is going to be fierce.

I'm glad your family member is done with Disney over this.  They should be done with Disney over this.  Vocally done.  They should tweet about it.  So we can all see them for who they really are down inside.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: The treehouse was a safety issue...this idiocy is just "woke" culture gone mad.


You know that 'Uncle Remus' was a white guy, right?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uncle_R​e​mus

Cool if you didn't, but it's not 'idiocy' to revisit this stuff and take a closer look.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's why I like working on farms for free!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frong
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: kdawg7736: Most people didn't see anything wrong with Splash Mountain. I know one person in my family is done with Disney for "giving in to pressure" even though this ride has been around for decades with hardly any complaints.

Wow. One person, huh? Get the smelling salts.  The Disney board will be weeping into their wallets.

This is also a good way to update a ride that perhaps kids who had no experience of the "Song of the South" can connect with the Disney brand a little more, so this is sensible-  Disney updates rides all the time, and every time, some poor flower gets its petals bent out of shape. So far, it's not slowed down a thing money-wise.


Hell, when I went there as a kid in the late 80s/early 90s I had no idea it was based on a movie (although I vaguely seemed to remember hearing "zip-a-dee do dah" at some point prior to the ride.)  When I asked my parents they said it was like Pirates of the Caribbean, or Jungle Cruise (which didn't have movies at the time)

For me the ride itself is the fun part.  The dumb singing robots you look at are just icing on the cake.

I'm one of those people that has just as much fun at a park with minimal theming (ie Cedar Point, Six Flags, etc) as I do at Disney World.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

they should make an animated fantomas movie.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?

Nope, sorry.

Be happy that the direction "south" hasn't also been renamed.


Says someone who hasn't driven across the Mason-Dixon line (especially on I-83)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They missed the perfect chance to change the theme to Escape to Witch Mountain
or the Apple Dumpling Gang
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloomin Bloomberg: it's a sad day when the Left's history erasure machine has infiltrated the House of Mouse.


Interesting avatar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at all the sad sacks in here worried about a theme park ride changing its look after decades of use. "Oh noeees! SJWs have destroyed muh history!"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: phalamir: gar1013: kdawg7736: Can we at least keep the songs since they are not racist?

Nope, sorry.

Be happy that the direction "south" hasn't also been renamed.

Huh?  I've been using "P*ssy-Ass Loser C*nt Direction" for years now.

Why do you hate South America?


They are keeping all the pretty girls for themselves.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or even better, theme it after Ernest goes to Camp
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Disneyland maybe a half dozen times since childhood, and I have no idea what was supposed to be offensive about that ride.  I'd think the vast majority have not given a second thought about the fact the ride is tied to a movie that most people have never even seen.

I suppose if we're gonna nitpick, I'm really surprised no one has done a revision of the jungle cruise - specifically this part:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Colonial African troops with their white officer at the highest point in the tree and native witch doctors in another part of the cruise.

How did the Song of the South ride with little connection to the movie other than the song and the name get nailed and not the jungle cruise?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the princess be blah?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free market has spoken.
Disney is a corporation and they can do whatever they want to do.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: Look at all the sad sacks in here worried about a theme park ride changing its look after decades of use. "Oh noeees! SJWs have destroyed muh history!"


Imagine your heritage and culture being that your ancestors were too weak, lazy, and stupid to grow their own crop without having to have Africans do it for them.  Now imagine being actually proud of that.  We're not talking about the uberest of menchen.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: spleef420: BafflerMeal: *sigh*

First the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, and now this.

The treehouse was a safety issue...this idiocy is just "woke" culture gone mad.

No.

They renamed it after Tarzan.


When did that happen? About 3 or so years ago it was still Swiss Family Robinson.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I've been to Disneyland maybe a half dozen times since childhood, and I have no idea what was supposed to be offensive about that ride.


Nobody said the ride is offensive.
So when you make things up, you can easily win the arguments you create.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Splash Mountain the way it is, but I also won't lose sleep about this. The folks at Disney seem to know what they're doing when they make a ride.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Most people didn't see anything wrong with Splash Mountain. I know one person in my family is done with Disney for "giving in to pressure" even though this ride has been around for decades with hardly any complaints.


Song of the South was racist as hell.

https://screencrush.com/song-of-the-s​o​uth-racism/
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CivicMindedFive: Just rename it the SJW Ride.  The scenery can show burning buildings and looted out store fronts. Have the splash down at the end escaping police.  Compliant self hating white people can volunteer to stand in the post ride gift shop and allow themselves to be yelled at for $10.  For $50 you can punch them in the gut.


Dollywood already has the coaster:

Blazing Fury Roller Coaster POV at Dollywood
Youtube H87o2cTfOO8
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: a very large minority of people


You ok broh

Song of the South has been squashed for so long, "a very large minority" of people have no clue it's related. Isn't that the point? Disney already handled the problem and props to them for doing it long before Tina Fey. Splash Mountain is completely innocuous. Disney shouldn't feel compelled to change it.

Everyone doesn't need to find their alibi in the trial of Woke vs Not Woke. After this and Rhode Island, I really hope we've reached the bottom of the barrel.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and do it.  Frog Princess is the obvious and delicious choice.

And stop using the term "woke".  It doesn't make you sound intellectual.  It makes you sound bitter and whimsy.  Sorry your feelings are hurt, Junior, but you either adapt or fall behind.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World had been re-packaging existing rides forever.  Easy way to repurpose space into a "new" ride for a fraction of the cost.

Maelstorm -> Frozen Ever After
Space Mountain -> Hyperspace Mountain
Tower Of Tower -> Mission Breakout (Guardians of the Galaxy)
The Great Movie Ride -> Mickey's Runaway Railway
Mission To Mars -> Alien Extra-Terrrorestrial Encounter-> Stitch's Great Escape -> ???
 
